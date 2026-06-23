World Cup Boost: Canada to Win Group B Boosted to +100 With BET99

Canada has delivered one of the most electric group stage runs of the 2026 World Cup, and BET99 is giving Canadian bettors a chance to back Les Rouges to win Group B at boosted odds of +100. The original market price was -170, making this an exclusive 99ers boost worth jumping on before Wednesday's Group B finale.

Canada enters Matchday 3 level on four points with Switzerland at the top of Group B, with the group title up for grabs in a winner-takes-the-crown showdown at BC Place in Vancouver on June 24 at 3 p.m. ET. A win seals Group B for Canada. A draw likely sends both teams through but hands the tiebreaker back to goal difference, where Canada's +6 edge would look pretty good.

BET99 has slashed the Canada to Win Group B price from -170 all the way to +100 as a 99ers exclusive boost. That is one of the best-value promotions available ahead of Wednesday's final group stage slate.

BET99 Canada to Win Group B Boost Details

Boost Market Max Bet Promo Code -170 to +100 Canada to Win Group B $50 RW99

How to Claim the BET99 Canada to Win Group B Boost

Claiming the boost is straightforward for existing 99ers members. Here is how to get your enhanced price before kickoff:

Log in to your BET99 account. If you do not have one, sign up at BET99 using promo code RW99 to access exclusive offers. Head to the World Cup 2026 section and find the Group B market. Locate the 99ers Big Boost on Canada to Win Group B at +100. The enhanced odds will be available to 99ers members ahead of the June 24 kickoff. Add the market to your bet slip. The maximum stake for this boost is $50, giving you a potential return of $100 in profit on top of your stake.

Why Canada Can Win Group B

A Historic Tournament Run

This is not your 1986 or 2022 Canada. Les Rouges have been building steadily toward this moment for years, and on home soil in 2026, they have arrived. Canada opened the group with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, showing the resolve to come from behind when Cyle Larin equalized in the 78th minute.

Then came Matchday 2. Canada put on one of the most dominant performances by any nation in this World Cup, routing Qatar 6-0 in front of a sold-out BC Place on June 18. Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute, Jonathan David added a brace before halftime and completed his hat-trick in second-half stoppage time, Nathan Saliba got on the scoresheet, and Qatar contributed an own goal as the Qatari side played more than half the match a man down after a red card. Canada's +6 goal difference is the best in Group B and one of the best at the entire tournament.

Jonathan David Is the Real Deal

David was already Canada's all-time leading scorer heading into this World Cup, and he cemented his legacy with a hat-trick against Qatar that put him in elite company. He became the first North American player to score a World Cup hat-trick since Bert Patenaude in 1930, and the first player to score a hat-trick on home World Cup soil since Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final. The Lille striker has six goals in his last five matches for the national team and is operating at a level that very few forwards in this tournament can match.

Alphonso Davies and the Home Advantage

BC Place in Vancouver is Les Rouges territory. The stadium will be packed with Canadian supporters for the third consecutive World Cup home game, and that atmosphere has been a genuine factor. Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich fullback and Canada's most recognizable name, brings speed and creativity down the left flank that Switzerland's defense will have to account for. Canada's 4-1 win over Switzerland in their last meaningful meeting built confidence in this matchup too.

The Math Favors Action

Canada needs at least a draw to guarantee advancement regardless of other results. A win secures Group B outright and likely sets up a more favorable knockout path. With the group title on the line and the match at home, Jesse Marsch's side will come out attacking. A team that just scored six goals in a single World Cup match is not going to sit back and absorb pressure.

The Value Is Clear

The implied probability at -170 is roughly 63%. BET99's boosted price of +100 implies just 50%. You are getting near-even odds on a team that most markets agree is around a coin-flip to beat Switzerland, and slightly favored to progress overall. That gap between true probability and the boosted price is where value lives.

Canada's current odds to beat Switzerland at BET99 are +225, while their odds to win the World Cup outright sit at +15000. The Group B winner market at the boosted +100 is the sharpest short-term value on Les Rouges available right now.

How to Claim This BET99 Boost

This sports betting promo is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified June 23, 2026