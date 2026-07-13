The Rebet referral code RWIRE gets a deposit match up to $100 in Rebet Cash. Learn more about Rebet casino and claim the Rebet referral code RWIRE today!

The Rebet referral code RWIRE unlocks a deposit match worth up to $100 in Rebet Cash for new users. This is a great deal, especially for those looking to play legal online casinos, as Rebet Casino is completely legal to play nearly everywhere, including in states where online casinos may not yet be available.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the Rebet referral code RWIRE and how to claim your welcome bonus today.

Rebet Referral Code Quick Facts

✅ Rebet Referral Code: RWIRE 🎁 Rebet Casino Welcome Offer: Deposit Match up to $100 in Rebet Cash 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Be 18+, 1x Playthrough Requirement 📍 Where Legal: 44 States (Not Available in ID, NV, LA, MT, MD or MI)

What Is the Rebet Referral Code?

The Rebet referral code is RWIRE, which activates a deposit match of up to $100 in Rebet Cash for new players. When you make your first Rebet Cash purchase, Rebet Casino will match that amount dollar-for-dollar up to $100, giving you extra currency to put to work right away.

The Rebet referral code is similar to other online casino bonuses found at legal casinos, but with the benefit that this brand is available in vastly more states. Rebet Casino operates as a social and sweepstakes casino, meaning it's available in more than 40 states.

How to Claim the Rebet Referral Code RWIRE

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this page and download the Rebet app Create your account by entering the required personal details Enter the Rebet referral code RWIRE during registration Complete identity verification Make your first Rebet Cash purchase of at least $10 (up to $100) Rebet will match that purchase in Rebet Cash!

Rebet Referral Code Terms & Conditions

Available to new users aged 18 or older only

Must be located in one of the 44 eligible states at time of registration

Minimum Rebet Cash reward is $10

Maximum Rebet Cash reward is $100

Rebet Cash carries a 1x playthrough requirement before redemption

Rebet Cash redeems at a 1:1 rate with USD

What Is Rebet Casino?

Rebet Casino is a mobile-first social casino app that blends the familiar mechanics of social media with free-to-play casino-style games, all powered by a sweepstakes model. Rather than requiring real-money wagers, Rebet uses a dual-currency system that keeps the experience legal in nearly every state in the country.

Is Rebet Casino Legit?

Yes. Rebet Casino is a legitimate sweepstakes-based social casino that operates in compliance with applicable U.S. laws across all eligible states. The platform uses secure identity verification powered by Plaid, partners with reputable payment gateways for prize redemptions, and has engaged specialized legal counsel to ensure regulatory compliance.

No purchase is ever required to participate in sweepstakes casinos, and Rebet actively promotes responsible gaming through account limits and support resources. For users in states where licensed online casinos are still unavailable, Rebet offers a legal, fully functional alternative right now.

How Does Rebet Work?

When you sign up, you receive Rebet Coins to start placing picks. You can wager those coins against the house, friends, or strangers in peer-to-peer challenges, and you can build custom props or multi-leg parlays and share them on Rebet's in-app social feed.

Winning picks earn you Rebet Cash, the sweepstakes currency that can eventually be redeemed for real prizes. Rebet Cash also unlocks daily bonuses and additional Rebet Coins to keep things moving.

Where Is Rebet Legal?

Rebet is available in 44 states to users who are 18 or older (21+ in some states):

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.

Rebet is not currently available in Idaho, Nevada, Louisiana, Montana, Maryland, or Michigan.

Can I Redeem Rebet Cash for Real Money?

Yes. Once you satisfy the requirements below, Rebet Cash can be exchanged for real money or prizes at a 1:1 USD rate:

A minimum Rebet Cash balance (typically 10–20 Rebet Cash)

A 1x playthrough on any winnings

Full account verification, including a government-issued ID and possibly your SSN

Being located in an eligible state at the time of redemption

Redemptions are capped at $5,000 per month. Rebet Coins cannot be redeemed for prizes.

What Is the Difference Between Rebet Cash and Rebet Coins?

Rebet Coins are the fun-play currency. They carry no monetary value, cannot be redeemed, and cannot be transferred out of the app. Coins are earned through daily logins, bonuses, and in-app promotions, and they expire after 365 days of inactivity.

are the fun-play currency. They carry no monetary value, cannot be redeemed, and cannot be transferred out of the app. Coins are earned through daily logins, bonuses, and in-app promotions, and they expire after 365 days of inactivity. Rebet Cash is the sweepstakes currency. It is distributed for free via bonuses, promotions, and with certain Rebet Coin purchases — no purchase is ever required to obtain it. Winnings earned in Rebet Cash can be redeemed for real money or prizes once playthrough and verification requirements are met. Rebet Cash also expires after extended inactivity.

Banking and Payment Options at Rebet

Rebet does not operate like a traditional casino with deposits and withdrawals. Instead, users purchase Rebet Coins (minimum $10) to fund their play, using any of the following:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Apple Pay

Google Pay

ACH Bank Transfer

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at Rebet?

Prize redemptions via Rebet Cash typically arrive within 2–3 business days, though processing can take up to 5 business days (and in some cases up to 10 working days). Timing depends on the verification steps and the payout method selected. Users must initiate the redemption request from within the app after satisfying the playthrough and minimum balance requirements.

What Online Casino Games Does Rebet Have?