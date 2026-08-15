Top 5 Online Casinos in Alberta This Week: Our Best Picks Ranked

Alberta's regulated online casino market is live. See which brands you can sign up for right now, including DraftKings, Golden Nugget, theScore Bet, Hollywood and Caesars Palace.

Alberta's regulated online casino market has been live since July 13, and with more than ten operators now competitor for players, picking where to sign up isn't as simple as grabbing the first name you recognize. We ranked the top five based on four things: game library depth, live dealer strength, mobile platform experience, and what makes each operator stand out from the pack.

These are all licensed under the AGLC and listed on the AiGC database, so every option below comes with verified payment processing and built in responsible gambling tools. Here's how they stack up this week.

Best Alberta Online Casinos Ranked

Casino Game Library Live Dealer Standout Feature BetMGM Casino Thousands of slots and table games Evolution Shared account with BetMGM Sportsbook Golden Nugget Casino 2,000+ titles Evolution Casino only platform, no sportsbook noise Draftkings Casino Deep slot library Yes Shared account with DraftKings Sportsbook Tonybet Casino 300+ live tables, strong slot count Evolution, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt Poker heritage, one wallet for casino, sports and esports BetRivers Casino Thousands of slots and tables Evolution RushPay for faster payouts

1. BetMGM Casino: Deepest Library Paired With a Proven Sportsbook

BetMGM casino takes the top spot because it does not make you choose. The game library runs into the thousands across slots, table games and live dealer titles through Evolution, and the app carries strong ratings on both iOS and Android for fast, stable play. Players can move between casino and sportsbook on one account without losing any of the depth on either side.

What You Get

Thousands of slots, table games and live dealer options

Live dealer coverage through Evolution

One account for casino and sportsbook

Consistently high app store ratings

Best If: You want the widest overall selection without sacrificing a strong sportsbook on the same login.

2. Golden Nugget Casino: Built for Players Who Want Casino First

Golden Nugget Casino lands second because it has no sportsbook competing for shelf space. Every part of the platform is built around the casino experience, and it shows in the count. Alberta players get more than 2,000 titles, including slots, progressive jackpots and a live dealer section through Evolution covering blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

What You Get

2,000+ titles including progressive jackpots

Full Evolution live dealer suite

Casino only design with no sportsbook distractions

Clean, focused navigation

Best If: You are a dedicated casino player who has no interest in sports betting cluttering the app.

3. DraftKings Casino: The Familiar Name With a Deep Slot Catalogue

DraftKings online casino Alberta ranks third on the strength of its slot library and how naturally the casino product extends from its sportsbook. Players already on DraftKings Sportsbook get a shared account experience, live dealer tables and a mobile interface that feels like an extension of a product they already use.

What You Get

Deep slot library

Live dealer tables

Shared account with DraftKings Sportsbook

Clean mobile interface

Best If: You already use DraftKings for sports and want casino games without opening a second app.

4. Tonybet Casino: The Live Dealer Specialist With Poker Roots

Tonybet takes fourth for its live dealer depth. Founded by professional poker player Tony G, the platform's card room roots show up in a live casino built around blackjack and baccarat, with more than 300 live tables running through Evolution, Pragmatic Play and NetEnt. One account and one wallet cover casino, sportsbook and esports markets, with a $10 minimum deposit and support for Interac and debit.

What You Get

300+ live dealer tables from Evolution, Pragmatic Play and NetEnt

One wallet across casino, sportsbook and esports

$10 minimum deposit

Interac and debit card support

Best If: You want a serious live dealer selection and like having sports and esports on the same login.

5. BetRivers Casino: Fastest Path From Win to Withdrawal

BetRivers rounds out the list on the strength of its payout speed. The library runs thousands of slots and table games deep, with a live dealer lineup through Evolution covering game shows and blackjack variants. What sets it apart is RushPay, the operator's automated payout system built to move funds faster than the industry standard.

What You Get

Thousands of slots and table games

Live dealer coverage through Evolution

RushPay for faster withdrawals

Combined casino and sportsbook account

Best If: You care more about getting paid quickly than having the single largest game library.

How These Five Compare

BetMGM and DraftKings both lean on their sportsbook pedigree to bring a built in audience into the casino product, while Golden Nugget proves a casino only focus can still win on pure game count. Tonybet is the outlier here, less about slot volume and more about live table depth, which makes it a different kind of pick depending on what you actually play. BetRivers earns its spot less on selection and more on what happens after you win. None of these are the wrong choice. It comes down to whether you value breadth, live dealer action or getting your money out fast.

Shortlist Of Live Alberta Online Casinos

Draftkings Casino

BetMGM Casino

BetRivers

Golden Nugget Casino

theScore Casino

Caesars Palace Casino

Hollywood Casino

bet365

Casino days

Horseshoe Online Casino

Betvictor Casino

Tonybet

The list is short but below is what you can expect from each online casino that is currently live.

Final Thoughts

Alberta's first wave of regulated operators gives players real choice from day one, and these five represent the strongest overall packages currently live. BetMGM edges out the field on depth and platform polish, but Golden Nugget, DraftKings, Tonybet and BetRivers each have a clear reason to be a first choice depending on how you play. More operators are expected to launch in the coming months, so this list will keep moving.

Play Responsibly

Regulated gambling comes with real tools to help you stay in control, including deposit limits, time outs and self exclusion options built directly into each platform. If gambling is affecting your life, 211 Alberta is available by phone or text at 211, or online at ab.211.ca.