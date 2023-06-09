Which North Carolina Sports Betting Apps Will Be Available Upon Launch?

On Wednesday, North Carolina state lawmakers gave final approval to legalize sports betting on mobile devices. Governor Roy Cooper still needs to sign the bill into law, but that seems to be a formality since he has shown full support during this entire process. Currently, sports betting is legal in North Carolina but only at a few tribal casino retail locations.

Many people have surmised that mobile sports betting could be fully operational by early January 2024. Of course, this would be a hugely missed opportunity, considering the NFL and college football seasons begin a few months earlier.

Since sports betting being legalized in North Carolina is all but a done deal, we'll take a look at which sports betting sites will be available once operations are finally launched.

Which Sports Betting Apps Are Currently Legal In North Carolina?

Currently, there are no sports betting apps that are legal in North Carolina.

However, Caesars Sportsbook does have two retail locations – Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah's Cherokee Valley River. Since they already have a footprint here in North Carolina, you would have to imagine they'll be one of the first sports betting apps that gets approved. Once Caesars Sportsbook does go live, customers will be able to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market.

Which Sports Betting Apps Will Be Available In The Future In North Carolina?

As for the rest of the sportsbooks that could possibly be available in North Carolina, the sky is the limit. North Carolina has the ninth-largest population in the United States, with a decent amount of those residents living down South now after living in the New Jersey-New York-Pennsylvania area.

Of course, DraftKings and FanDuel will likely be available; those are the two leading operators in mobile sports betting currently in the United States. As we mentioned earlier, Caesars Sportsbook already has business here in the Tar Heel State, so that would mean that BetMGM would want to compete in this market. These are all some of the best credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites.

Fanatics recently purchased PointsBet and will have a retail location set up at FedEx Field – home of the NFL's Washington Commanders – and you would imagine they would like to create a nice following down South.

Future Of Sports Betting Apps In North Carolina

The future of sports betting apps in North Carolina looks like it has the potential to be quite profitable. In addition to having a large population, there are three professional sports franchises in the state – the Carolina Panthers of the NFL, the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA, and the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL. If all of that wasn't enough, two of the most storied college basketball programs also reside in North Carolina – Duke and UNC. Under the current rules, residents of North Carolina can bet on in-state schools in college events.

Where we stand now, it's just a matter of time before mobile sports betting becomes legalized in North Carolina, and pretty much all of the sports betting operators will be lining up for operations. While mobile betting might not be ready for football season, there are certainly enough events between now and then to keep residents of the Tar Heel State occupied until then.

This article is part of our North Carolina Sports Betting News series.