You can get a $20 bonus with the ProphetX referral code ROTOWIRE. Use this code to get the ProphetX sign up bonus today!

Use the ProphetX Referral Code ROTOWIRE to unlock the Trade $10, Get $20 welcome bonus when you sign up for the CFTC regulated sports prediction market platform. New users just need to deposit funds, settle one qualifying trade of $10 or more, and $20 in bonus credits lands in their account.

The referral bonus from ProphetX is one of the top prediction markets promos around, essentially doubling your trade value. To get started, click one of the PLAY NOW buttons on this article to sign up for the ProphetX referral code to get a $20 bonus today!

ProphetX Referral Code: Quick Facts

✅ ProphetX Referral Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 ProphetX Sign up Bonus: Trade $10, Get $20 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Trade $10 Within 30 Days 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10 📍 ProphetX Legal States: 48 States + DC (Not Available in MN or NV)

How to Find the ProphetX Referral Code

The ProphetX Referral Code ROTOWIRE gets applied automatically when you sign up through our PLAY NOW link, or you can enter it directly during account registration. This will unlock the Trade $10, Get $10 ProphetX sign up bonus with one of the best new prediction market platforms around.

ProphetX Referral Code Terms and Conditions

Before claiming the ROTOWIRE referral code, it helps to know the rules that govern the sign up bonus.

Referral code ROTOWIRE must be used during sign up

New users only

18+ years old

Must be located in a state where ProphetX is legal

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Must place a qualifying trade of $10 or more within 30 days of account creation

Bonus funds must be used within 45 days of being credited, or they expire

How to Claim the ProphetX Referral Code

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this article Register for a new account Enter your name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN Enter ProphetX referral code ROTOWIRE when prompted Deposit at least $10 Make a first trade of $10 You'll receive your $20 bonus once that trade settles

What Is ProphetX?

ProphetX is a federally regulated sports prediction market, not a traditional sportsbook. The platform received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate as both a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), making it one of the first sports focused prediction market exchanges to operate under direct federal oversight in the United States.

How Does ProphetX Work?

ProphetX runs on a peer to peer exchange model. Users buy and sell event contracts tied to sports outcomes, and prices move based on supply and demand rather than a fixed sportsbook line.

There are two main ways to place a trade:

Market Order. You enter the amount you want to trade, and it fills instantly at the best available price. This is the fastest option and works well in high liquidity markets, though prices can shift slightly (slippage) in thinner markets.

You enter the amount you want to trade, and it fills instantly at the best available price. This is the fastest option and works well in high liquidity markets, though prices can shift slightly (slippage) in thinner markets. Limit Order. You set your own price and wait for another user to accept it. This gives you control over your entry price, though there is no guarantee the order fills.

Where is ProphetX Legal?

Yes. ProphetX operates legally in 48 states, with Nevada and Minnesota being the only excluded states. Its CFTC approval as a DCM allows it to operate nationally, including in states where traditional sports betting remains illegal, since prediction market contracts fall under federal commodities law rather than state gambling law.

For a full overview, check out our map of where prediction markets are legal.

Is ProphetX Legit?

Yes. ProphetX is a real money platform, and its federal regulation is a strong legitimacy signal. As a CFTC approved DCM and DCO, ProphetX is required to meet standards around clearing, settlement, and market oversight that go beyond what a typical offshore or unregulated trading site would follow. User funds are held and processed through established payment partners, including Aeropay for banking and Zero Hash for crypto, and identity verification is required before any trading activity begins.

What Can You Trade on ProphetX?

ProphetX covers a wide range of sports and futures markets, including:

ProphetX Banking Options

Deposit Methods:

Online banking through Aeropay

Cryptocurrency through Zero Hash

Wire transfer

Withdrawal Methods: