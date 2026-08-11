Texas Prediction Market Apps: Best Prediction Markets in TX

Prediction markets in Texas have become a popular option due to the state lacking traditional betting options. Learn all about TX prediction market apps here.

Since Texas is one of the few remaining states without legalized sportsbooks, prediction markets have exploded in popularity in the Lone Star State. Because prediction markets are federally regulated, these platforms are legal to use across the state. Below, you'll find the best Texas prediction market apps available today.

Prediction Markets in Texas

While there are plenty of options, we believe these prediction market apps in Texas stand out above the competition:

Novig

Novig is the newest prediction market app in Texas. Unlike other prediction platforms, Novig is focused exclusively on sports and offers markets involving game outcomes, futures, player statistics and other sports-related events. One of the other differences is its only available to users who are at least 21.

The platform uses market-driven pricing and allows users to trade against other participants rather than placing wagers against a traditional sportsbook.

New users who click "PLAY NOW" below can claim a Deposit $10+, Get $25 in Trade Credit sign-up offer.

Polymarket

Polymarket re-launched in the US in January 2026, after receiving its CFTC designation a few months earlier. It is a peer-to-peer prediction market platform built on blockchain technology. Polymarket is one of the most widely traded on platforms by volume and offers a wide range of markets including political events, sports outcomes, and crypto developments. Polymarket's decentralized model appeals to users seeking alternatives to traditional financial platforms.

Signing up with our Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE gets you a $20 trading bonus after depositing $10.

Kalshi

Kalshi is a federally regulated prediction market that has operated as a CFTC designated contract market (DCM) since November 2020. The platform specializes in event markets across politics, weather, economics, sports, and current events.

Users trade contracts based on whether a defined event will or will not occur. Kalshi markets generally use "Yes" and "No" contracts that settle according to predetermined rules and identified resolution sources. Get started with our exclusive Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to get up to $500 after trading $25.

OG.com

OG.com (or OG Markets) offers event contracts across diverse categories and maintains straightforward fee structures. The creators have focused on trading on various outcomes without the complexity of some competing platforms. The interface is designed to be beginner-friendly while offering advanced features for experienced traders.

New users can take advantage of the OG.com promo to trade $10 and get $10 today.

ProphetX

Unlike the other prediction market platforms mentioned above, ProphetX is focused solely on sports event contracts. You'll find an extensive list of markets spanning US and international sports, including the ability to trade on game winners, spreads, player props, and more.

Get started with our ProphetX promo code ROTOWIRE to get $20 after signing up and trading $10.

How to Sign Up for a Texas Prediction Market

Although the process differs by platform, users can generally follow these steps:

1. Compare the Available Platforms

What each prediction market app in TX offers will vary much more than traditional online sportsbooks, so it's always a good idea to compare things like available markets, trading fees, deposit methods, and how contracts settle.

2. Create an Account

After you've decided which Texas prediction market app(s) you want to try out, head to the official website or download the app to create an account.

You may need to provide:

Your full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Email address

Phone number

Social Security number or other identifying information

Use a unique password and enable any available account-security features.

3. Complete Identity Verification

Federally regulated platforms generally require identity verification.

This can involve providing a government-issued photo ID, confirming your Social Security number, or submitting additional documentation. Verification time varies depending on the platform and whether additional review is required.

4. Fund Your Account

Choose an available payment method and make your first deposit. I always recommend only depositing an amount that you'd be okay with it going to zero. Never overextend yourself financially, regardless of how confident you are in your trades.

Funding methods differ by platform and may include:

ACH bank transfers

Debit cards

Wire transfers

Digital wallets

Cryptocurrency

Not every method is available on every platform. Processing times, fees, and withdrawal restrictions can also differ.

5. Place Your First Trade

Browse the available markets and select an event contract.

Choose the outcome you believe will occur, review the current contract price, and enter the amount you want to trade. Check all potential costs and settlement terms before submitting the order.

