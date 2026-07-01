Today's Best MLB Betting Promos (July 1)

Find and claim the best MLB betting promos to use for today's games across several legal betting sites.
July 1, 2026
Today's Best MLB Betting Promos (July 1)
July 1, 2026
Betting Promotions

If you're on the search for sports betting promos to use on today's MLB action, I've got you covered. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best MLB Betting Promos for July 1

Sportsbook

MLB Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1,000 in FanCash Bet MatchROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or LoseCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Get Ten No Sweat TokensROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 in Bonus BetsCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset TokensCLICK TO CLAIM

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above.

Today's MLB Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

  • 25% strikeout prop prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")
  • SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost
  • Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

  • 30% Same Game Parlay profit boost on any MLB game
  • Early moneyline payout
  • Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

  • Early Win token
  • Pinch hit protection
  • Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game 

BetMGM MLB Promos

  • MLB parlay boost token
  • Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

  • Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Caesars MLB Promos

  • Boosted odds markets

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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