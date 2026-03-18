Warriors vs Celtics Boosted Parlay: +500 Odds Exclusively at BET99

Get this boosted Warriors vs Celtics parlay exclusively at BET99! And while you're here, sign up for the BET99 promo code RW99 to get a First Bet Encore up to $800.

We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

The Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors tonight at TD Garden in what is shaping up to be an intriguing late-season matchup. BET99 has boosted a three-leg same-game parlay featuring two Celtics and a Warriors player — with an over, an under, and another over in the mix. Here's the full breakdown.

Warriors vs Celtics Best Bets

Derrick White O 2.5 Threes

White has quietly become one of the most dangerous three-point shooters in the NBA this season, and the over at 2.5 made threes is right in his comfort zone heading into tonight. On the season, he is averaging 2.9 made three-pointers per game — the 15th-most in the league — and has heated up considerably since March began, averaging 3.1 threes per game with a 41.5 percent clip from deep over that stretch.

His most recent performance was a statement game: White drilled 5-of-11 three-pointers in Monday's 120-112 win over the Suns, part of a 21-point outing that continued his scorching run of form. Since March 1, he has now cleared 2.5 threes in the majority of his outings, and with Boston's offense generating an NBA-third-best 15.4 three-point attempts per game as a team, the volume is always there.

The Warriors — without a healthy Stephen Curry — have also been susceptible to perimeter shooting, ranking outside the top 10 in three-point defense. White is healthy and fully cleared after missing Thursday's game at OKC with a knee contusion, and tonight's home court at TD Garden is exactly the kind of environment where he thrives.

Jaylen Brown U 36.5 PRA

This is the most nuanced leg of the parlay, and context is everything here. Brown's season numbers (28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists — a combined 40.6) sit well above the 36.5 line, and he's been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break. Monday's monster 41-point outing against Phoenix (54 combined P+A+R) is a case in point.

So why the under? The key factor is the return of Jayson Tatum. With Tatum now back in the fold and ramping up toward his full workload, possessions and shot opportunities that previously belonged solely to Brown are being redistributed. Tatum played alongside Brown on Friday against the Mavericks and the result was a 24-point night for JB — just 38 combined — considerably below his recent peak. That redistribution trend is expected to continue and even intensify as Tatum re-establishes himself as Boston's co-primary option.

Add in that Brown is coming off one of the biggest scoring outings of his season (regression is a real factor), and tonight's opponent — Golden State — has shown an ability to hold star wings in check with their length and defensive versatility when motivated. At 36.5, the under offers real value in a game where Brown's ceiling may be tamped down by factors beyond his individual talent.

Gui Santos O 5.5 Rebounds

Santos has been the feel-good story of the Warriors' 2025-26 season. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward spent most of the early part of the year buried on the bench, averaging just over 11 minutes per game through his first 35 appearances. But with Jonathan Kuminga traded and Jimmy Butler sidelined, Santos stepped into a full-time starting role and has not looked back.

His season average of 3.7 rebounds is skewed heavily by those early bench minutes. Since breaking into the rotation in earnest, Santos has been pulling down boards at a dramatically different rate — averaging 6.7 rebounds per game over his last 12 games since the All-Star break, clearing the 5.5 line comfortably in the majority of those outings. His recent game log tells the story: 7 rebounds vs. the Knicks, 8 vs. the Jazz, 11 vs. the Thunder, and 7 in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

Playing 33+ minutes per night against a Celtics frontcourt that ranks among the league's most active on the glass, Santos will have no shortage of opportunities to keep that rebound number climbing. Steve Kerr has praised his growth effusively, and the Warriors rewarded him with a contract extension, signaling that this elevated role is here to stay.

The Parlay at a Glance

Pick Line Boosted Odds Derrick White 3-Pointers O2.5 — Jaylen Brown PTS+AST+REB U36.5 — Gui Santos Rebounds O5.5 — Combined (Boosted) — +500

Regular odds were +475. BET99 has boosted this parlay to +500 — exclusively available on BET99. A $100 wager would return $600 if all three legs hit.

BET99 Promo Code Details

New users can claim a First Bet Encore up to $800 with the BET99 Promo Code RW99! Just sign up with this sportsbook promo code and place a first bet of up to $800. If that bet loses, you'll be credited with bonus bets equal to your stake!

✅ BET99 Promo Code: RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus: First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions: New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified: March 18, 2026

Disclaimer: 19+ | Play Responsibly. | Not available to persons in Ontario. | Terms and conditions apply.

How to Claim the BET99 Promo Code

Claiming the BET99 promo is an easy process, similar to other sports betting apps. Here's the process: