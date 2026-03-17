Wisconsin Online Sports Betting Heads to Governor's Desk – What's Next?

AB 601 clears the Senate in a historic vote. Now all eyes turn to Gov. Tony Evers.

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Wisconsin is on the verge of becoming the 40th state to offer legal online sports betting after Assembly Bill 601 passed the State Senate on the final day of the legislative session. The measure cleared the chamber by a 21-12 vote, with support and opposition crossing party lines in a rare bipartisan split on gambling expansion.

The bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers — and the clock is ticking. The governor has six days, not including Sunday, to sign or veto the bill after it is presented. If Evers takes no action within that timeframe, the bill automatically becomes law without a signature.

For Wisconsin sports fans, this could be the breakthrough moment they've been waiting for.

What Does AB 601 Propose?

The legislation would legalize statewide mobile sports betting apps, but with a key limitation: online wagering would be controlled exclusively by Wisconsin's Native American tribes.

The bill adopts a "hub-and-spoke" model similar to the system used in Florida by the Seminole Tribe and Hard Rock Bet. Under that structure, bets can be placed anywhere within state lines via mobile apps, but all wagers are processed through servers located on tribal lands, with tribal operators maintaining exclusive control of online sports betting.

If signed into law, the bill will allow tribes to renegotiate gaming compacts to offer online sports betting through their own platforms or through partnerships with sports betting companies. The renegotiated compacts will have to be approved by the federal government.

This is a critical distinction from the wide-open commercial markets seen in states like New Jersey or Ohio. Wisconsin is building a framework that preserves tribal sovereignty and exclusivity — a deliberate policy choice that shapes everything from which apps will be available to how long it takes to go live.

What Are the Chances Governor Evers Signs?

Strong, but not unconditional. Governor Evers has not indicated if he would sign sports betting legislation.

The tribal community has been largely supportive of the measure. Tribal leaders asked the chamber to pass the bill before their session ends, and their call to action resonated with lawmakers. Given that the bill is specifically designed to protect and expand tribal gaming revenue, Evers signing it would be consistent with his longstanding position on tribal sovereignty.

Evers is term-limited and set to leave office this year, and has not taken a definitive public stance on statewide mobile wagering — but supporters believe he will ultimately approve the measure.

What Sportsbooks Will Be Available in Wisconsin?

This is where Wisconsin's market will look meaningfully different from most states. Under the tribal-exclusive hub-and-spoke model, major national commercial operators like DraftKings and FanDuel will not automatically enter the market.

The Sports Betting Alliance, whose members include FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Fanatics, and bet365, has argued that the hub-and-spoke tribal model and federal revenue allocation requirements would render Wisconsin unattractive to commercial online sportsbooks.

However, that doesn't mean national brands and sports betting promos are completely shut out. Tribes will be able to partner with sports betting operators to offer their online sports betting platforms to users in the state. Tribes will have to include those partners in their renegotiated gaming compacts.

Wisconsin has 11 federally recognized tribes. Which of them strike partnerships — and with which operators — will determine the competitive landscape once the market launches.

When Will Sports Betting Go Live in Wisconsin?

There is no specific launch date yet, but the best guess is late 2026 at the earliest. After the governor acts, the following must occur before the first legal mobile bet is placed:

Compact Renegotiation — Each participating tribe must renegotiate its gaming compact with the state to include online wagering provisions. Federal Approval — Those amended compacts must be reviewed and approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) and/or the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) under IGRA. Platform Build-Out — Tribes must establish or partner with a sportsbook technology provider and stand up the necessary infrastructure.

How Big Could the Wisconsin Sports Betting Market Be?

The upside is substantial. Estimates suggest Wisconsin bettors are already placing roughly $1 billion annually in illegal or offshore wagers — a massive pool of activity that a legal market would seek to recapture.

Based on comparable markets, Wisconsin projects as a mid-tier U.S. betting state with a realistic annual handle of $3 billion to $5 billion, gross gaming revenue of $250 million to $400 million, and state and tribal revenue of $40 million to $100+ million annually depending on compact terms.

For context, states like Iowa and Indiana generate tens of millions annually in tax revenue with smaller populations, and nationally, sports betting tax revenue has surged more than 380% since 2021, showing how quickly markets scale once legalized.

The Opposition's Concerns

Not everyone is celebrating. Sen. Andre Jacque (R-New Franklin) argued in opposition that "this bill puts a sports book in every pocket," and said he could not support the potential social costs of expanded gambling. Sen. Chris Larson (D-Madison) said he wanted "more protections" for consumers and problem gamblers.

There are also legal questions. Florida's compact faced legal challenges over whether statewide bets routed through tribal servers comply with federal law — a debate that could surface in Wisconsin as well.