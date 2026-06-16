Find and claim the best sports betting promos for the Iraq vs Norway World Cup match. There are thousands in sign-up bonuses available as well as offers for current users.

In the first Group I match of the day, Erling Haaland and Norway will take on Iraq. If you're looking for additional value on your wagers, be sure to check out betting promos I've laid out below. Whether you're signing up for a new sportsbook app or are a current user, there are plenty of available options.

Best World Cup Sports Betting Promos for Iraq vs Norway (June 16)

Keep in mind some of these new user bonuses may not be available in your state, or there might be a different offer than what you see in the table above. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, for example, your BetMGM bonus will be a bet-and-get offer and not the $1,500 first bet promo.

Iraq vs Norway Betting Promos for Existing Users

With a premier event like the World Cup, and especially during a slower part of the sports schedule, betting sites aren't going to miss the opportunity to try and draw you in with offers for current customers. Here are some of today's options:

bet365 World Cup Promos

Matchday Reveal (Tap to claim a mystery promo)

50% Super Profit Boost on any same game parlay

BetMGM World Cup Promos

No Sweat Goalscorer Token

Free-to-play Pick'Em Prediction

Free-to-play "Penalty Kick" game (win bonus bets or boost tokens)

DraftKings World Cup Promos

25% anytime goalscorer boost (Under "Choose Your Heatwave")

50% SGP Profit Boost

Free-to-play Pick'em Pool

Caesars World Cup Promos

Boosted odds markets

FanDuel World Cup Promos

50% Profit Boost on any wager with -200 odds or longer

Fanatics Sportsbook World Cup Promos

100% Parlay/SGP Boost

20% SGP Profit Boost

20% Parlay/Same game parlay profit boost

10% any bet boost

Responsible Gambling Resources

Regardless of what you're betting on, gambling should be fun and a source of entertainment. If you have any questions or concerns about your own ability to gamble responsibly, consider reaching out to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) or the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG). The NCPG has 24/7 help available through its website as well as over the phone at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Each state has localized resources available, and every legal betting site has tools available to help keep yourself in check.