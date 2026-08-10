Rollcard Review 2026: A Smarter Way to Fund Your Sportsbook

Rollcard is a Visa debit card designed to reduce unnecessary declines on gambling deposits. Up to $250K card spend per business day, tiered cashback up to 0.55%, FDIC insured via Cross River Bank.

Sports bettors and DFS players know the drill. You try to fund your account before kickoff, and your bank declines the transaction. The money is there. The bet is not. Rollcard is a Visa debit card designed to reduce unnecessary declines on US gambling transactions. It is built specifically for the way bettors move money, with high per-business-day limits, tiered cashback, and FDIC-insured deposits.

What Is Rollcard?

The Card Built for US Gambling

Rollcard is a Visa-branded debit card linked to a dedicated deposit account¹, issued by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank. Deposits are held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC¹, and insured up to $250,000 per depositor. That's a standard FDIC coverage ceiling that's separate from the $250,000 daily card-spend limit described below, even though the two numbers match. The product is serviced by Rollcard, LLC. It is not a prepaid card and not a credit card, and it is not a personal checking account in the sense that term usually implies. The debit card can only be used at licensed US sportsbooks, DFS platforms, and racebooks. Point-of-sale transactions outside those merchant categories are blocked. Zero-liability coverage applies to eligible unauthorized transactions³, subject to the Regulation E dispute resolution process.

Who It's For

The account is built for serious sports bettors and DFS players who want fewer payment headaches. To open one you must be 21 or older, a US citizen or resident alien with a valid SSN, and provide a US residential address. P.O. Boxes are not accepted, and accounts are individual only with no joint owners. The account is non-interest bearing, so it is a transaction tool, not a savings vehicle.

Once approved, you get a virtual card immediately inside the Rollcard app, with the same card number as the physical card that ships automatically by mail. You activate the physical card by phone or in the app before the first swipe. The virtual card cannot be used at ATMs, but it lets you fund a sportsbook within minutes of opening the account.

How Rollcard Works

Card Spend and Transaction Limits

The headline numbers are aimed at high-volume bettors.

Feature Detail Card spend (POS), per business day Up to $250,000 ACH inbound, per business day Up to $1,000,000 ACH outbound, per business day Up to $50,000 ATM, per business day Up to $2,000 (counts toward the $250,000 combined limit) Cashback 0.30%-0.55% by tier, on qualifying spend

For most retail bettors, a $250,000 card spend ceiling per business day is effectively unlimited. The number matters more for sharps and DFS pros who shuffle large balances between books during a single slate. Standard debit cards from retail banks often cap gambling spend much lower, or flag the merchant code and decline outright. Rollcard is engineered around those exact transactions, which is why the card spend limit sits where it does. Every limit above, including ATM, applies per business day (Monday through Friday), and a transaction initiated on a weekend or federal holiday counts against the next business day's limit rather than getting a fresh one.

The ACH side is where the structure shows up. You can move up to $1,000,000 inbound per business day to fund the account, but only $50,000 out per business day when transferring back to your linked bank. That asymmetry rewards bettors who keep a working bankroll on the card and route winnings out in steady tranches rather than all at once.

Funding Your Account

Funding is ACH only. You link an external bank through Plaid, and pulls run from there. No wire transfers, no check deposits, no cash, and no debit card top-ups from another card. There is no Aeropay integration. Plaid handles the linking step, and once the bank is connected you can initiate transfers directly from the Rollcard app.

ACH Timing and Cutoffs

Standard ACH runs on a 2:00 PM ET cutoff. Business days run Monday through Friday and exclude federal holidays. Deposits submitted before the cutoff generally credit within 1-3 business days; anything submitted after 2:00 PM ET, or over a weekend or holiday, processes as the next business day. Same-day ACH is not available on Rollcard, so bettors funding around a specific slate should build in that runway rather than expecting an instant top-up. If you need funds on the card before a Sunday morning slate, initiate the transfer by Thursday or Friday rather than waiting for game week.

Rollcard Versus the Rest of the Field

Feature Rollcard ATM limit $2,000 per business day (counts toward the $250,000 combined cap) Cashback Five tiers, 0.30%-0.55%, based on monthly qualifying spend Welcome offer 2x cashback for the first 30 days, capped at $2,000 FDIC insured Yes, deposits held at Cross River Bank, insured up to $250,000

Cash on Hand

The cash-access question is where dedicated gambling cards tend to separate from general-purpose debit. Rollcard's $2,000 per-business-day ATM ceiling on the physical card is a real cash channel, not a token amount, where some comparable cards cap withdrawals at a level that rules out in-person cash use entirely. For bettors who attend live events, sit at sportsbook lounges, or want walking-around money during a Vegas trip, that gap isn't theoretical. It changes how usable the card is once you leave your couch.

Rewards That Scale With Volume

Rollcard's cashback runs on five tiers based on qualifying spend in a calendar month, from 0.30% at Standard up to 0.55% at Platinum, with a one-time 2x welcome window for new accounts during their first 30 days, capped at $2,000. For DFS players and high-volume bettors, the tier system means the effective rate actually climbs as volume grows, instead of staying fixed no matter how much you play. For a smaller weekend bettor, the Standard tier still applies from the first $500 in monthly qualifying spend, so there's no minimum volume to clear before cashback starts.

Rollcard Cashback

How You Earn

You earn cashback on qualifying spend at licensed US sportsbooks, casinos, and DFS platforms. Cashback accrues on dollars spent, not on dollars funded or deposited into the account. The rate depends on your tier, based on total qualifying spend within the current calendar month, and resets on the first of each month. Cashback already earned is forfeited if the underlying transaction is later reversed, refunded, or disputed, and card cycling or other non-bona-fide spend is not eligible.

How It's Credited

The five tiers: Standard 0.30% ($500-$2,500), Bronze 0.35% ($2,501-$10,000), Silver 0.40% ($10,001-$25,000), Gold 0.45% ($25,001-$100,000), Platinum 0.55% ($100,001+). Cashback credits automatically to your Rollcard balance² at the end of each calendar month, up to a $1,000 monthly cap, with a $500 monthly qualifying-spend minimum. New accounts get a one-time welcome window: the first 30 days after signup accrue at 2x the tier rate reached by day 30, paid as a single credit capped at $2,000, before the standard monthly cycle begins. Cashback is not FDIC insured until credited, not subject to Regulation E, and not guaranteed or interest-bearing.

How to Apply

Visit rollcard.com and click Apply. Complete identity verification with your SSN, date of birth, and US residential address. You must be 21 or older. Link your external bank account via Plaid. Access the virtual card immediately in the Rollcard app. Activate the physical Visa card, which is mailed automatically, before its first use.

Pros and Cons

Pros

ACH inbound up to $1,000,000 per business day for fast bankroll loading

Card spend up to $250,000 per business day for high-volume sportsbook and DFS funding

Cashback that climbs to 0.55% at the Platinum tier, plus a 2x welcome window for new accounts

Virtual card available immediately upon account opening

Deposits held at Cross River Bank, Member FDIC, insured up to $250,000¹

Cons

No same-day ACH: deposits generally credit within 1-3 business days

Card restricted to licensed US sportsbooks, casinos, and DFS platforms

$50,000 ACH withdrawal limit per business day when transferring out

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rollcard work with DraftKings?

Rollcard works wherever Visa debit is accepted at US regulated sportsbooks. Whether a specific operator accepts it depends on that operator's payment policies. Check rollcard.com for up-to-date compatibility details.

Can I use Rollcard for parlay deposits?

Yes. You can use Rollcard for any eligible sportsbook transaction, including single-game bets and parlays, up to the $250,000 card spend limit per business day.

How quickly are funds available after an ACH transfer?

Standard ACH deposits follow a 2:00 PM ET cutoff and generally credit within 1-3 business days. Same-day ACH is not currently available on Rollcard. Refer to the Deposit Account Agreement for full details.

Is cashback earned on DFS contest entries?

Cashback is earned on eligible debit card transactions at qualifying gambling merchants, which can include DFS platforms. Whether a specific DFS entry qualifies depends on how that transaction is processed and classified. Refer to the Rollcard Cashback Program terms for eligible transaction details.

Is there a monthly fee for Rollcard?

There is no monthly account fee referenced in the Rollcard Deposit Account Agreement. ATM withdrawals carry a $4.95 domestic fee plus any ATM operator surcharge.

Play Responsibly

Gambling involves risk. Please play responsibly. For support, visit the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org .

Rollcard is available in states where online gambling is permitted. Must be 21 or older to apply.

See Rollcard Terms & Conditions for full program terms.

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