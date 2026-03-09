Underdog Predict Promo Code: Trade on Sports Event Contracts With Underdog Predict

Underdog Predict is here! Trade teams, players, and events in one place with Underdog Predict.
March 9, 2026
Underdog Predict Promo Code: Trade on Sports Event Contracts With Underdog Predict
March 9, 2026
Betting Promotions

MLB Draft Kit

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Underdog Predict allows users to trade on sports event contracts for several major sports leagues within the Underdog app. You can sign up to get in on the action with Underdog Predict!

So read on below to learn more about Underdog Predict and available picks.

Underdog Predict Promo Code (TBD) Details

✅ Underdog Predict Promo Code:TBD
🎁 Underdog Predict Sign Up Bonus:Play Picks Across Teams, Players, And Events — Combine Them All In One Place With Underdog Predict
💵 Minimum Deposit:$10
📍 Where Available:AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KY, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NE, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WI
📲 Platforms:iOS (Apple), Android (Google), Desktop

How to Get Started with Underdog Predict

  1. Download the Underdog App (iOS or Android) or visit the website
  2. Create an account and verify your identity
  3. Make a deposit ($10 minimum) using debit card, Apple Pay, or Trustly
  4. Navigate to Predictions within the app
  5. Browse markets and trade contracts on your preferred outcomes

What is Underdog Predict?

Launched in September 2025, Underdog Predict is a platform that offers predictions markets on the Underdog app. Partnered with Crypto.com Derivatives North America, a CFTC-registered exchange, Underdog Predict provides federally regulated sports event contracts among other markets like elections, entertainment and more.

Instead of traditional sports betting apps or sites, Underdog Predict operates on a market-based system where users buy and sell contracts based on the probability of outcomes. Contract prices update in real-time, allowing users to react instantly to market movements.

How Underdog Predict Works

Users can buy contracts for Yes or No outcomes on sporting events. Each contract is valued at $1, with prices reflecting the market's implied probability:

  • A team with a 65% chance to win has contracts priced at $0.65 for "Yes"
  • The opposing "No" side would be priced at $0.35
  • Correct predictions pay out $1 per contract
  • Incorrect predictions return nothing

Users can purchase multiple contracts for the same event to increase their position size.

Available Markets at Underdog Predict

WinnersPick a team to win a game outright
Point SpreadsPick a team to cover the spread
Point TotalsPick over or under on combined score
Player PropsYes/No on individual player stats (e.g., "Will Josh Allen rush for more than one TD?")
FuturesSuper Bowl Winner, NBA Championship, etc.

Sports Available for Trading at Underdog Predict

  • NFL
  • NBA
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • College Football
  • College Basketball
  • Soccer
  • Tennis

More leagues and sports will be added over time.

Where is Underdog Predict Available?

Underdog Predict is currently available in 33 states & DC

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii , Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington DC, Vermont & Wisconsin.

Underdog Predict Payment Options

  • Debit Cards
  • Apple Pay
  • Trustly

Credit cards and some other payment methods are not currently supported for prediction markets.

Prediction Event Contracts is a derivatives product offered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), an exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Trading CDNA Prediction Event Contracts involves risk and may not be appropriate for all. By trading you risk losing your cost to enter any transaction, including fees. You should carefully consider whether trading on CDNA is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. Any trading decisions you make are solely your responsibility and at your own risk.  For Crypto.com Predictions, the term "pick" refers to a product traded on CDNA. "Parlay" is a term unique to Predictions wherein a customer requests a trade composed of a combination of specified events. "Spreads", "Totals", and "Moneylines" have meanings related to the trading of Prediction event contracts.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Blake Weishaar
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.

Top News

NFLNBAMLBNHL

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Betting Latest

Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $75 Bonus Bonus Entries Instantly (Mar. 9)
Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get $75 Bonus Bonus Entries Instantly (Mar. 9)
The Underdog promo code ROTOWIRE fetches $75 in bonus entries just by playing $5 in fantasy entries. Learn more about the Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE today.
Today
Underdog Predict Promo Code: Trade on Sports Event Contracts With Underdog Predict
Underdog Predict Promo Code: Trade on Sports Event Contracts With Underdog Predict
Underdog Predict is here! Trade teams, players, and events in one place with Underdog Predict.
Today