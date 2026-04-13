ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Purchase $25 Get $25 (Apr. 13)

You can get a purchase match up to $25 with the ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE. Sign up as a new user for ProphetX and claim your sign up bonus today!
April 13, 2026
ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Purchase $25 Get $25 (Apr. 13)
April 13, 2026
Betting Promotions

ProphetX is one of the sports prediction platforms in the US, and now you can get in on the action with a 100% purchase match up to $25 by using the ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a great deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the ProphetX sign up bonus today!

This exclusive welcome bonus is one of our best new betting promos available, allowing you to get more bang for your buck when you make a first deposit with ProphetX. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the ProphetX promo code to get a 100% purchase match up to $25 from one of the top betting apps in the industry. 

ProphetX Promo Code Details

✅ ProphetX Promo Code: ROTOWIRE
🎁 ProphetX Sign Up Bonus:Purchase $25 Get $25
📊 Terms & Conditions:New Users Only, 19+ Years Old, 1x Play Through Requirement
📍 ProphetX Legal States:40 States + DC (Not Available in AZ, ID, LA, MI, MT, NJ, NV, OH, TN, or WA)

What is the ProphetX Promo Code?

The ProphetX promo code is ROTOWIRE, which claims the Purchase $25 Get $25 sign up offer. What this means is new users get 100% of their first purchase matched by ProphetX, up to $25. So if you purchase $25, you'll get an additional $25 in Prophet Cash.

Note that with most purchase match bonuses, there is a play through requirement, meaning you need to wager the amount you deposited in order to receive the bonus. The ProphetX sign up bonus is no different, you'll need to wager your deposit amount before being rewarded the bonus cash. 

How to Claim the ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE

  1. Sign up for a new account with ProphetX by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article
  2. Use ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up
  3. Make a first purchase of at least $25
  4. Your purchase will be matched by ProphetX at a maximum of $25!

ProphetX Promo Terms & Conditions

  • Only available to new users who are 19 years or older
  • 1x Play Through Requirement
  • Bonus capped at a maximum of $25

What is ProphetX?

ProphetX is a peer-to-peer sports prediction platform that allows users to set their own odds for others or take existing ones. You can make predictions on thousands of sporting events across major leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer leagues, UFC, golf and more. 

ProphetX Legal States

You can play ProphetX in 40 states plus Washington, DC. However, if you're in Arizona, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, or Washington state, you're out of luck as ProphetX does not operate in these states. 

What Bets can I Make at ProphetX?

You can make predictions on a wide range of sporting events, functioning as a peer-to-peer exchange where you can bet on game outcomes, player props, spreads, moneylines, totals, futures and specials. 

Banking Options at ProphetX

Here are the available banking options at ProphetX.

Deposits:

  • Bank Transfer
  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • PayNearMe
  • Trustly

Withdrawals:

  • Bank Transfer
  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Trustly

What is the Fastest Withdrawal at ProphetX?

The fastest withdrawal method at ProphetX is typically Trustly, with most redemptions processing within 24 hours.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

  • Milwaukee Brewers
    Brice Turang
    First multi-homer day of 2026
    MLB
    Milwaukee Brewers
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
    Joan Beringer
    Double-double with seven blocks
    NBA
    Minnesota Timberwolves
  • New Orleans Pelicans
    Jeremiah Fears
    Scores 36 in regular-season finale
    NBA
    New Orleans Pelicans
  • Miami Heat
    Bam Adebayo
    Double-doubles with five stocks
    NBA
    Miami Heat
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Buddy Hield
    Nets 31 points with seven treys
    NBA
    Atlanta Hawks
NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Purchase $25 Get $25 (Apr. 13)
ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Purchase $25 Get $25 (Apr. 13)
You can get a purchase match up to $25 with the ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE. Sign up as a new user for ProphetX and claim your sign up bonus today!
Today
Best New Sportsbooks April 2026: Bet With New Betting Apps Today
Best New Sportsbooks April 2026: Bet With New Betting Apps Today
The best new sportsbooks in the US will differ throughout the year. However, theScore Bet is the newest sportsbook on the market today.
Today