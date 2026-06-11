UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos: Best UFC 250 Promo Codes

Get the best UFC Freedom 250 betting promos and bonuses for the historic White House fight card! Learn about the top UFC Freedom 250 sportsbook promotions here.
June 11, 2026
UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos: Best UFC 250 Promo Codes
June 11, 2026
Betting Promotions

The most unique fight card in MMA history is almost here, and we have $6,000 in UFC 250 betting promos for you to claim.

For the first time ever, the UFC is staging a live event on the South Lawn of the White House, with Ilia Topuria defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje headlining a stacked seven-fight card on June 14. 

Whether you're locking in on Topuria to retain or backing Gaethje to reclaim the belt, there are thousands in sportsbook bonuses for UFC Freedom 250 available to you below.

Best UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos

Make sure to grab one of these UFC Freedom 250 betting promos before fight night. Double-check availability in your state before signing up.

Brand

UFC Freedom 250 Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashCLICK HERE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 BetsROTODYW
bet365Bet $5, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
BetMGM  Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK HERE
BetRiversSecond Chance Bet Up To $500CLICK HERE
theScore BetBet Reset Up To $1000ROTO
Hard Rock BetBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet WinsCLICK HERE

UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos for Existing Users

Already have an account with one of the top sports betting apps? You can still get in on the action for UFC Freedom 250 with these event-specific promos available to all users.

Here's what's on offer for fight night:

Fanatics Sportsbook UFC Freedom 250 Promos

  • Use up to $1K in FanCash
  • UFC 250 Profit Boosts TBD

MORE: Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Caesars Sportsbook UFC Freedom 250 Promos

  • Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts
  • UFC 250 promos TBD

MORE: Caesars Sportsbook promo code

BetMGM UFC Freedom 250 Promos

  • Up to $1,500 in UFC 250 bonus bets
  • UFC Freedom 250 betting promos TBD

MORE: BetMGM bonus code

DraftKings UFC Freedom 250 Promos

  • Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for UFC 250
  • UFC profit boosts TBD

MORE: DraftKings promo code

FanDuel UFC Freedom 250 Promos

  • $70 in bonus bets when you opt-in to the welcome promo and bet $5 during UFC 250 ($375 total across 5 days)
  • UFC 250 profit boosts coming soon

MORE: FanDuel promo code

Hard Rock Bet UFC Freedom 250 Promos

  • Bet $5 on UFC 250, get $150 in bonus bets
  • More promos for the event coming soon

MORE: Hard Rock Bet promo code

UFC Freedom 250 Preview

UFC Freedom 250 is the 250th numbered UFC pay-per-view event and, by far, the most historically unusual. The card takes place on Sunday, June 14, 2026 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. It's the first-ever UFC event held at the presidential residence. The seven-fight card features two title bouts and one of the most compelling lightweight matchups the division has seen in years.

When Does UFC Freedom 250 Start?

UFC Freedom 250 begins on Sunday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card airs on Paramount+, with early prelims and prelim bouts streaming ahead of the main event window.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Fight Card

Main Card:

  • Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Interim Heavyweight Championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
  • Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
  • Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Prelims:

  • Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

UFC Freedom 250 Main Event: Topuria vs. Gaethje

Ilia Topuria put the lightweight division on notice when he claimed the belt in emphatic fashion, and now he faces his stiffest test yet in Justin Gaethje — the interim champion who has been on an absolute tear. Gaethje's pressure-heavy, high-octane style is exactly the kind of matchup designed to test Topuria's technical precision and durability. This is a legitimate 50/50 fight at the top of the lightweight division, and the historic White House backdrop makes it one of the most anticipated UFC events in the promotion's history.

UFC Freedom 250 Co-Main Event: Pereira vs. Gane

Alex Pereira has been a one-man highlight reel since entering the UFC, racking up championship gold at multiple weight classes. Now he faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane — a technically elite striker who will force Pereira to work for every second of every round. This one has legitimate Fight of the Year candidate potential.

Where to Watch UFC Freedom 250

  • US: The main card streams exclusively on Paramount+. Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass.
  • UFC Fight Pass and the UFC app will carry behind-the-scenes coverage and post-fight content.

Responsible Gambling While Using UFC 250 Betting Promos

It's important to remember to gamble responsibly, and we at RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks in this article have plenty of resources to encourage safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice is a Fantasy Sports and Betting Expert for RotoWire.com. He's covered sports from a variety of perspectives since 2015. Now, he specializes in player props (all sports), and fantasy baseball, basketball and football. Additionally, he spent six seasons as a beat writer and senior editor covering the Michigan Wolverines football team. In his free time, he serves as the head coach of a varsity baseball team in Metro Detroit.

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