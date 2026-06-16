World Cup Betting Promos for Argentina vs Algeria

Lionel Messi and Argentina take the pitch for their first match of Group play tonight vs Algeria. Find and claim the best sports betting promos for Argentina vs Algeria here.
June 16, 2026
World Cup Betting Promos for Argentina vs Algeria
June 16, 2026
Betting Promotions

The winners of the 2022 World Cup, Argentina opens its title defense against Algeria tonight. Before you place any bet on the match, take a look at the betting promos I've laid out below. Whether you're signing up for a new sportsbook app or are a current user, there are plenty of available options.

Best World Cup Sports Betting Promos for Argentina vs Algeria (June 16)

Sportsbook

World Cup Promo

Promo Code

Fanatics SportsbookGet Up To $1000 Matched in FanCashROTOWIRE
Caesars Sportsbook Bet $1, Get Ten 100% Profit Boost TokensROTODYW
bet365Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets InstantlyCOPY CODE
BetMGM  Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses + $50 in BetMGM Rewards PointsROTOBRP1500
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets InstantlyCLICK HERE
FanDuel Get $350 in Bonus Bets When You Bet $5 for 7 DaysCLICK TO CLAIM

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, for example, your BetMGM bonus will be a bet-and-get offer and not the $1,500 first bet promo.

Argentina vs Algeria Betting Promos for Existing Users

With a premier event like the World Cup, and especially during a slower part of the sports schedule, betting sites aren't going to miss the opportunity to try and draw you in with offers for current customers. Here are some of today's options:

bet365 World Cup Promos

  • Matchday Reveal (Tap to claim a mystery promo)
  • 50% Super Profit Boost on any same game parlay

BetMGM World Cup Promos

  • No Sweat Goalscorer Token
  • Free-to-play Pick'Em Prediction
  • Free-to-play "Penalty Kick" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

DraftKings World Cup Promos

  • 25% anytime goalscorer boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")
  • 50% SGP Profit Boost
  • Free-to-play Pick'em Pool

Caesars World Cup Promos

  • Boosted odds markets

FanDuel World Cup Promos

  • 50% Profit Boost on any wager with -200 odds or longer

Fanatics Sportsbook World Cup Promos

  • 100% Parlay/SGP Boost
  • 20% SGP Profit Boost
  • 20% Parlay/Same game parlay profit boost
  • 10% any bet boost

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET. 

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Cody Kutzer
Cody is a writer, editor, and fact-checker for RotoWire. For the past five years, Cody has covered everything from beginner sports betting guides to legislation changes and new market launches. Growing up east of Pittsburgh and graduating from Penn State, he's a proud Yinzer despite relocating to Charlotte, NC. His claim to fantasy football fame will always be taking Jamaal Charles and Matt Forte back-to-back and riding them to his first championship.

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Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get Up To $1,000 Matched in FanCash
Fanatics Sportsbook New York Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get Up To $1,000 Matched in FanCash
The Fanatics Sportsbook New York promo code ROTOWIRE gets new users up to $1000 matched in FanCash. Learn more about the welcome offer from Fanatics Sportsbook NY here.
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World Cup Betting Promos for Argentina vs Algeria
World Cup Betting Promos for Argentina vs Algeria
Lionel Messi and Argentina take the pitch for their first match of Group play tonight vs Algeria. Find and claim the best sports betting promos for Argentina vs Algeria here.
Today