Additionally, be sure to follow minimum deposit or trade amounts if you're taking advantage of any prediction market bonuses.

Prediction Market Payment Methods

Prediction market banking options vary considerably by platform. Operators like Polymarket only accept crypto, where other platforms will take more traditional options.

Depending on the provider, Texas users may be able to deposit or withdraw through bank transfers, debit cards, wire transfers, digital wallets or cryptocurrency.

Before depositing, check:

Minimum and maximum transaction amounts

Deposit fees

Withdrawal fees

Processing times

Identity-verification requirements

Withdrawal holding periods

Whether your bank allows the transaction

Some banks or payment providers may decline transactions involving prediction markets even when the platform itself accepts that payment method.

Because banking policies can change, users should verify current information directly through the platform.

What Can You Trade on Texas Prediction Markets?

Prediction markets can offer contracts across a wide range of subjects. Available categories depend on the platform and its current product listings.

Political and Election Markets

Political prediction markets can include contracts involving:

Presidential elections

Congressional races

State elections

International elections

Cabinet appointments

Legislative outcomes

Government policy decisions

The exact election and political contracts available vary by platform.

Sports Markets

Sports event contracts can include outcomes such as:

Game winners

Point spreads

Totals

Championship winners

Playoff qualification

Player statistics

Season awards

Multi-event outcomes

These contracts are the ones that have caught the attention of legislators across the country because of how closely they resemble the markets found on traditional sportsbooks. However, federally regulated platforms characterize them as derivatives contracts traded through CFTC-regulated exchanges.

Sports event contracts remain legally contested by several states and tribal gaming interests, including parties in Texas. For the time being, however, fans have access to things like MLB prediction markets, NFL prediction markets, and other sports.

Crypto and Financial Markets

Financial and cryptocurrency markets can involve:

Cryptocurrency price levels

Interest-rate decisions

Inflation figures

Employment reports

Stock-market benchmarks

Commodity prices

Federal Reserve actions

Contract settlement is generally tied to a specified data source and deadline.

Entertainment and Current Events

Other markets may cover:

Film and television awards

Music releases

Technology milestones

Weather events

Company announcements

Scientific developments

Other measurable real-world outcomes

Market availability can change frequently as platforms list new contracts and resolve completed events.

How Do Prediction Markets Work?

Prediction markets allow participants to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of future events. A typical market presents a clearly defined question with two possible outcomes, such as "Yes" or "No."

For example, a contract might ask whether a particular team will win a game. A trader who believes the event will occur can purchase the "Yes" side, while someone expecting the opposite result can purchase or trade the "No" side.

A typical contract settles at:

$1 if the selected outcome occurs

$0 if the selected outcome does not occur

A contract trading at $0.70 is commonly interpreted as carrying an implied probability of approximately 70%.

That figure is not necessarily a precise prediction. Contract prices can also be influenced by:

Market liquidity

Supply and demand

Trading activity

Available information

Participant behavior

Platform fees

Market structure

Some platforms allow users to sell a position before the market settles. The user may realize a gain or loss based on the price at the time of sale. As an example, let's say you bought a team to win the Super Bowl at $0.10 at the beginning of the season. They get off to a hot start and in the middle of the season that same market moves to $0.20 per contract. You would have a "gain" and could sell shares for a profit if you decide to.

Tips for Users New to Texas Prediction Market Apps

Review each contract carefully before trading. Pay particular attention to the exact wording of the question, closing time, settlement conditions, and designated resolution source.

Start with small amounts while learning how contract prices and order types work. A position can lose its full purchase price if the selected outcome does not occur.

Users should also:

Review all trading and withdrawal fees

Read the full settlement rules

Confirm when the event/market closes

Understand whether a position can be sold early

Check whether the market has sufficient liquidity

Keep account and tax records

Never trade more than they can afford to lose

Prediction markets involve financial risk and are not appropriate for everyone.