Thunder vs Celtics Best Bets: +600 OKC-BOS Odds Exclusively at BET99

Get this boosted Thunder vs Celtics parlay exclusively at BET99! And while you're here, sign up for the BET99 promo code RW99 to get a First Bet Encore up to $800.

Tonight's marquee NBA matchup is a potential Finals preview, as the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15) roll into TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics (47-24). BET99 has boosted a three-leg same-game parlay to +600 featuring two Thunder players and a Celtics under. Here's the full breakdown.

Thunder vs Celtics Best Bets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O 1.5 Threes

The over at 1.5 threes for SGA is one of the more accessible legs on the board tonight, and it's backed by both his season averages and his recent form. The reigning champion guard has been firing from distance at a career-high rate in 2025-26, continuing to add the long-range dimension to an already unstoppable offensive arsenal. In his most recent outing against the Magic, he drained 3-of-5 three-pointers as part of a 40-point performance, and in the prior game against the Wizards he went 1-of-2 from deep in a blowout where his minutes were managed late.

SGA's ability to attack the Celtics' defense — ranked first in the NBA in points allowed — through sheer creativity and shot-making is well established. The two teams already met on March 12 with SGA pouring in 35 points, and with Boston's perimeter defenders fully occupied by OKC's off-ball movement, there will be no shortage of pull-up and catch-and-shoot opportunities for the league's second-leading scorer. Clearing just 1.5 threes is a very low bar for a player of his caliber in a marquee game.

Chet Holmgren O 23.5 PTS+REB

Holmgren has been having a career year, and the O23.5 combined points and rebounds tonight looks like excellent value given where his production currently sits. The 23-year-old is averaging 17.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this season — a combined 26.2 — already exceeding this line on average. He was named an NBA All-Star for the first time this season in recognition of a breakthrough campaign that has seen him post career highs in points, rebounds, and efficiency.

His recent form reinforces the case: 17 points and 9 rebounds vs. the 76ers (26 combined), 18 points and 10 rebounds vs. the Wizards (28 combined), and 20 points and 12 rebounds vs. the Magic (32 combined). Over his last 14 games, Holmgren is averaging 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds — a combined 26.6 — with multiple double-doubles in that stretch.

Boston's frontcourt presents a challenge, but Holmgren's combination of perimeter shooting, interior finishing, and active rebounding gives him multiple avenues to reach this number. The Celtics' center Neemias Queta leads Boston in rebounds at 8.3 per game, and Holmgren has proven he can win the battle at the rim against any opponent.

Jayson Tatum U 3.5 Threes

This is the under leg of the parlay, and it's arguably the most compelling case of the three. Tatum is still working his way back from a serious Achilles injury, and the honest truth is that his three-point shooting since returning to the lineup has been well below his usual standard. Through his first eight games back, Tatum is converting just 29.3 percent from three-point range — a significant dip from his career averages — as he continues to rebuild his legs and timing.

The efficiency struggles are expected and natural. An Achilles repair is one of the most demanding recoveries in basketball, particularly when it comes to the explosive push-off required for pull-up threes and off-the-dribble shooting. Tatum is working back incrementally, with his minutes being managed and his shot selection reflecting a player still finding his rhythm. In the previous matchup against OKC on March 12 — when he was unavailable entirely — Boston came within two points on the road, underlining just how stiff this defensive challenge will be.

OKC's defence is the second-best in the league, allowing just 107.5 points per game, and the Thunder's perimeter defenders — led by Luguentz Dort — have made a habit of suppressing opposing shooters' three-point attempts and efficiency. With Tatum still shaking off rust and facing the toughest defensive unit he's seen since his return, U3.5 threes is a strong lean on tonight's slate.

Thunder vs Celtics Picks

Pick Line Boosted Odds SGA 3-Pointers O 1.5 — Holmgren PTS+REB O 23.5 — Tatum 3-Pointers U 3.5 — Combined (Boosted) — +600

Regular odds were +500. BET99 has boosted this parlay to +600 — exclusively available on BET99. A $100 wager would return $700 if all three legs hit.

BET99 Promo Code Details

New users can claim a First Bet Encore up to $800 with the BET99 Promo Code RW99! Just sign up with this sportsbook promo code and place a first bet of up to $800. If that bet loses, you'll be credited with bonus bets equal to your stake!

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: March 25, 2026

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

How to Claim the BET99 Promo Code

Claiming the BET99 promo is an easy process, similar to other sports betting apps. Here's the process: