UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos: Best UFC 250 Promo Codes

Get the best UFC Freedom 250 betting promos and bonuses for the historic White House fight card! Learn about the top UFC Freedom 250 sportsbook promotions here.

The most unique fight card in MMA history is almost here, and we have $6,000 in UFC 250 betting promos for you to claim.

For the first time ever, the UFC is staging a live event on the South Lawn of the White House, with Ilia Topuria defending his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje headlining a stacked seven-fight card on June 14.

Whether you're locking in on Topuria to retain or backing Gaethje to reclaim the belt, there are thousands in sportsbook bonuses for UFC Freedom 250 available to you below.

Best UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos

Make sure to grab one of these UFC Freedom 250 betting promos before fight night. Double-check availability in your state before signing up.

UFC Freedom 250 Betting Promos for Existing Users

Already have an account with one of the top sports betting apps? You can still get in on the action for UFC Freedom 250 with these event-specific promos available to all users.

Here's what's on offer for fight night:

Fanatics Sportsbook UFC Freedom 250 Promos

Use up to $1K in FanCash

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Caesars Sportsbook UFC Freedom 250 Promos

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BetMGM UFC Freedom 250 Promos

Up to $1,500 in UFC 250 bonus bets

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DraftKings UFC Freedom 250 Promos

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for UFC 250

UFC profit boosts TBD

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FanDuel UFC Freedom 250 Promos

$70 in bonus bets when you opt-in to the welcome promo and bet $5 during UFC 250 ($375 total across 5 days)

UFC 250 profit boosts coming soon

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Hard Rock Bet UFC Freedom 250 Promos

Bet $5 on UFC 250, get $150 in bonus bets

More promos for the event coming soon

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UFC Freedom 250 Preview

UFC Freedom 250 is the 250th numbered UFC pay-per-view event and, by far, the most historically unusual. The card takes place on Sunday, June 14, 2026 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. It's the first-ever UFC event held at the presidential residence. The seven-fight card features two title bouts and one of the most compelling lightweight matchups the division has seen in years.

When Does UFC Freedom 250 Start?

UFC Freedom 250 begins on Sunday, June 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card airs on Paramount+, with early prelims and prelim bouts streaming ahead of the main event window.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Fight Card

Main Card:

Lightweight Championship: Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje Interim Heavyweight Championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Prelims:

Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

UFC Freedom 250 Main Event: Topuria vs. Gaethje

Ilia Topuria put the lightweight division on notice when he claimed the belt in emphatic fashion, and now he faces his stiffest test yet in Justin Gaethje — the interim champion who has been on an absolute tear. Gaethje's pressure-heavy, high-octane style is exactly the kind of matchup designed to test Topuria's technical precision and durability. This is a legitimate 50/50 fight at the top of the lightweight division, and the historic White House backdrop makes it one of the most anticipated UFC events in the promotion's history.

UFC Freedom 250 Co-Main Event: Pereira vs. Gane

Alex Pereira has been a one-man highlight reel since entering the UFC, racking up championship gold at multiple weight classes. Now he faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane — a technically elite striker who will force Pereira to work for every second of every round. This one has legitimate Fight of the Year candidate potential.

Where to Watch UFC Freedom 250

US: The main card streams exclusively on Paramount+ . Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass.

The main card streams exclusively on . Early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass. UFC Fight Pass and the UFC app will carry behind-the-scenes coverage and post-fight content.

Responsible Gambling While Using UFC 250 Betting Promos

It's important to remember to gamble responsibly, and we at RotoWire, along with the sportsbooks in this article have plenty of resources to encourage safe and responsible gambling. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). Both organizations are dedicated to advocating and providing support for individuals who may be problem gamblers.