theScore Bet Alberta has opened pre registration! Sign up early with theScore Bet and get ready to bet for July 13.

theScore Bet Alberta is open for pre-registration now, ahead of the province's regulated sports betting market going live on July 13! Best known for blending live scores, news, and stats with wagering inside a single app, theScore Bet brings that same Canadian-built experience to Alberta bettors for the first time.

Sign up early today through any link on this page and explore more at our Alberta sports betting hub.

theScore Bet Alberta: Quick Facts

📅 theScore Bet Alberta Launch Date: July 13 📃 Bet Types: Moneylines, point spreads, totals, parlays, player props, team props, futures, live bets 🏈 Sports To Bet On: CFL, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, eSports, Soccer, MMA and more 💰 Minimum Deposit: $10

theScore Bet Alberta Review

theScore Bet built its reputation as the first North American sportsbook to grow directly out of a sports media app, and that identity still defines the product today. Live scores, news, and stats sit right alongside the betting markets, so Alberta bettors can move from checking an Oilers box score to building a same-game parlay without leaving the app. The sportsbook already operates in Ontario and across 20 U.S. states, giving it a proven track record heading into its Alberta launch on July 13.

Is theScore Bet Live in Alberta?

theScore Bet is not yet live in Alberta, but pre-registration is open now ahead of the July 13 market launch. theScore Bet has already been approved as a registered iGaming operator by the AGLC, putting it in position to be a Day 1 operator when the province's regulated market goes live. Register for a theScore Bet Alberta account today through any BET NOW link on this page, and browse all confirmed Alberta betting apps launching on July 13.

Bet Types at theScore Bet Alberta

Moneylines

Moneyline betting is the simplest bet type at theScore Bet, a straight-up pick on which team or player wins with no spread involved. theScore Bet offers moneylines across all major sports, with competitive pricing and live moneyline updates available as the action unfolds.

Point Spreads

Point spread betting at theScore Bet levels the playing field between two unevenly matched teams by applying a margin of victory the favoured side must cover. Spread markets are available across football, basketball, hockey, and baseball, with alternate lines offered on most marquee matchups.

Totals (Over/Under)

Totals betting involves wagering on whether the combined score of both teams will go over or under a number set by theScore Bet's trading team. Game totals are available on every major sport, and player totals extend the format to individual stat lines.

Parlays

Parlays at theScore Bet combine two or more selections into a single ticket for a bigger potential payout, with every leg needing to win for the bet to cash. The sportsbook's same-game parlay builder lets bettors combine multiple markets from one event, including a live version for in-game wagering.

Player Props

theScore Bet covers individual performance markets across all major sports, from passing yards and home runs to points and assists. Micro bets, marked with a lightning bolt icon in the app, add a quicker, situational way to bet on specific in-game moments.

Team Props

Team props at theScore Bet go beyond the final score to cover outcomes like first team to score, total team points, or which side leads after the first half. These markets are available across football, hockey, basketball, and baseball, adding extra depth to any given slate.

Futures

theScore Bet offers futures betting on long-range outcomes across all major leagues, including Stanley Cup winner, Grey Cup champion, Super Bowl winner, and World Series odds well in advance of the season. Individual award markets, such as MVP and Cy Young, are also available from the preseason through the playoffs.

Live Bets

theScore Bet's live betting platform lets bettors wager on games already underway, with markets updating in real time as the action develops. Live coverage includes adjusted moneylines, in-game spreads and totals, live same-game parlays, and next-score props depending on the sport.

Sports to Bet on at theScore Bet Alberta

CFL

theScore Bet will offer full CFL coverage for Alberta's two franchises, the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders, from the regular season through the Grey Cup. Expect spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, and live betting on every game.

MORE: Best CFL Betting Sites in Alberta

NFL

theScore Bet brings deep NFL market coverage to Alberta, with pre-game markets including spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, and same-game parlays. Live betting and futures, including Super Bowl odds, round out the coverage from kickoff through the playoffs.

MORE: Best NFL Betting Sites in Alberta

NHL

NHL betting at theScore Bet covers the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames in depth alongside the full league, with puck lines, period totals, player props, and live in-game markets available throughout the season. The app's roots in theScore's sports media platform make it a natural home for Oilers and Flames fans who already use it to follow the team.

MORE: Best NHL Betting Sites in Alberta

NBA

theScore Bet's NBA coverage spans the full regular season and playoffs, with spreads, moneylines, totals, and a deep player props menu covering points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointers made. Same-game parlays and live betting are available on every game.

MORE: Best NBA Betting Sites in Alberta

MLB

MLB betting at theScore Bet covers moneylines, run lines, first-five-inning lines, totals, and player props for strikeouts, hits, and home runs across the full regular season and postseason. Futures markets include World Series and individual award odds from Opening Day through October.

MORE: Best MLB Betting Sites in Alberta

eSports

theScore Bet carries dedicated eSports markets across titles including CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, esoccer, and ebasketball. Match winner, map winner, and futures markets are available on major tournaments throughout the year.

MORE: Best eSports Betting Sites in Alberta

Soccer

theScore Bet's soccer coverage is set to be one of its busiest markets at launch, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted across North America landing right alongside Alberta's July 13 debut. Beyond the World Cup, expect full pre-game and live coverage of the Premier League, Champions League, MLS, and other major leagues.

MORE: Best Soccer Betting Sites in Alberta

MMA

theScore Bet's MMA coverage centres on UFC events, with markets for every main card and prelim bout, including fight winner, method of victory, and round betting. Live betting is available throughout each bout, with futures covering championship odds across weight classes.

MORE: Best MMA Betting Sites in Alberta

How to Sign Up for theScore Bet Alberta

Click one of the BET NOW links on this page to go to the theScore Bet Alberta pre-registration page Tap Sign Up and enter your email address and create a password Provide your personal details, including full legal name, date of birth, address and mobile number Accept theScore Bet's Terms and Conditions to complete your registration Upload a government-issued photo ID to verify your account Make a deposit of $10 or more Start betting on July 13!

Pros and Cons of theScore Bet Alberta

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ✅ Seamless integration with theScore's sports media app ❌ Withdrawals go through an internal review window ✅ Strong, established Canadian brand recognition ❌ Market depth on niche sports trails the largest global books ✅ Same-game parlay builder with a live, in-game version ❌ Some features may roll out gradually after Alberta launch ✅ Highly rated mobile app (4.8 iOS / 4.4 Android in Ontario)

Deposits and Withdrawals at theScore Bet Alberta

Deposits

All deposits at theScore Bet are made in Canadian dollars, with a minimum deposit of $10. Most deposit methods credit instantly, and theScore Bet does not charge deposit fees. Expected deposit methods include:

Interac e-Transfer

Online Banking (Trustly)

Debit Card

PayPal

Withdrawals

There is a $10 minimum on all theScore Bet withdrawals. Withdrawal requests may take up to 72 hours to process internally, with funds typically arriving one to three business days after that depending on the method selected. Available withdrawal options include:

Interac e-Transfer

Online Banking (Trustly)

Debit Card

PayPal

Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT)

Fastest theScore Bet Withdrawal Time

Interac e-Transfer is the fastest withdrawal method at theScore Bet. With auto-deposit enabled, funds typically land in your bank account within the hour once the standard review period clears. For a full comparison of how theScore Bet stacks up, visit our guide to fastest withdrawal betting sites in Alberta.

Responsible Gambling at theScore Bet Alberta

theScore Bet gives Alberta bettors a full suite of responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits, time limits, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion options, all accessible from account settings without needing to contact customer support. theScore Bet is integrated with Alberta's centralized self-exclusion register, automatically restricting access for anyone who has self-excluded through the provincial system. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

See theScore.bet for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.