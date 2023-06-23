What Sports Events Can We Bet On In North Carolina In 2024?

Sports betting operations are expected to go live in North Carolina by January 2024, and the people are ready to go! Although it's still about six months away, you can't help but wonder about all of the different possibilities that will be there for its residents on the best sports betting apps. And best of all, the people of the Tar Heel State will be able to wager on sports from the comfort of their own homes by using the best sportsbook promo codes being offered on the top betting sites.

In this article, we'll take a look at which sports events North Carolina residents can bet on in 2024. Buckle up because it's going to be a wild ride!

Just In Time For The NFL Playoffs And College Football Playoff Final

As mentioned, sports betting will likely be ready in North Carolina by January 2024. This means bettors will miss out on the entire NFL and college football regular seasons – as well as most of the college football bowl season. However, it does mean that bettors will be able to wager on NFL odds for playoff matchups, as well as Super Bowl odds, on the best credit card betting sites.

The Carolina Panthers just selected QB Bryce Young out of Alabama with the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, so it doesn't appear like they'll be in the playoffs this season. Of course, the NFC South division is one of the most sporadic in the NFL, so you can't rule anything out.

In college football, it's looking like bettors will only be able to take part in the college football odds for the very last game of the season. The College Football Playoff was recently expanded to 12 teams, but that won't take place until the 2024 season. For the 2023 campaign, it is highly unlikely that any North Carolina-based teams will make it to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but there are some teams nearby in the South that are a good bet to make it there, like Alabama and Georgia.

Right In The Thick Of NBA, March Madness, And NHL Action

Now this is where things get interesting! March Madness will take place a couple months after North Carolina mobile sports betting goes live in January 2024. Duke and North Carolina are always a big part of the March Madness framework, so you can bet that residents are already excited for the opportunity to wager on college basketball odds. With the last March Madness, and all of the upsets we witnessed, some of the smaller schools can make their fair share of noise as well.

Michael Jordan just sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets recently, so you have to wonder if this new ownership group brings even more excitement to the franchise. The Hornets already have some marquee players, making them a prime target for betting on the best PayPal betting sites.

The Carolina Hurricanes just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season and have become a mainstay in the NHL Playoffs. You can be assured that sports bettors will have a major interest with the home team on ice this upcoming season.

North Carolina Sports Betting In 2024

Sports betting in North Carolina should get off to a quick start when it goes live in January 2024. Starting with the NFL Playoffs and College Football Playoff National Championship, with things remaining fluid from then until March Madness.

After March Madness, it's anyone's guess how the betting handle comes in. The Masters, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs should all keep things at a steady level while the MLB season is getting underway.

