Find and claim the best MLB sports betting promos to use on today's games from the most widely available mobile sportsbooks.

With 14 games on deck, plus the remainder of last night's rained-out Giants/Braves game, you have plenty of opportunities to find a sports betting promo to use on today's action. I've laid out some of the top welcome offers and ongoing promos from the best legal betting apps below.

Best MLB Betting Promos for June 17

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, for example, BetMGM has a bet-and-get offer and not the $1,500 first bet promo.

Today's MLB Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

25% strikeout prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")

SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost

Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

30% Same Game Parlay profit boost on any MLB game

FanDuel MLB Promos

Early win promo

Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game

BetMGM MLB Promos

Parlay boost token

Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Caesars MLB Promos

Boosted odds markets

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

Daily Diamond Pack

10% Same game parlay profit boost

10% any bet boost

Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.