Use Thrillzz promo code ROTOWIRE to unlock a 100% First Purchase Match for new users. Learn more about Thrillzz here.

Thrillzz Social Sportsbook is one of the top social sportsbooks for sports fans who want the prediction-market thrill without the real-money risk, and the Thrillzz promo code ROTOWIRE will get new users an additional $100 Thrillzz Coins bonus!

Squads, leaderboards, daily logins, the whole deal. Right now, new users who make their first Coins purchase get it matched 100%, up to $200 in Coins on a $100 spend. Here's the full breakdown of how the offer works and what Thrillzz actually is.

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Thrillzz Promo Code Key Details

🔑 Thrillzz Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Thrillzz Social Sportsbook Promo: 100% First Purchase Match – Spend $100, Get $200 in Coins 📊 Terms & Conditions: New users only; match applies to first Coins purchase only 💵 Minimum Spend: $100 📍 Legal States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, ME, MD, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY 📲 App Availability: iOS, Android, and mobile browser

What Is the Thrillzz Promo Code?

The Thrillzz promo code is ROTOWIRE, and it unlocks a 100% First Purchase Match the first time you buy a Coins package. Spend $100 on your initial purchase, and Thrillzz doubles it, landing $200 in Coins in your account to use making picks across the platform's sportsbook-style prediction lines.

How to Claim the Thrillzz Promo Code

Click one of the PLAY NOW links on this article Create your account and verify your name, address, date of birth, and email, plus your SSN before adding funds Use code ROTOWIRE on your first Coins purchase of $100 through the in-app shop The extra $100 in Coins hits your account once the purchase clears!

Thrillzz Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Offer applies only to a user's first Coins purchase.

Deposit match is capped at $200 in Coins on a $100 spend

Coins carry no cash value and cannot be redeemed for prizes; only Sweeps convert to Prize Tickets and cash.

One offer per person, per household, per device.

Available only to new users in eligible states.

Users must complete identity verification before purchasing Coins.

What Is Thrillzz?

Thrillzz is a social sportsbook that lets users make sports picks across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, MLS, and more. It launched in February 2024 and has since built out a genuine community layer that separates it from a standard betting app: Squads let you team up with friends, leaderboards track who's making the sharpest picks, and daily login rewards keep the Coins flowing even if you never spend a dime.

Is Thrillzz Legit?

Yes, Thrillzz is a legitimate social sportsbook. Here's why:

Established track record. Thrillzz has been operating since February 2024 and has built a sizable, active user base with strong App Store ratings.

Thrillzz has been operating since February 2024 and has built a sizable, active user base with strong App Store ratings. Compliant sweepstakes structure. Thrillzz operates under sweepstakes law rather than as a licensed real-money sportsbook, which is a legal, widely used model — it's the same framework that allows the platform to skip state-by-state betting licenses while still paying out cash prizes through its Sweeps and Prize Ticket system.

Thrillzz operates under sweepstakes law rather than as a licensed real-money sportsbook, which is a legal, widely used model — it's the same framework that allows the platform to skip state-by-state betting licenses while still paying out cash prizes through its Sweeps and Prize Ticket system. Verified cash redemptions. Users who accumulate 50+ Prize Tickets can redeem them for real cash via bank transfer, and that payout process is documented across independent reviews.

Users who accumulate 50+ Prize Tickets can redeem them for real cash via bank transfer, and that payout process is documented across independent reviews. Data security and age verification. Thrillzz requires full identity verification — name, address, date of birth, and SSN — before users can purchase Coins or redeem prizes, which is standard practice for sweepstakes operators handling real payouts.

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Where Is Thrillzz Legal?

Thrillzz is available to users 19 and older in 38 states, since the sweepstakes model isn't bound by the same licensing restrictions as regulated sportsbooks. Here is the breakdown of where Thrillzz is legal:

Status States ✅ Eligible (38) Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming ❌ Not Available (13) Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Washington

Can You Win Real Money on Thrillzz?

Yes, you can win real money on Thrillzz. However, not directly through Coins. You must win real money through Sweeps. Coins are strictly for fun, they carry no cash value no matter how many you accumulate, since their only job is letting users make free picks and climb the leaderboards.

Sweeps work differently: when a pick made with Sweeps wins, it converts into Prize Tickets, and once a user banks 50 of those tickets ($1 per ticket), they can be redeemed for real cash via bank transfer or Skrill.

That means the 100% First Purchase Match offer is a Coins-only boost. To actually cash out, users need to be playing with Sweeps, which come through daily login rewards, loyalty perks, and other promotions rather than purchases. It's a real distinction worth understanding before diving in, since the two currencies look similar on the surface but serve completely different purposes.

Thrillzz Coins vs Thrillzz Sweeps

Thrillzz Coins are strictly for fun — they have no redemption value and exist so users can make picks and climb leaderboards without stakes attached.

are strictly for fun — they have no redemption value and exist so users can make picks and climb leaderboards without stakes attached. Thrillzz Sweeps are the side that matters financially: winning picks made with Sweeps earn Prize Tickets, and once a user racks up 50 tickets (1 ticket = $1), those tickets are redeemable for cash. That structure is what allows Thrillzz to operate as a sweepstakes platform rather than a licensed sportsbook, which is also why it's available in considerably more states than traditional regulated books.

Thrillzz Banking and Payment Options

Banking Method Deposit Withdrawal Visa ✅ ❌ Mastercard ✅ ❌ American Express ✅ ❌ Apple Pay ✅ ❌ Bank Transfer (ACH) ✅ ✅ Skrill ❌ ✅

Thrillzz Withdrawal Time

Once a redemption request clears verification, users have reported instant or same-day bank transfers. There are no withdrawal fees attached to standard bank transfer redemptions, though processing speed can vary slightly depending on your bank's own transfer windows.

Responsible Gaming at Thrillzz

Thrillzz is committed to responsible gaming. The platform offers age verification, account-level controls, and self-exclusion options accessible through your account settings. If you have questions or concerns about your gaming habits, resources are available at the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) or call 1-800-GAMBLER.