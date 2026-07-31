Week 9 CFL action kicks off tonight as the 6-1 Alouettes head to Ottawa to face a team still searching for their first win of the season. With sports betting in Alberta having launched just a few weeks ago, there is still excitement surrounding Albertans' ability to bet on the CFL.
Ottawa Redblacks vs Montreal Alouettes Odds for Week 9
The odds in the tables below have been pulled from bet365 as of 3:00 ET on Friday afternoon. It's always a good idea to check multiple sportsbooks before placing any wagers to see if you can get more favorable odds elsewhere.
Betting Trends
Here are a few trends for both Winnipeg and BC:
- The Alouettes are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season, including covering in three straight.
- The over has hit in six of Montreal's seven games.
- Despite Ottawa being winless this season, they are 3-3 ATS.
- The Redblacks' over/under record is also 3-3.
- In their last 10 matchups, Montreal has never lost to Ottawa.
- The Alouettes are 8-2 ATS versus the Redblacks over their last 10, but Ottawa did cover (+9.5) in the game last month.
Resources for Betting on the CFL
Looking for more info to help you out on your CFL slips? We have you covered: