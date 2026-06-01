The Sleeper Promo Code ROTOWIRE gets a $55 bonus just for playing $5! Learn more about Sleeper Fantasy here.

Sleeper Fantasy is one of the top daily fantasy pick'em platforms on the market, and now you can get a $55 bonus just by spending $5 with the Sleeper Promo Code ROTOWIRE. This is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals available, so claim the Sleeper Fantasy welcome offer today!

This exclusive promo code from Sleeper Fantasy ROTOWIRE is one of the top betting promos found across most of the US, including states where sports betting is not legal yet. So if you're looking to join the fun, click the PLAY NOW button to sign up with Sleeper Fantasy and earn $55 now!

Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code Details

✅ Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Sleeper Fantasy Sign Up Bonus: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus 📊 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must be 18+, Must Enter a Qualifying $5 Contest 📍 Where Legal: 32 States + DC (Not Available in AZ, CT, DE, HI, ID, IA, LA, MD, ME, MI, MS, MT, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, or WA)

What is the Sleeper Promo Code?

The Sleeper promo code is ROTOWIRE, which redeems the Play $5, Get $55 Bonus offer. You'll basically receive $55 in bonus entries just by playing a $5 first contest. And this bonus is rewarded instantly, so you don't have to win or lose your first contest!

How to Claim the Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Click one of the PLAY NOW buttons on this page Use Sleepeer Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE when signing up for a new account Make a first deposit Navigate to the Picks section and make your first $5 entry in an eligible Sleeper Picks contest You'll get $55 in bonus entries instantly!

Sleeper Fantasy Promo Terms & Conditions

New users only

Must be 18+ years old (19+ in AL, NE; 21+ in MA, VA)

Must enter a qualifying $5 contest to receive the bonus

Bonus credited as $55 in bonus entries

Bonus is not withdrawable

1x playthrough requirement before any bonus-generated winnings can be withdrawn

What is Sleeper Fantasy?

Sleeper Fantasy is a fantasy and daily fantasy platform that offers contests across football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, MMA, and eSports. You can find several products at Sleeper including Sleeper Picks, Sleeper PicksVS, Daily Draft and Sleeper Markets, all of which offer unique experiences for those looking for an alternative to sports betting apps.

Is Sleeper Fantasy Legit?

Yes, Sleeper Fantasy is a fully legitimate and regulated daily fantasy sports platform. The company has been operating since 2015 and has grown to over 4 million users, making it one of the largest DFS platforms in the country. Sleeper verifies the identity of every user through a standard KYC process and holds user funds securely in individual wallets denominated in U.S. dollars. Sleeper also maintains responsible gaming resources through a partnership with Birches Health, offering self-exclusion options and play limits within the app.

Where is Sleeper Fantasy Legal?

Sleeper Fantasy is legal in 32 states plus Washington, DC. You can find this platform in every state EXCEPT Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Washington.

Banking and Payment Options at Sleeper Fantasy

Sleeper accepts a variety of deposit methods, making it easy to fund your account and trigger your welcome bonus. Available deposit options include:

Debit Card

Credit Card

PayPal

Venmo

Apple Pay

Instant bank transfer

How Long Does a Withdrawal Take at Sleeper Fantasy?

Withdrawals at Sleeper Fantasy typically take as little as 24 hours, depending on the method that you choose. At most, a withdrawal can take up to five business days.