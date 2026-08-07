You can get a $20 bonus with the ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE. Sign up as a new user for ProphetX and claim your sign up bonus today!

ProphetX is now one of the first sports-native prediction market platforms in the US, and you can get in on the action with a Trade $10 Get $20 Welcome Bonus by using ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is a great deal that you simply can't pass up, so claim the ProphetX sign up bonus today!

This exclusive welcome bonus is one of our best new predictions promos available, allowing you to get more bang for your buck when you begin trading with ProphetX. Click on the PLAY NOW button to sign up for the ProphetX promo code to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 with one of the newest entrants in the prediction markets space.

ProphetX Promo Code Details

✅ ProphetX Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 ProphetX Sign Up Bonus: Trade $10, Get $20 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Trade $10 Within 30 Days 📍 ProphetX Legal States: 48 States + DC (Not Available in MN or NV)

What is the ProphetX Promo Code?

The ProphetX promo code is ROTOWIRE, which claims the Trade $10 Get $20 sign up offer. What this means is new users will get a $20 bonus after making $10 in trades, and there's no stipulation that you have to win or lose those trades!

How to Claim the ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sign up for a new account with ProphetX by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links on this article Use ProphetX Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up Make a first trade of at least $10 within 30 days You'll receive $20 within one calendar day

ProphetX Promo Terms & Conditions

New users only

Must use ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE at sign up

Must trade at least $10 for your first trade

Must make trade within 30 days of account creation

$20 bonus rewarded within one calendar day

Bonus expires in 45 days

What is ProphetX?

ProphetX is a New York-based prediction market exchange built specifically around sports. The platform was originally founded as a peer-to-peer sports prediction exchange in the United Kingdom in 2018, where it operated a licensed marketplace for sports event trading before prediction markets gained traction in the United States.

Now, ProphetX operates as the only sports-native predictions platform in the US, holding licenses as both a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

ProphetX Legal States

You can trade with ProphetX in every state where prediction markets are legal, so that means you can find ProphetX in 48 states plus Washington DC. The only states where ProphetX is not legal are Minnesota and Nevada, where prediction markets are currently banned. For a full overview, check out our map of where prediction markets are legal.

What Trades Can I Make at ProphetX?

You can make predictions on a wide range of sporting events, trading Yes or No on a variety of markets including game outcomes, player props, game props and more.

Banking Options at ProphetX

Here are the available banking options at ProphetX.

Deposits:

Bank Transfer

Credit Card

Debit Card

PayNearMe

Trustly

Withdrawals:

Bank Transfer

Credit Card

Debit Card

Trustly

What is the Fastest Withdrawal at ProphetX?

The fastest withdrawal method at ProphetX is typically Trustly, with most redemptions processing within 24 hours.