Wisconsin Becomes the 33rd State With Legal Sports Betting

Wisconsin sports betting is now on its way to launch following Gov. Tony Evers signature.

After years of incremental progress and months of legislative maneuvering, online sports betting apps and sites are officially on the books in Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill 601 into law Thursday, clearing the final hurdle in a process that began in earnest in late 2025.

Here's where things stand, and what comes next.

How the Wisconsin Sports Betting Bill Works

The Wisconsin online sports betting bill gives each of Wisconsin's 11 tribes the ability to offer online sports betting statewide, given that the tribes enter into gaming compacts or amend existing ones with the state. Those compacts must be approved by the Bureau of Indian Affairs before sports betting sites can go live.

Wisconsin's sports betting framework works the same as Florida's, where the Seminole Tribe hold a monopoly on online sports betting with the Hard Rock Bet sportsbook. Under this framework, tribes offering sports betting must host sports betting servers on their tribal lands, and bettors would be able to bet through those servers via mobile app or betting site.

When Will Wisconsin Sports Betting Launch?

This is the big question now that the sports betting bill has been signed into law. Our best guess is that 2027, at the earliest, would see sports betting go live in Wisconsin.

Now, this also takes into effect a bevy of factors. First, Evers' signature requires tribal gaming compacts to be updated to include online sports betting, and those updates must be approved by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Compact negotiations typically take a few months to several years.

There are also potentially 11 compacts to negotiate given the state's 11 tribes, so the involvement with so many tribes could drag the process out.

Which WI Sportsbooks Would be Available?

It'll be exciting to see which sportsbooks will be available once sports betting in Wisconsin goes live. However, the tribal structure of AB 601 means that the typical sportsbooks you're used to seeing - FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM - may not be available immediately.

To add to that, tribal gaming law mandates that 60% of revenue generated remains with the tribe, so the sportsbook would get much less of a cut than in other sports betting states. The Sports Betting Alliance, which represents bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics Sportsbook and FanDuel, has argued that that revenue share makes Wisconsin economically unattractive, so we may not even see sports betting promos here as operators try to keep as much of their money.

That said, the wall may not be as solid as suggested by the SBA. FanDuel and DraftKings both recently launched in Arkansas, where they agreed to split 51% of their respective revenue with casino partners. This tells me that they could be agreeable to Wisconsin's approach as well.

The most compelling name for Wisconsin would be Hard Rock Bet, given Wisconsin's sports betting framework mirrors that of Florida's. There's also the brick-and-mortar connection in Wisconsin, as the Menominee tribe has been pursuing approval for a Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County for years.

This all points to at least one bet for a sportsbook in Wisconsin, so you could potentially see the Hard Rock Bet promo once betting launches.

What's Next for Wisconsin Sports Betting?

The signing of AB 601 is just the beginning of the operational process, not the end of it. Here's what needs to happen before Wisconsin bettors can open a sportsbook from their couch:

Compact amendments. Each tribe that wants to offer online wagering needs to amend its gaming compact with the state to include mobile betting. Tribes are not required to participate, so the number of operators available at launch will depend on how many tribes move forward and how quickly. Federal approval. Those compacts must be approved by the Bureau of Indian Affairs before they carry legal weight. Review timelines can vary, but this is a critical checkpoint on the path to launch. Operator partnerships or buildouts. Tribes that want to partner with established sportsbook brands rather than developing their own platforms will need to negotiate and execute those deals. Given Hard Rock's existing tribal relationships and its infrastructure, it's well-positioned to move quickly here. Platform development and testing. Before any app goes live, it needs to be built, tested, and cleared for operation. This isn't a formality - it takes meaningful time to do right.

The road from signed bill to live betting is longer than most fans want to hear, but it's well-mapped at this point. Wisconsin now joins the majority of U.S. states with legal online sports betting on the books. The question isn't whether it's coming — it's when, and who shows up to compete for the market.