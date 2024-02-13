When Will Sports Betting Be Legal In North Carolina?

Legal sports betting is set to launch in North Carolina on March 11, 2024. Thanks to NC House Bill 347, signed off on by Gov. Roy Cooper last summer, online sports betting has already been legalized in the Tar Heel State.

Currently, retail sportsbooks are available to wager at. Sports bettors in North Carolina can go to any of the state's three tribal casinos to place wagers on sporting events, which includes a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

Let's find out more about the North Carolina online sports betting launch date and which North Carolina online sportsbooks to expect once they become available to register next month.

North Carolina Sports Betting Launch Date

NC House Bill 347 was originally sponsored by Representative Jasin Saine, receiving support in both house and state legislatures, ultimately leading to Gov. Cooper signing off on the bill on June 14, 2023. There have been some minor amendments made to this bill since that signing occurred though.

Now, sports betting operators seeking a sports betting license in the Tar Heel State must partner with a professional sports team, golf course, or race track. Since there are only 11 available options, the initial legislation permitting up to 12 online sportsbooks has been slightly reduced.

HB 347 implements an 18 percent tax on these online sportsbooks, which includes a piece of legislation that prevents online sportsbook operators from deducting North Carolina betting promos from their total earned revenue. College sports betting and horse racing markets will be available without restriction once online sportsbooks go live on March 11, 2024.

North Carolina Sportsbooks To Expect

There are no confirmations yet regarding North Carolina online sportsbook operators who have successfully applied for and received a sports betting license in the Old North State.

We do know that there was a reduction of available sports betting licenses due to the partnership requirements specified in HB 347, but there are only eight applicants at this point in time, despite possessing the capacity to support up to 11 sports betting licenses.

Major online sportsbook operators have already applied for an online sportsbook license in North Carolina, including Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics Sportsbook, bet365, and ESPN BET to name a few. Let's see which of these applicants has advanced to announcing a formal partnership with a venue or sports team in the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina Sportsbook Partnerships

Online sportsbook operators willing to comply with North Carolina's HB 347 have pursued partnerships with either a racetrack, sports venue, or professional sports team to improve their chances of gaining entry into this new betting market.

DraftKings has announced a partnership with NASCAR, ESPN BET is aligned with Quail Hollow Golf Club, the site of the annual Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour. bet365 has partnered with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, while Fanatics is pursuing a partnership with the Carolina Hurricanes, the state's sole NHL franchise located in Raleigh, North Carolina. BetMGM Sportsbook has partnered with Charlotte Motor Speedway, while details surrounding FanDuel's partnership with the PGA Tour remain a bit more ambiguous than other online sportsbook operators.

Make sure to bookmark this page and return once the March 11th go-live date gets closer. New customers can register a new online sportsbook account and enter an associated promo code to receive hundreds in bonus bets to wager across an extensive selection of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds at some of the best North Carolina sports betting apps.

