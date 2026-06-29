Find and claim the best MLB betting promos to use for today's games across several legal betting sites.

There are 13 games today, leaving out the Braves, Rays, Cardinals, and Royals, giving you plenty of opportunities to find sports betting promos to use on tonight's action. I've laid out some of the latest welcome offers and ongoing promos from the top betting apps below.

Best MLB Betting Promos for June 29

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above.

Today's MLB Sports Betting Promos for Existing Users

Most betting sites will have ongoing offers for current customers to take advantage of in addition to the new user promos above. Here are some of today's promos for MLB, though different users may have different options when signing in.

DraftKings MLB Promos

25% total bases prop boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")

SGP/SGP(x) Profit Boost

Free-to-play "Big League Draw" game

bet365 MLB Promos

30% Same Game Parlay profit boost on any MLB game

Early moneyline payout

Prop Protect

FanDuel MLB Promos

MLB Wild Card promo

Pinch hit protection

Free-to-play "Daily Dingers" game

BetMGM MLB Promos

Any sport parlay boost token

Free-to-play "Daily Swing" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

Daily Diamond Pack

10% Same game parlay profit boost

10% any bet boost

Long Ball FanCash Jackpot

Caesars MLB Promos

Boosted odds markets

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.