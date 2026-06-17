The Polymarket sign up bonus gets $50 for new users who use code ROTOWIRE at sign up. Learn more about the Polymarket sign up bonus today!

The Polymarket sign up bonus gets new users $50 just for depositing $20 with promo code ROTOWIRE. This is one of the top predictions bonuses on the market today with some of the easiest terms to understand.

Read on below as we break down the Polymarket sign up bonus, how to claim and terms to know!

Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Quick Facts

Here are the need-to-know facts on the Polymarket sign up bonus.

Polymarket Sign Up Bonus: Deposit $20, Get $50

Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Code: ROTOWIRE

Who Can Claim: New Users, 18+

Minimum Deposit: $20

Where Available: 48 States + DC (Minnesota, Nevada excluded)

How to Claim the Polymarket Sign Up Bonus

The Polymarket sign up bonus can be claimed by using code ROTOWIRE when signing up. You can get there either by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this page or going straight to the Polymarket platform and creating a new account. When prompted, make sure to enter ROTOWIRE so you can claim the Polymarket sign up bonus! From there, deposit at least $20 in order to be eligible for the welcome offer. This is typical for most sign up bonuses from prediction market platforms.

Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions associated with the Polymarket sign up bonus are pretty straightforward, here's what to look for:

New users only

18+ years old

Code ROTOWIRE must be entered at sign up

must be entered at sign up $20 minimum deposit

$50 bonus rewarded instantly following deposit

Who Can Claim the Polymarket Sign Up Bonus?

Anyone who is a new user of Polymarket, who is at least 18 years old and who is located in a state/market where the prediction markets app is legal can claim the sign up bonus. If you check all of these boxes, you can sign up with code ROTOWIRE and claim your $50 sign up bonus with Polymarket!

Where is the Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Legal?

The Polymarket sign up bonus is legal in 48 states plus Washington, DC. The only states where you cannot claim this bonus is in Minnesota and Nevada, where prediction markets are currently banned. For a full look into where prediction markets are legal, check out our prediction markets legality map.