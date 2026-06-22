Today's Best MLB Betting Promos (June 22)

If you're putting some money down on baseball today, check out the available MLB betting promos for new and existing users I've verified.
June 22, 2026
Today's Best MLB Betting Promos (June 22)
June 22, 2026
Betting Promotions

With 13 games on deck, you have plenty of opportunities to find a sports betting promo to use on today's action. I've laid out some of the top welcome offers and ongoing promos from the best legal betting apps below.

Best MLB Sports Betting Promos for June 22

Sportsbook

MLB Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Get Ten No Sweat TokensROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK TO CLAIM

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, for example, your BetMGM bonus will be a bet-and-get offer and not the no sweat bet promo.

Today's MLB Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

  • 25% total bases prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")
  • SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost
  • Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

  • 30% Same Game Parlay profit boost on any MLB game

FanDuel MLB Promos

  • MLB Wild Card
  • Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game 

BetMGM MLB Promos

  • Parlay boost token
  • Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Caesars MLB Promos

  • Boosted odds markets

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

  • Daily Diamond Pack
  • 10% Same game parlay profit boost
  • 10% any bet boost
  • Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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