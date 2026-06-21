Polymarket Sign Up Bonus: Get $50 With Code ROTOWIRE (June 2026)

The Polymarket sign up bonus gets $50 for new users who use code ROTOWIRE at sign up. Learn more about the Polymarket sign up bonus today!
June 21, 2026
Polymarket Sign Up Bonus: Get $50 With Code ROTOWIRE (June 2026)
June 21, 2026
Betting Promotions

The Polymarket sign up bonus gets new users $50 just for depositing $20 with promo code ROTOWIRE. This is one of the top predictions bonuses on the market today with some of the easiest terms to understand. 

Read on below as we break down the Polymarket sign up bonus, how to claim and terms to know!

Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Quick Facts

Here are the need-to-know facts on the Polymarket sign up bonus. 

  • Polymarket Sign Up Bonus: Deposit $20, Get $50
  • Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Code: ROTOWIRE
  • Who Can Claim: New Users, 18+
  • Minimum Deposit: $20
  • Where Available: 48 States + DC (Minnesota, Nevada excluded)

How to Claim the Polymarket Sign Up Bonus

The Polymarket sign up bonus can be claimed by using code ROTOWIRE when signing up. You can get there either by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this page or going straight to the Polymarket platform and creating a new account. When prompted, make sure to enter ROTOWIRE so you can claim the Polymarket sign up bonus! From there, deposit at least $20 in order to be eligible for the welcome offer. This is typical for most sign up bonuses from prediction market platforms

Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Terms & Conditions 

The terms and conditions associated with the Polymarket sign up bonus are pretty straightforward, here's what to look for:

  • New users only
  • 18+ years old
  • Code ROTOWIRE must be entered at sign up
  • $20 minimum deposit
  • $50 bonus rewarded instantly following deposit

Who Can Claim the Polymarket Sign Up Bonus?

Anyone who is a new user of Polymarket, who is at least 18 years old and who is located in a state/market where the prediction markets app is legal can claim the sign up bonus. If you check all of these boxes, you can sign up with code ROTOWIRE and claim your $50 sign up bonus with Polymarket!

Where is the Polymarket Sign Up Bonus Legal?

The Polymarket sign up bonus is legal in 48 states plus Washington, DC. The only states where you cannot claim this bonus is in Minnesota and Nevada, where prediction markets are currently banned. For a full look into where prediction markets are legal, check out our prediction markets legality map

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

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