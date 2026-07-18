Check out Week 7 CFL odds for Montreal at Calgary, Toronto at Hamilton, and Winnipeg at Ottawa.

We have three games left for Week 7 CFL action after the Elks held on to beat BC by two last night. With sports betting in Alberta having launched earlier this week, this will be the first opportunities for Albertans to bet on the CFL.

Week 7 Odds for CFL

The odds in the tables below have been pulled from bet365 as of 1:30 ET on Saturday. It's always a good idea to check multiple sportsbooks before placing any wagers to see if you can get more favorable odds elsewhere.

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders Odds

Montreal and Calgary get Saturday started with by far the highest total on the slate at 63.5.

CFL Odds - MTL Alouettes vs CGY Stampeders Spread Total Moneyline MTL Alouettes -1.5 -110 O 63.5 -105 -130 CGY Stampeders +1.5 -110 U 63.5 -115 +110

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats Odds

CFL Odds - TOR Argonauts vs HAM Tiger-Cats Spread Total Moneyline TOR Argonauts -4.5 -115 O 55.5 -110 -250 HAM Tiger-Cats +4.5 -105 U 55.5 -110 +205

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks Odds

Week 7 wraps up with an East vs West matchup, as Ottawa will be looking for its first win of the season.

CFL Odds - WPG Blue Bombers vs OTT Redblacks Spread Total Moneyline WPG Blue Bombers -4.5 -110 O 55.5 -110 -225 OTT Redblacks +4.5 -110 U 55.5 -110 +185

Betting Trends

Here are a few trends for both Edmonton and BC:

Montreal is 3-2 against the spread (ATS) this season, and all five of their games have hit the over on the game total.

Calgary is 2-3 ATS and has had all five of their games go over as well.

Across their last 10 games, Montreal is 7-2-1 against Calgary, have covered in seven, and the total is split at 5-5.

The Argonauts are 2-3 ATS and 4-1 on the total in favor of the over.

The Tiger-Cats are also 2-3 ATS, but only three of their five games have hit the over, including two straight to the under.

In their previous 10 matchups, the series is split 5-5 straight up, 5-5 ATS, and 6-4 on the over/under in favor of the over. Hamilton has won five of the last six, however.

Against the spread, Winnipeg is 2-3 this season with three of the five games hitting the under.

Ottawa shares the same ATS and over/under record as Winnipeg, going 2-3 ATS and 2-3 on totals.

Resources for Betting on the CFL

Looking for more info to help you out on your CFL slips? We have you covered: