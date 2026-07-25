theScore Bet Alberta is now live and taking registrations! Sign up with theScore Bet Alberta and start betting today.

theScore Bet Alberta has officially launched, bringing the Toronto-built sportsbook and its deep ties to Canadian sports fans into the province's newly regulated market!

Owned by PENN Entertainment, theScore Bet is one of the best Alberta sportsbooks, uniquely integrated with theScore media app, letting bettors move between live scores, news, and wagering in one place.

theScore Bet Alberta: Quick Facts

✅ theScore Bet Live in Alberta? Yes 📱 theScore Bet App Ratings: 4.8/5 (Apple App Store) | 4.4/5 (Google Play Store) 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, Point Spreads, Totals, Parlays, Player Props, Team Props, Futures, Live Bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: NHL, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLB, Soccer, MMA, eSports 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

theScore Bet Alberta Review

theScore Bet built its reputation as the first North American sportsbook to grow directly out of a sports media app, and that identity still defines the product today.

Live scores, news, and stats sit right alongside the betting markets, so Alberta bettors can move from checking an Oilers box score to building a same-game parlay without leaving the app.

With an established track record in Ontario and more than 20 US states, theScore Bet brings a refined, mobile-first product into Alberta.

Is theScore Bet Live in Alberta?

Yes, theScore Bet is live in Alberta following its launch on July 13! theScore Bet was among the first operators to receive AGLC registration approval, positioning it as a Day 1 platform when the regulated market opened. So head over to theScore Bet and learn why it's one of the best Alberta betting apps you can use today!

Bet Types at theScore Bet Alberta

Moneylines

A moneyline bet is the simplest bet type at theScore Bet, a straight-up pick on which team or player wins with no spread involved. Moneylines are offered across all major sports, with live updates as the action unfolds.

Point Spreads

Point spread betting at theScore Bet levels the playing field between two unevenly matched teams by applying a margin of victory the favoured side must cover. Spreads are posted across the NHL, CFL, and the rest of the Alberta sports lineup.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting asks whether the combined score of both teams will land over or under a set number. theScore Bet keeps totals lines updated throughout the day as game conditions shift.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple selections into a single ticket for a bigger potential payout. theScore Bet's Parlay Lounge helps bettors quickly find and build trending parlay combinations.

Player Props

Player props let bettors wager on individual statistical outcomes, from shots on goal to anytime goalscorer markets. theScore Bet offers a strong prop selection across its major Alberta sports.

Team Props

Team props focus on outcomes tied to an entire team, such as total goals in a period or first team to score. theScore Bet offers a solid selection of these markets on marquee games.

Futures

Futures are longer-term wagers on outcomes like championship winners or division titles. theScore Bet's futures boards, including Stanley Cup and Grey Cup markets, stay open throughout the season.

Live Bets

Live betting is fully integrated at theScore Bet, allowing bettors to place wagers while games are in progress with real-time odds movement built directly into the app's scoreboard view.

Sports to Bet on at theScore Bet Alberta

CFL

CFL betting at theScore Bet covers the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders, with favourable lines available as the market develops throughout the regular season and into the Grey Cup.

MORE: Alberta CFL Betting Guide

NFL

theScore Bet brings deep NFL market coverage to Alberta, with pre-game markets including spreads, moneylines, totals, and player props, along with live betting and Super Bowl futures.

MORE: Alberta NFL Betting Guide

NHL

Alberta bettors will find a robust selection of NHL markets at theScore Bet, including player props like shots on goal and anytime goalscorer, plus same-game parlays for Oilers and Flames matchups.

MORE: Alberta NHL Betting Guide

NBA

theScore Bet offers full NBA game lines, player props, and same-game parlays, with markets available throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.

MORE: Alberta NBA Betting Guide

MLB

theScore Bet provides daily MLB coverage, including moneylines, run totals, and player props, giving Alberta bettors an active baseball slate right at launch.

MORE: Alberta MLB Betting Guide

eSports

theScore Bet's platform supports competitive gaming markets in select jurisdictions, giving Alberta bettors with an eSports interest a path to similar coverage as the product matures locally.

MORE: Alberta eSports Betting Guide

Soccer

theScore Bet's soccer coverage is one of its busiest markets at launch, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup landing right alongside Alberta's debut. Beyond the World Cup, expect coverage of the Premier League, Champions League, and MLS.

MORE: Alberta Soccer Betting Guide

MMA

theScore Bet's MMA coverage centres on UFC events, with markets for every main card and prelim bout, including fight winner, method of victory, and round betting.

MORE: Alberta MMA Betting Guide

How to Sign Up for theScore Bet Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page Create your account using your email address and a secure password Enter your full name, date of birth, and home address Confirm that you are physically located in Alberta and at least 18+ years old Complete identity verification through the prompts provided Make your first deposit and start betting with the theScore Bet Alberta!

Pros and Cons of theScore Bet Alberta

✅ Pros:

Deep integration with theScore media app for scores, news, and stats alongside betting

Fast, intuitive app with quick account creation and a streamlined betting slip

Strong player prop selection, particularly for NHL and CFL markets

Established brand recognition across Canada from theScore's sports media platform

❌ Cons:

App-only sportsbook with no dedicated desktop or browser platform

Google Play Store rating trails the iOS app in some markets

Fewer prop and futures markets than some larger competitors in certain sports

theScore Bet App Ratings

theScore Bet's app has consistently scored well with users, particularly on iOS, and Alberta bettors can expect the same combined sportsbook, casino, and media experience.

Apple App Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.8 / 5 Google Play Store Rating: ⭐️ 4.4 / 5

Deposits and Withdrawals at theScore Bet Alberta

Method Deposits Withdrawals Timing Withdraw Limits Debit Card ✅ ✅ Instant Via bank Credit Card ✅ ❌ N/A N/A Online Banking (Trustly) ✅ ✅ Instant $50,000 ACH/e-Check ✅ ✅ 2-3 Business Days $999,999 Apple Pay ✅ ❌ N/A N/A PayPal ✅ ✅ Instant Via PayPal Skrill ✅ ✅ Instant None Venmo ✅ ✅ Instant None Interac ✅ ✅ Under 1 Hour $25,000 Bank Account EFT ❌ ✅ Instant Via bank Wire Transfer ✅ ✅ Within 24 Hours $50,000 min. Check ❌ ✅ 7-14 Business Days $250 min.

Fastest Withdrawal Time at theScore Bet

E-wallet withdrawals (PayPal, Skrill, Venmo) tend to be the quickest option at theScore Bet, often completing faster than card-based methods once a request is approved. Bettors focused on speed can compare theScore Bet against the fastest withdrawal betting sites in Alberta.

Responsible Gambling at theScore Bet Alberta

theScore Bet gives Alberta players customizable deposit, spend, and time limits, along with cool-off periods designed to help maintain healthy betting habits. The sportsbook's responsible gaming suite is built directly into the account settings, making it simple for players to set boundaries from the moment they sign up.

Must be 18+ and physically present in Alberta. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

theScore Bet operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with the Alberta iGaming Corporation.