Zodiac Casino Bonus: 80 Chances to Win $1 Million

Explore Zodiac Casino's $1 welcome offer for Canadian players. Get 80 chances on Microgaming progressive jackpot slots, including Mega Moolah, and see whether this bonus is worth it.

Zodiac Casino offers new Canadian players 80 chances to win $1 million for a $1 deposit. That's the whole pitch, and it's a compelling one. Put a dollar in, get 80 spins on progressive jackpot slots with a seven figure prize network attached. No drawn out welcome package to navigate, no staged deposits, no code to enter.

The simplicity of the offer is part of what makes it stand out. At $1 to enter, the barrier is about as low as it gets in regards to Canadian online casino bonuses. And the jackpot network underneath it, powered by Microgaming, is the same one that has produced some of the largest online casino payouts in history.

How the Bonus Works

Zodiac keeps the mechanics clean:

Deposit required: $1 to unlock the full offer

$1 to unlock the full offer Chances credited: 80 spins on qualifying progressive jackpot slots

80 spins on qualifying progressive jackpot slots Jackpot network: Microgaming progressives, including Mega Moolah

Microgaming progressives, including Mega Moolah No bonus code required: Offer activates automatically with your $1 deposit

Offer activates automatically with your $1 deposit Winnings: Subject to wagering requirements. Check current T&Cs at sign-up for the applicable rate.

Eighty chances is fewer than Yukon Gold's 150, but the $1 entry point is also lower. The cost per chance is actually comparable across the two offers, and both tap into the same Microgaming jackpot network.

How to Claim This Welcome Bonus

Sign up for your Zodiac Casino account after clicking the play now button on this page Complete identity verification Deposit $1 in the cashier. No bonus code is needed. Your 80 chances credit automatically. Open the qualifying jackpot slot and start playing.

Is This Bonus Worth It?

For a dollar? Yes. The math on this offer is hard to argue with. You're trading $1 for 80 spins on jackpot slots connected to a network that pays out millions annually, pretty tough to beat that. The odds of hitting the top prize on any given spin are long, but they're the same odds every other player on that network is playing at. Your 80 chances are real, the jackpot is real, and the cost of entry is negligible.

An honest comparison to Yukon Gold is worth making: Yukon Gold gives you 150 chances for $10, Zodiac gives you 80 chances for $1. If you want maximum spins, Yukon Gold wins on volume. If you want the lowest possible entry cost to experience the jackpot network, Zodiac is the pick. Both are legitimate ways to get on the Microgaming progressive network for a small deposit.

For Canadian online casino players who want a low-risk first look at progressive jackpot slots, Zodiac is about as accessible as the category gets.

Responsible Gambling

The low deposit requirement makes it easy to dismiss the risks, but jackpot slots are still real money games. Set a clear budget beyond your initial $1 before you explore the rest of the platform. Use Zodiac's responsible gambling tools to set limits from day one.