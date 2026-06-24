We have a full day of baseball on tap with the Rangers and Marlins starting at noon, giving you plenty of opportunities to find sports betting promos to use. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.
Best MLB Sports Betting Promos Today
Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above.
MLB Betting Promos for Existing Users
Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.
DraftKings MLB Promos
- 25% strikeouts prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")
- SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost
- Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game
bet365 MLB Promos
- 30% Same Game Parlay profit boost on any MLB game
FanDuel MLB Promos
- Early Win promo
- Pinch hit protection
- Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game
BetMGM MLB Promos
- Parlay boost token
- Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)
Caesars MLB Promos
- Boosted odds markets
Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos
- Daily Diamond Pack
- 10% Same game parlay profit boost
- 10% any bet boost
- Long Ball FanCash Jackpot
Responsible Gambling Resources
Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.
Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.