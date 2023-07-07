When Will Sports Betting Launch In North Carolina?

Now that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 347 legalizing mobile sports betting, it's just a matter of time before operations go live in the state. This has been one of the most highly anticipated launch dates in the United States, considering the Tar Heel State has the ninth-largest population.

In this article, we'll keep you up to date on when North Carolina sportsbooks will launch. Additionally, we'll give you an idea of just how successful things will be when the launch date occurs.

North Carolina Sports Betting Launch Date

As of now, it appears like sports betting on the top sports betting apps could launch in North Carolina sometime around January 2024. Looking at it from an optimistic standpoint, it would behoove the Tar Heel State to have things up and running for the start of the NFL and college football season. However, there are still plenty of red tape to cut through, and deals to be made, and there's even the possibility that it could take all the way until the summer of 2024.

Most people don't know, but sports betting is already legalized at a limited number of retail locations in North Carolina. The problem, though, is that these retail locations are located on the Western side of North Carolina, much further than a casual drive from the state's major population hubs.

Sports Teams In North Carolina

The official deal to legalize mobile sports betting with the top online sportsbooks in North Carolina was signed by Gov. Cooper at the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. That was a fitting location, considering the Hornets and the NBA will likely be a huge driving force to the handle taken in by sports betting.

Of course, the Hornets aren't the only professional team located in the Tar Heel State. The NFL's Carolina Panthers are looking to have a big season after landing QB Bryce Young with the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. In general, the NFL is a major target for sports bettors, accounting for about 70-75% percent of the handle at most sportsbooks. The NHL's Carolina Hurricanes just capped off another successful season, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes have now reached the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last five seasons, and the expectation is that sports betting will be live at the Hurricanes home – PNC Arena.

The pro teams aren't the only band in town. Not just in North Carolina, but collegiate programs like Duke and UNC are under the national spotlight on a daily basis. North Carolina residents will be happy to know they can bet on collegiate games involving in-state schools, which will undoubtedly boost the overall handle.

Sportsbooks Available In North Carolina

There's not an official list available just yet, but you can imagine DraftKings and FanDuel will be two sportsbooks operating in North Carolina, each of which will likely be offering lucrative sportsbook promo codes.

Caesars actually runs the operations for two of the three retail locations in the state, so that relationship will certainly give them a stronghold to do business. Their biggest competitor, BetMGM, will likely try to push its way through and gain a position as well.

All in all, this is going to be an exciting time for the people of North Carolina. More and more people are flocking down South from the New Jersey-New York area, and this is only going to help the enticement to join the fun.

