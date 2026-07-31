Who is favored to win tonight's game between Montreal and Ottawa? Check out the Week 9 odds for this CFL East matchup here.

Week 9 CFL action kicks off tonight as the 6-1 Alouettes head to Ottawa to face a team still searching for their first win of the season. With sports betting in Alberta having launched just a few weeks ago, there is still excitement surrounding Albertans' ability to bet on the CFL.

Ottawa Redblacks vs Montreal Alouettes Odds for Week 9

The odds in the tables below have been pulled from bet365 as of 3:00 ET on Friday afternoon. It's always a good idea to check multiple sportsbooks before placing any wagers to see if you can get more favorable odds elsewhere.

Fri, July 31 Spread Total Moneyline 6:30 PM Montreal Alouettes -6.5 -110 O 61.5 -110 -350 Ottawa Redblacks +6.5 -110 U 61.5 -110 +275

Betting Trends

Here are a few trends for both Winnipeg and BC:

The Alouettes are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) this season, including covering in three straight.

The over has hit in six of Montreal's seven games.

Despite Ottawa being winless this season, they are 3-3 ATS.

The Redblacks' over/under record is also 3-3.

In their last 10 matchups, Montreal has never lost to Ottawa.

The Alouettes are 8-2 ATS versus the Redblacks over their last 10, but Ottawa did cover (+9.5) in the game last month.

Resources for Betting on the CFL

Looking for more info to help you out on your CFL slips? We have you covered: