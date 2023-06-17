Sports Bettors In North Carolina Can Wager On College Sports, Once Live

Sports bettors in North Carolina can soon wager on college sports once sports betting goes live in 2024. Both the House and Senate chambers have approved North Carolina House Bill 347, which is now heading to Governor Roy Cooper's desk for his signature to officially sign HB 347 into law.

Some of the top sports betting apps will be available for sports bettors in the Tar Heel State to claim once HB 347 is officially signed into law and the North Carolina Lottery Commission establishes rules and regulations for online sportsbook operators ahead of the expected launch date in 2024.

Sports bettors in North Carolina can wager on college sports, once the go-live date arrives in 2024.

North Carolina is home to some of the biggest collegiate sports programs in the country, including the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack to name just a few. This is an exciting prospect, especially since some states with legalized sports betting prohibit in-state collegiate sports betting.

If you are located in North Carolina, you will be able to access a wide array of collegiate sports betting markets and bet types using some of the best sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace. Governor Cooper will perform the expected signing of HB 347 in the upcoming days, as he previously vocalized his support of the legislation when it was being amended in the Senate chamber.

Sports bettors in North Carolina can wager on college sports once online sportsbook operators go live next year. Despite the lack of current sports betting options in the Old North State, the arrival of legalized sports betting on the top betting sites in 2024 will offer numerous sports betting markets to explore, including college sports.

While North Carolina is home to several professional franchises, it has passionate fanbases supporting their favorite college sports programs. Expect the betting handle to be massive during the first year sports betting launches in the Tar Heel State, especially the heated rivalry between the UNC and Duke basketball teams. Sports bettors in North Carolina can wager on a variety of college sports markets and bet types, including NCAAB player props and NCAA futures markets, offering diverse betting options on some of the best sports betting sites.

Once sports betting goes live in 2024, sports bettors in North Carolina can wager on college sports.

College football will be another popular college sports betting market in North Carolina when sports betting arrives sometime in 2024. Wager on daily college football odds, or explore the college football player props market, or hit the college football futures market that includes Heisman odds reserved for the most valuable player in the upcoming 2023-24 college football season.

It's an exciting time to be a sports bettor in North Carolina. Whether you opt to bet on college basketball, college football, or other college sports betting markets, HB 347 being signed into law is the next step in the legalization process. The highly anticipated 2024 arrival of legalized sports betting in North Carolina is expected to include generous welcome offers.

