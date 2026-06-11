FanDuel has a massive odds boost available for USA's first Cup match against Paraguay this Friday, boosting a -100000 bet all the way to +100 odds. As long as USA has at least one shot, your bet will cash! Making this sportsbook promo even better is the fact that it comes with a max wager of $25, giving you $25 in profit.
Here's what you need to know.
How to Claim the FanDuel World Cup Super Boost
Claiming your World Cup boost is super simple. Just follow these steps:
- If you're a new user, be sure to take advantage of the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up bonus first. Register your account and place a $5 on any market that IS NOT the World Cup boost, as you can't combine promos.
- Find the "USA SUPER BOOST" promo in the carousel or by tapping the "Rewards" icon at the top of the app.
- Click "Claim Now" and the bet slip should automatically pop up. If not, you may have to click "Bet Now" on the same promo card.
- Enter your wager amount and tap "Place Bet".
- As long as USA has 1+ shots against Paraguay on Friday night, your wager wins.
To give you an idea of how "safe" this boost is, FanDuel currently has USA's odds of 7+ shots at -10000, which comes out to 99% implied probability. For odds close to the +100 boost, you'd have to go all the way up to 15+ shots, which currently sits at -105. The team needs just one for the boost to hit, making this a no-brainer.
Terms and Conditions of the USA World Cup Super Boost on FanDuel
- Available to new AND existing users.
- $25 max wager.
- Must opt in and place your bet by June 12 at 9:00 pm EST (before the match starts).
- The boost will grade as a win as long as USA registers a shot. The fine print doesn't mention "shots on goal" or "shots on target", so the bar is set low here.
- Bettors in New York, Maine, Oregon, and Washington will not have this super boost available.