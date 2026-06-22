World Cup Boost: Mbappe and Haaland to Score at +200 From BET99

You can get boosted odds for Mbappe and Haaland to score in today's World Cup games, with BET99 offering a boosted +200!

Group I has been the most entertaining group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and today it delivers two more appointments. France face Iraq in Philadelphia at 5 p.m. ET, while Norway take on Senegal in New Jersey three hours later.

BET99 is offering Canadian bettors a boosted +200 on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland finding the net on the same day. That's a $50 bet returning $150 total if both strikers deliver.

Note that this boost is not available in Ontario.

Here's why the numbers back both legs.

Kylian Mbappe vs Iraq (5 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field)

Mbappe enters today as arguably the hottest striker at the tournament. In France's Group I opener on June 16, he scored twice against Senegal in a 3-1 win at MetLife Stadium, becoming France's all-time leading international scorer in the process — 58 goals in 99 appearances, surpassing Olivier Giroud. Those two goals also brought his career World Cup total to 14, breaking the French national record previously held by Just Fontaine since 1958.

The underlying numbers from that Senegal game are equally impressive. All four of his shots hit the target. Three of those four came from inside the box. He registered seven touches in the penalty area. That's an elite level of involvement and finishing precision from a player who has already won one World Cup Golden Boot (2022, eight goals including a hat-trick in the final) and is widely considered the most dangerous finisher in the world at major tournaments.

Today's opponent makes the Mbappe leg of this boost even more attractive. Iraq were outclassed in their opener, losing 4-1 to Norway while recording just a single shot on target. Their defensive structure was pulled apart repeatedly, conceding goals in both halves with what analysts described as systemic issues rather than individual lapses. Iraq allowed Norway to take over 90% of their shots from inside the box — the second-worst defensive positioning at the tournament so far.

France averaged 54% possession in their opening game and have scored three goals in the second half alone through just one match. Mbappe has accounted for two of France's three tournament goals. He's the primary outlet, he's in form, and Iraq's defense has already shown it can't cope with a striker of Haaland's calibre. Mbappe is a different problem entirely.

Iraq manager Graham Arnold was candid about the challenge. "I asked if we could play three goalkeepers, but they said no," Arnold said ahead of the match. Even that might not be enough.

Erling Haaland vs Senegal (8 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium)

The Haaland leg of this boost carries its own extraordinary backstory. Norway had not qualified for a World Cup since 1998, meaning the best striker of his generation had never played on football's biggest stage — until June 16, when he made it count immediately.

Haaland scored twice in his first 42 minutes of World Cup football as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in Boston. His first goal came from a low cross in the 29th minute. His second arrived when he pounced on a goalkeeper error just before half-time. It was the kind of instinctive, clinical performance his club form has made routine — 37 goals across the Premier League and Champions League for Manchester City in the 2025-26 season — but landing it on debut at a World Cup was a statement.

Those two goals equalled the Norwegian national record for most World Cup goals, meaning any further strike makes him his country's outright leading scorer at the tournament. He currently has 57 international goals in just 51 appearances for Norway, a rate that makes him the most prolific international scorer per game of any active player. He also scored 16 goals in just eight World Cup qualifying matches — more than any other player across the entire global qualification campaign — including games that dismantled Italy home and away.

The Senegal match is a step up from Iraq in terms of defensive quality, but Haaland has been scoring in 11 consecutive competitive international appearances for Norway and has not stopped for over a year. His Norway coach Stale Solbakken called him the best goalscorer in the world after the Iraq game. Senegal are beatable — they were outplayed in the second half against France and conceded goals in 12 of their 13 career World Cup matches.

Haaland's movement, aerial ability, and relentless pressing of defensive errors make him a constant threat regardless of how deep an opponent sits. He doesn't need a perfect game from Norway to find the net; he just needs one moment.

How to Claim This BET99 Boost

This sports betting promo is available through BET99 for Canadian bettors. New users who register with the BET99 promo code RW99 can also access the First Bet Encore up to $800 welcome offer that adds even more value to your first deposit before placing this wager.

✅ BET99 Promo Code RW99 🎁 BET99 Sign Up Bonus First Bet Encore up to $800 📖 Terms & Conditions New Users Only, Must Deposit $20, Max Reward $800 📆 Last Verified June 22, 2026