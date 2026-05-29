The legal U.S. betting market is losing another operator after Sporttrade announced it will no longer offer sports betting.

Sporttrade is closing its online sportsbook in all five of the states where it was licensed. The exchange-style operator will now focus on transitioning to a prediction markets platform.

What's Happening and When

Sporttrade launched in New Jersey in 2022 with a betting exchange model that looked different from a traditional online betting app. Instead of betting against the sportsbook, users could trade against one another, with Sporttrade taking a commission on winning trades.

The concept appealed to price-sensitive bettors, but the state-by-state sports betting system made it hard to scale. Liquidity was limited to each individual state, and the business still had to absorb licensing, compliance, and tax costs in each market.

Bettors in New Jersey lost access to Sporttrade on May 25, the same day the company stopped accepting wagers across all five states.

For account holders in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia, no new wagers can be placed. Those customers still have access to their accounts for withdrawals until June 25, with platform access ending on June 26.

Any funds left in an account after that will be mailed by check to the address on file.

Why the Exchange Model Struggled

Sporttrade's challenge was not just convincing bettors to try a different product. It also had to make the economics work under state sports betting rules built mostly for traditional sportsbooks.

A conventional sportsbook can price a margin into its odds. Sporttrade's exchange model relied on a much thinner commission structure. That creates pressure when the company still has to pay licensing fees, maintain state-level compliance, and operate under sports betting tax systems designed around a different business model.

That problem becomes harder as more states raise taxes or add new operator costs. For a smaller exchange-style platform, the burden can outweigh the benefit of staying live in individual markets.

Sporttrade's CFTC Pivot

Sporttrade is not disappearing entirely. The company has applied to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to become both a Designated Contract Market and a Derivatives Clearing Organization.

If approved, that would move Sporttrade toward a federally regulated prediction markets app instead of the current state-by-state sports betting structure.

Sports event contracts remain heavily contested, and several state regulators have pushed back against prediction market operators offering sports-related products. Sporttrade is betting that a federal framework can support the kind of national marketplace that the state-level sports betting model could not.