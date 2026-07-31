Week 9 CFL Odds: Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Who is favored to win tonight's game between Montreal and Ottawa? Check out the Week 9 odds for this CFL East matchup here.
Updated on July 31, 2026 3:18PM EST
Week 9 CFL Odds: Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
Updated on July 31, 2026 3:18PM EST
Betting Promotions

Week 9 CFL action kicks off tonight as the 6-1 Alouettes head to Ottawa to face a team still searching for their first win of the season. With sports betting in Alberta having launched just a few weeks ago, there is still excitement surrounding Albertans' ability to bet on the CFL.

Ottawa Redblacks vs Montreal Alouettes Odds for Week 9

The odds in the tables below have been pulled from bet365 as of 3:00 ET on Friday afternoon. It's always a good idea to check multiple sportsbooks before placing any wagers to see if you can get more favorable odds elsewhere.

Fri, July 31 Spread Total Moneyline
6:30 PM Montreal Alouettes -6.5 -110 O 61.5 -110 -350
Ottawa Redblacks +6.5 -110 U 61.5 -110 +275

 

Betting Trends

Here are a few trends for both Winnipeg and BC:

  • The Alouettes are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season, including covering in three straight.
  • The over has hit in six of Montreal's seven games.
  • Despite Ottawa being winless this season, they are 3-3 ATS.
  • The Redblacks' over/under record is also 3-3.
  • In their last 10 matchups, Montreal has never lost to Ottawa.
  • The Alouettes are 8-2 ATS versus the Redblacks over their last 10, but Ottawa did cover (+9.5) in the game last month.

Resources for Betting on the CFL

Looking for more info to help you out on your CFL slips? We have you covered:

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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