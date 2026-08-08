Top Minnesota Online Casinos 2026: Most Popular Options Compared

Minnesota online casinos come down to sweepstakes platforms. See how Crown Coins, McLuck, and Funrize compare for Minnesota players.

Real money online casinos aren't legal in Minnesota, which leaves the sweepstakes casino model as the main way to play casino style games in the state. Crown Coins, McLuck, and Funrize are the three platforms getting the most attention from Minnesota players right now, each running the standard Gold Coin and Sweepstakes Coin system that lets you play without a required purchase.

Best MN Online Casino Options

We ranked all three below based on overall experience for a Minnesota audience

Casino First Purchase Package Game Selection Redemption Crown Coins Casino Get 200% More Coins on First Purchase - 1.5M CC + 75 SC Wide, frequently updated slot catalog Fast SC verification and redemption McLuck GC 120,000 +Free SC 60 + a Chance to Win Free SC 500 Slots and table games Verified SC redemption Funrize 240% on First Purchase Up To 1.275М GC + FREE 60 SC for $24.99 Growing slot selection Standard redemption process

1. Crown Coins Casino Takes the Top Spot

Crown Coins earns the number one ranking in Minnesota for the same reason it performs well elsewhere: the slot library doesn't sit still. New titles rotate in consistently, and the platform stays easy to use even as the catalog grows.

Regularly refreshed slot lineup

Clean, mobile friendly design

Straightforward Gold Coin and Sweepstakes Coin structure

No purchase necessary to play

The site loads fast and doesn't clutter the homepage with confusing promotions. For Minnesota players who want a dependable slots first experience, this is the safest starting point.

Best If: You want a slots focused platform that keeps its catalog current without a lot of extra noise.

2. McLuck Brings Table Games Into the Mix

McLuck stands out from the other two by putting real weight behind its table game section, not just slots. That makes it a stronger option for players who want variety beyond spinning reels.

Highlights:

Solid mix of slots and classic table games

Sweepstakes Coin redemption available after verification

Consistent platform performance on mobile

No required purchase to access games

If Crown Coins is the slots pick, McLuck is the one for players who want blackjack and similar games in rotation alongside slots.

Best If: You want table games as part of your sweepstakes casino experience, not just slots.

3. Funrize Rounds Out the Minnesota Lineup

Funrize is the newer name of the three and it shows in a smaller overall catalog, but it's still a legitimate legal option worth having in the mix, especially for players who like trying newer platforms early.

What You'll Find:

A growing slot selection

Simple account setup

Standard dual currency sweepstakes model

No purchase necessary

Best If: You like getting in early on newer sweepstakes platforms before they scale up their catalog.

Minnesota players don't have to pick just one. Since none of these require a purchase to join, plenty of players hold accounts across all three and rotate based on what they're in the mood for that day. Crown Coins for volume, McLuck for table game variety, Funrize for something newer.

The Takeaway for Minnesota

With real money online casinos still off the table in Minnesota, Crown Coins, McLuck, and Funrize represent the strongest legal sweepstakes options available right now. Each covers a different need, slot depth, table game variety, and platform freshness, so the right pick depends on what kind of player you are.

Play Responsibly

Sweepstakes play doesn't carry real money risk, but it's still worth setting a personal limit on coin purchases and session length. If gambling starts to feel like it's becoming a problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling is available at 1-800-GAMBLER.