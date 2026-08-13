New PA Online Casino Sites This Week: Top New Launches for 2026

Imperial Treasures Casino launched this year, making it the newest real money online casino in Pennsylvania. See how it compares to Monopoly Casino and get current welcome offers.
August 13, 2026
New PA Online Casino Sites This Week: Top New Launches for 2026
August 13, 2026
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Pennsylvania has one of the most competitive regulated casino markets in the country, and two legitimate new PA online casino entrants have joined the field recently. If you are a PA player looking for something fresh this week, here is where the newest action is.

New PA Online Casinos You Should Know

CasinoLaunch DateWelcome OfferGame Providers
Imperial Treasures CasinoMarch 2026100% deposit match up to $200AGS, Evolution, Slingo, ODDSworks
Monopoly CasinoJuly 2025$100 Second Chance BonusIGT, Bally, Red Tiger

1. Imperial Treasures Casino: The Most Recently Launched PA Online Casino

Imperial Treasures Casino launched in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026, operated by Flowplay LLC, a Wind Creek Hospitality company, as an affiliate of Wind Creek Bethlehem. It is the most recently launched regulated real money online casino in Pennsylvania and marks Flowplay's first entry into any regulated US gaming market after nearly two decades in social gaming. 

What You Get

  • 100% deposit match up to $200 on first deposit
  • Games from AGS, ODDSworks, Evolution, and Slingo, with additional provider integrations underway.
  • Live dealer tables powered by Evolution, currently featuring 10 titles including blackjack and roulette.
  • Built on a proprietary PAM platform developed specifically for regulated real money play.
  • Fully licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The platform is purpose-built rather than a legacy product adapted for PA. Flowplay brings more than 17 years of experience in social gaming and interactive entertainment to the real money space, which shows in the app architecture. It is a leaner, cleaner product than most of the established real money online casinos in the state, which can work in its favor for players who find the bigger platforms overcrowded.

Best If: You want to be one of the first players on the newest PA casino in the market, with a straightforward deposit match and a live dealer suite backed by Evolution Gaming.

2. Monopoly Casino: PA's Previous New Launch Still Worth Considering

Monopoly Casino launched in Pennsylvania in July 2025, operated by Bally's Corporation. It is the second most recent PA casino launch and still a relevant option for players who want something newer than the long-established names dominating the state.

What You Get

  • $100 Second Chance Bonus on first deposit. If your first session does not go your way, Monopoly credits you up to $100 in bonus funds to keep playing. One of the most attractive pa online casino bonuses.
  • Exclusive Monopoly-branded slot titles and Slingo games not available at other PA casinos
  • Game library including industry titles like Cash Eruption alongside the exclusive Monopoly catalog
  • Live dealer games including Lightning Roulette and multiple blackjack variations
  • Backed by Bally's Corporation, which also operates Bally Casino in PA

The Monopoly brand is a genuine differentiator here. The exclusive slot titles and Slingo games give the platform an identity that most PA casinos lack, and the Second Chance structure on the welcome offer is one of the more player-friendly setups in the state.

Best If: You want an established brand with exclusive game content you will not find at BetMGM or FanDuel, and a welcome offer that gives you a real second shot without complicated mechanics.

Both casinos are newer additions to a PA market that has been largely locked to new entrants since 2021. Most of the available licenses in Pennsylvania have been claimed, which makes any new launch significant. Imperial Treasures is the pick if you want the absolute newest platform in the state right now. Monopoly is the stronger choice if you prioritize game variety and a more developed platform with a recognizable brand behind it.

Play Responsibly

Both operators are regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and offer deposit limits, session timers, and self-exclusion tools. Use them. For support, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit ncpgambling.org.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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PJ Wright
PJ Wright is an experienced online gambling writer with experience in covering online operators and news throughout North America. You can find him covering the best ways to find promotional offers, the best operators to choose from and when new games are released.

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