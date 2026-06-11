New and existing FanDuel Sportsbook users can take advantage of a USA World Cup profit boost for Friday's opening match against Paraguay.

FanDuel has a massive odds boost available for USA's first Cup match against Paraguay this Friday, boosting a -100000 bet all the way to +100 odds. As long as USA has at least one shot, your bet will cash! Making this sportsbook promo even better is the fact that it comes with a max wager of $25, giving you $25 in profit.

Here's what you need to know.

How to Claim the FanDuel World Cup Super Boost

Claiming your World Cup boost is super simple. Just follow these steps:

If you're a new user, be sure to take advantage of the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up bonus first. Register your account and place a $5 on any market that IS NOT the World Cup boost, as you can't combine promos. Find the "USA SUPER BOOST" promo in the carousel or by tapping the "Rewards" icon at the top of the app. Click "Claim Now" and the bet slip should automatically pop up. If not, you may have to click "Bet Now" on the same promo card. Enter your wager amount and tap "Place Bet". As long as USA has 1+ shots against Paraguay on Friday night, your wager wins.

To give you an idea of how "safe" this boost is, FanDuel currently has USA's odds of 7+ shots at -10000, which comes out to 99% implied probability. For odds close to the +100 boost, you'd have to go all the way up to 15+ shots, which currently sits at -105. The team needs just one for the boost to hit, making this a no-brainer.

Terms and Conditions of the USA World Cup Super Boost on FanDuel