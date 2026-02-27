Underdog Predict: Trade on Sports Event Contracts With Underdog Predict

Underdog Predict is here! Trade teams, players, and events in one place with Underdog Predict.

Prepare for your baseball season with RotoWire's MLB Draft Kit including rankings, auction value support, and mock draft simulator.

Underdog Predict allows users to trade on sports event contracts for several major sports leagues within the Underdog app. You can sign up to get in on the action with Underdog Predict!

So read on below to learn more about Underdog Predict and available picks from one of the new predictions platforms.

Underdog Predict Promo Code (TBD) Details

✅ Underdog Predict Promo Code: TBD 🎁 Underdog Predict Sign Up Bonus: Play Picks Across Teams, Players, And Events — Combine Them All In One Place With Underdog Predict 💵 Minimum Deposit: $10 📍 Where Available: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, KY, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NE, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WI 📲 Platforms: iOS (Apple), Android (Google), Desktop

How to Get Started with Underdog Predict

Download the Underdog App (iOS or Android) or visit the website Create an account and verify your identity Make a deposit ($10 minimum) using debit card, Apple Pay, or Trustly Navigate to Predictions within the app Browse markets and trade contracts on your preferred outcomes

What is Underdog Predict?

Launched in September 2025, Underdog Predict is a platform that offers predictions markets on the Underdog app. Partnered with Crypto.com Derivatives North America, a CFTC-registered exchange, Underdog Predict provides federally regulated sports event contracts among other markets like elections, entertainment and more.

Instead of traditional sports betting apps or sites, Underdog Predict operates on a market-based system where users buy and sell contracts based on the probability of outcomes. Contract prices update in real-time, allowing users to react instantly to market movements.

How Underdog Predict Works

Users can buy contracts for Yes or No outcomes on sporting events. Each contract is valued at $1, with prices reflecting the market's implied probability:

A team with a 65% chance to win has contracts priced at $0.65 for "Yes"

for "Yes" The opposing "No" side would be priced at $0.35

Correct predictions pay out $1 per contract

pay out $1 per contract Incorrect predictions return nothing

Users can purchase multiple contracts for the same event to increase their position size.

Available Markets at Underdog Predict

Winners Pick a team to win a game outright Point Spreads Pick a team to cover the spread Point Totals Pick over or under on combined score Player Props Yes/No on individual player stats (e.g., "Will Josh Allen rush for more than one TD?") Futures Super Bowl Winner, NBA Championship, etc.

Sports Available for Trading at Underdog Predict

NFL

NBA

MLB

NHL

College Football

College Basketball

Soccer

Tennis

More leagues and sports will be added over time.

Where is Underdog Predict Available?

Underdog Predict is currently available in 33 states & DC:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii , Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington DC, Vermont & Wisconsin.

Underdog Predict Payment Options

Debit Cards

Apple Pay

Trustly

Credit cards and some other payment methods are not currently supported for prediction markets.