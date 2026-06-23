Today's Best MLB Betting Promos (June 23)

If you're putting some money down on baseball today, check out the available MLB betting promos for new and existing users I've verified.
June 23, 2026
Today's Best MLB Betting Promos (June 23)
June 23, 2026
Betting Promotions

All 30 teams are in action today, giving you plenty of opportunities to find sports betting promos to use on today's action. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best MLB Sports Betting Promos for June 23

Sportsbook

MLB Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Get Ten No Sweat TokensROTOBG1K
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLAIM HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK TO CLAIM

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above.

Today's MLB Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

  • 25% home run prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")
  • Parlay/SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost
  • Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

  • 30% Same Game Parlay profit boost on any MLB game

FanDuel MLB Promos

  • Dinger Tuesdays (Pick a 50% profit boost or bet reset token)
  • Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game 

BetMGM MLB Promos

  • Parlay boost token
  • Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Caesars MLB Promos

  • Boosted odds markets

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

  • Daily Diamond Pack
  • 10% Same game parlay profit boost
  • 10% any bet boost
  • Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Best Michigan Online Slots (June 2026): Best Slot Casinos and Games in MI
Best Michigan Online Slots (June 2026): Best Slot Casinos and Games in MI
Play online slots in Michigan legally in 2026: compare licensed MI casinos, welcome bonuses, and the best slot games available to Michigan players.
Today
Best New Slot Sites for Real Money This Week: Our Expert U.S. Picks (2026)
Best New Slot Sites for Real Money This Week: Our Expert U.S. Picks (2026)
Compare the best new slot sites in the U.S. for 2026. Discover top casinos, latest game releases, bonuses, and fast payout platforms like Fanatics, BetMGM, and DraftKings.
Today