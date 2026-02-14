Rebet Referral Code ROTO: Deposit Match up to $100 Rebet Cash (Feb. 14)

The Rebet referral code ROTO gets a deposit match up to $100 in Rebet Cash. Learn more about Rebet sportsbook and claim the Rebet promo code ROTO today!

The Rebet referral code ROTO gives new users a deposit bonus up to $100 in Rebet Cash to use while betting on sports in almost any state, including those where legal sports betting is not yet available.

So if you're waiting for sports betting to go live in your state, you can legally bet on sports with Rebet Sportsbook right now! Sign up, claim the Rebet referral code ROTO and bet with this social sportsbook today.

Rebet Referral Code Details

✅ Rebet Referral Promo Code: ROTO 🎁 Rebet Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Deposit Match up to $100 in Rebet Cash 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Be 18+, 1x Playthrough Requirement 📍 Where Legal: 44 States (Not Available in ID, NV, LA, MT, MD or MI)

What is the Rebet Referral Code?

The Rebet referral code is ROTO, which fetches the Deposit Match up to $100 in Rebet Cash welcome bonus. This allows new users to make a first deposit up to $100, and Rebet sportsbook will match that deposit in Rebet Cash, the virtual currency used by the social sportsbook.

The Rebet referral code is similar to other betting bonuses seen at legal sportsbooks, but with the added benefit that this brand is available in nearly every state.

How to Claim the Rebet Referral Code ROTO

Click on one of the PLAY NOW links on this page and download the Rebet app Create an account by filling out the required information Enter the Rebet referral code ROTO Verify your identity Make a first Rebet cash purchase of at least $10 and as much as $100 Rebet will then match that bonus in Rebet Cash!

Rebet Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Only available to new users who are 18 years of age or older

Must be located in one of the states where Rebet is legal

Minimum of $10 Rebet Cash can be rewarded

Maximum of $100 Rebet Cash can be rewarded

Rebet Cash has a 1x playthough requirement

Rebet Cash has a 1:1 exchange rate with USD

What is Rebet?

Rebet is a mobile-only social sportsbook and online casino app that combines elements of social media with free-to-play sports betting and casino games using a sweepstakes model. It allows users to make sports picks for fun or with the potential for real prizes, without involving real-money gambling.

Features include placing bets on various sports, sharing picks on a social feed, challenging friends, liking or commenting on bets, and climbing leaderboards with achievement tiers. It also offers casino-style games like slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, live dealer options, and poker.

How Does Rebet Work?

Rebet users can place bets on sporting events using Rebet Coins, which are received at sign up. You have options between betting against the house, friends or strangers in peer-to-peer challenges. You can also create custom props or parlays, and share those bets on a social feed within the Rebet app.

If you win your bets, you'll earn Rebet Cash, and you'll also get boosted leaderboard statuses as well. Rebet Cash, which can be redeemed for prizes after a 1x playthrough, can earn daily bonuses, promotions and additional Rebet Coins.

Where is Rebet Legal?

Rebet operates legally in 44 states under sweepstakes laws, available to users 18+ (or 21+ in some states):

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington, DC.

Can I Redeem Rebet Cash for Real Money?

Yes, Rebet Cash can be redeemed for real money or prizes once you meet requirements:

A minimum balance (typically 10-20 Rebet Cash)

A 1x playthrough on winnings

Full account verification (including government-issued ID and possibly SSN)

Being located in an eligible state.

Redemptions are on a 1:1 basis for USD, with a monthly cap of $5,000. Rebet Coins cannot be redeemed. The process involves requesting redemption via the app.

What is the Difference Between Rebet Cash and Rebet Coins?

Rebet Coins are the standard virtual currency for fun, social betting with no real monetary value—they can't be redeemed, transferred, or exchanged for prizes, but can be purchased or earned through daily logins, bonuses, and promotions. They expire only after 365 days of inactivity.

Rebet Cash is the sweepstakes currency, given for free via bonuses, promotions, or with Rebet Coin purchases—it can be used for bets, and winnings are redeemable for real money or prizes after a 1x playthrough and verification. Rebet Cash cannot be bought directly and also expires after inactivity.

Banking and Payment Options at Rebet

Rebet doesn't accept real-money deposits like traditional sportsbooks; instead, users can purchase Rebet Coins (minimum $10) using these banking methods:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Apple Pay

Google Pay

ACH Bank Transfer

How Long Does a Withdrawal Take at Rebet?

Withdrawal times for Rebet Cash prize redemptions typically take 2-5 business days depending on the method, but can extend up to 10 working days for processing. This includes verification steps, and users must initiate the request after meeting playthrough and minimum balance requirements. Exact times vary, but most arrive within a few days via bank transfer.

What bet Types are at Rebet?

Rebet offers various bet types including:

Moneylines

Point spreads

Totals (over/unders)

Prop bets

Parlays

Sports to bet on at Rebet

Rebet covers over 60 leagues and sports, including:

Football (NFL, NCAA)

Basketball (NBA, NCAA men's and women's)

Baseball (MLB, college)

Hockey (NHL)

Soccer (Champions League, other international)

MMA and Boxing

Golf

Motorsports

Esports (e.g., CDL)

Table Tennis (Elite Series)

Is Rebet Legit?

Yes, Rebet is legitimate as a sweepstakes-based social sportsbook, compliant with U.S. laws in eligible states. It uses secure verification, partners with reputable payment gateways, and has legal counsel for regulatory adherence.

No purchase is required for entry, and it promotes responsible gaming with limits and support resources. As a startup with investor backing, it's distinct from real-money platforms but operates transparently with ID checks for redemptions and customer support via app, email, or help center.