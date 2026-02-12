The Underdog promo code ROTOWIRE fetches $75 in bonus entries just by playing $5 in fantasy entries. Learn more about the Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE today.

Underdog is one of the best-known daily fantasy sports sites, and you can get started with the Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE the rewards $75 in bonus entries instantly. Learn more about how to claim the Underdog sign up offer here!

This exclusive bonus is one of my favorite betting promos available to new DFS users, and allows you to get a jumpstart while playing at Underdog. Click on the PLAY NOW link to sign up for the Underdog Promo Code to earn $75 in bonus entries on one of the top betting apps in the DFS game today.

Underdog Promo Code Details

✅ Underdog Promo Code: ROTOWIRE 🎁 Underdog Sign Up Bonus: Play $5 Get $75 in Bonus Entries 📊 Terms & Conditions: Must Be 21+, New Users Only 📍 Where Legal: 41 States + DC (Not Available in CT, HI, ID, IA, LA, ME, MT, NV, WA)

What is the Underdog Promo Code?

The Underdog promo code is ROTOWIRE and allows new users to claim the Play $5 Get $75 in Bonus Entries welcome bonus. This means that new users can earn $75 in Bonus Entries with Underdog just by playing $5 in fantasy entries. This promo is rewarded instantly, so you can spend $5 and within moments, you'll receive the $75 bonus.

How to Claim the Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE

Sign up for a new Under account by clicking one of the PLAY NOW links here Use Underdog Promo Code ROTOWIRE when signing up Spend $5 in fantasy entries Instantly receive $75 in Bonus Entries

Underdog Promo Terms & Conditions

Only available to new users who are 18 years or older

Bonus Entries rewarded instantly

Bonus Entries cannot be withdrawn

What is Underdog?

Underdog is an online daily fantasy sports platform specializing in innovative formats like Best Ball drafts, where users draft teams without ongoing management, and Pick'em contests focused on player prop predictions.

The operator offers season-long, weekly, and daily contests across major sports including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, and more, with potential payouts up to 1,000x entry fees.

Where is Underdog Legal?

Underdog is legal in 41 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and all Canadian provinces except Ontario, with full access for Pick'em and Best Ball contests in most locations.

You won't find Underdog in Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Montana, Nevada or Washington due to DFS regulations. Age requirements vary—18+ in most states, but 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21+ in Arizona and Massachusetts—and users must be physically present in eligible areas to play.

Betting Markets at Underdog

Underdog primarily offers DFS-style markets centered on player props and team outcomes in Pick'em contests but has also recently expanded to sports prediction markets in 16 states, including event contracts on NFL, college football, and MLB spreads, moneylines, and totals, treated as CFTC-regulated trades rather than traditional bets.

Bet Types at Underdog

Underdog features Pick'em bets, where players select higher or lower on 2-5 player stats, alongside Rivals for head-to-head prop matchups. Best Ball drafts allow automated team building via snake drafts for season-long or daily contests without lineup management, including formats like Battle Royale and Sit N Go tournaments.

Additional types include prediction market contracts for spreads, moneylines, and totals, plus combo entries mixing fantasy picks with event trades, with insurance options on longer parlays for reduced risk.

Banking Options at Underdog

Underdog supports deposits via Visa/Mastercard debit/credit cards, PayPal, and online banking through Trustly, with minimums of $10 and maximums up to $2,500 per transaction.

Withdrawals are available to PayPal (1-2 days), direct-to-debit cards (2-5 days), ACH via Trustly (2-4 days), or Interchecks for e-checks, bank transfers, or mailed checks (up to 10 days).