Kalshi Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Trade $25, Get up to $500 Bonus (July 2026)

Kalshi is one of the most popular event trading platform that gives its users the ability to purchase "contracts" predicting the occurrence or non-occurrence of real-world events in politics, weather, sports, health, science and more. The Kalshi promo codeROTOWIRE provides all new players with up to $500 in site credit once they have traded $25.
Must be at least 18 years old; must trade $25 in contracts to receive up to $500 in site credit; no minimum deposit
📍 States Available:
48 States + DC (Minnesota and Nevada excluded)
📆 Last Verified:
July 31, 2026
Kalshi lets you bet on real-world events including politics, economics and sports with real liquidity. Prediction Insiders uses an algorithm to identify the most consistently profitable players on Kalshi and delivers their plays directly to you in real time, with exact contract sizing and 1-click execution. Check out Prediction Insiders in the link below!
The latest Kalshi promo code is ROTOWIRE. This secures new users with up to $500 in site credit after they've traded $25 in contracts. The Kalshi sign-up bonus code is legal in nearly every U.S. state and operates as a financial trading predictions app, different from wagering apps that provide odds on sporting events. It's a highly interactive platform, with players able to comment on the markets they're interested in and chat with other users. Players can also suggest new markets to Kalshi as it expands into new categories.
Because many of the prediction markets are moment-in-time events that close by the end of the day, it's easy for users to play through the requirements and ultimately earn their up to $500 bonus. There is no Kalshi deposit bonus and there is no minimum amount required to unlock the welcome bonus, but players will want to make sure they complete all requirements within 90 days.
Kalshi Promo Code Terms & Conditions
Kalshi makes its platform straightforward so that its users can spend more time trading and less time reading through the fine print. Here's a quick list of the key terms and conditions that players should for one of the top prediction markets bonuses:
Must be 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to claim
There is no minimum deposit amount, but you must trade $25 in contracts to earn up to $500 in site credit
Unlocking the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE is similar to how bettors earn sportsbook promos. It's a simple process to create a new account using the appropriate promo code and link and begin purchasing your contracts and options. Here's what to do:
Click on any of the buttons next to the offers in this article to begin the registration process at Kalshi
Create your new account and verify that you are at least 18 years old to play
Enter the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to unlock your welcome bonus offer
Make a first deposit of any amount
Trade $25 in contracts within 90 days to unlock up to $500 in site credit, which can then be used in any market
Beyond the Kalshi sign up bonus, users will have opportunities to take advantage of a handful of great promotions, bonuses and perks. Because Kalshi is relatively new, these features are constantly changing and evolving, but here's a look at the top Kalshi promotions available for players to take advantage of today.
Refer-A-Friend
Kalshi has a referral program that earns players up to $500 in site credit when they share a unique link and their friends register for an account. Once your friend meets trading requirements, up to $500 will hit your account. There is no limit to the number of friends you can refer to Kalshi.
Ideas
Kalshi is flexible and wants to hear from its players. You can suggest ideas that may ultimately become markets if Kalshi can create percentages and there's enough expected interest from players.
Leaderboard
Users can see how they're stacking up against others with a leaderboard, which shows users who have earned the most profit over the last 24 hours, week, month and all-time. It's a fun feature that may not have any substantial value but adds a nice social element to Kalshi.
Kalshi is an event trading platform where users buy and sell contracts on yes-or-no questions about real-world events such as elections, inflation rates or weather patterns - such as the low temperature in Denver. Kalshi is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is legal in all U.S. states outside of Nevada. It differs from a traditional online sportsbook, which focuses on betting on sports outcomes. Kalshi operates like a financial exchange, allowing users to make trades based on predictions in various categories.
Since Kalshi is one of the premier platforms available, you may want to see how it compares to its major competitor Polymarket. Check out how the two compare in our review of Kalshi vs Polymarket.
How Kalshi Works
Kalshi allows users to buy and sell yes-or-no contracts on real-world events, such as economic trends, politics, weather and pop culture. Each contract is priced between $0.01 and $0.99, reflecting the probability of the event happening, with those prices shifting based on market trends. Traders can enter or exit positions before the event concludes. If the prediction is correct, the contract settles at $1. If it's incorrect, the contract settles at $0.
Kalshi Contracts Explained
Kalshi offers contracts on each market that allow its users to trade on the yes-or-not outcome of an event. Each contract has a price between $0.01 and $0.99 based on the likelihood of it being the actual result. Once a result is finalized, the market pays out $1 to users who have traded each contract on it. All markets are listed as percentages rather than traditional American odds that players would see with NBA promos, but it's something users will pick up on quickly.
Is Kalshi Legit?
Yes, Kalshi is a legitimate financial trading platform that is legal in all U.S. states outside of Nevada. It may feel odd to be able to predict and earn cash profit on unemployment numbers or which country President Donald Trump will visit, but those are examples of contracts on offer once you claim the Kalshi deposit bonus.
You can even trade contracts on sports futures like you would find at NBA wagering sites. It is fully regulated by The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, so players know they are getting fair options. However, it is still different than NBA odds at betting sites, which are regulated by state gaming commissions.
Can You Bet Sports on Kalshi?
No, you can't bet on sports at Kalshi as it is not a sports betting platform. You trade contracts on sporting events such as NFL predictions. They act similarly to NFL odds and match up closely to what bettors might find at NFL wagering sites, but it's distinctly different in that these are not sports bets with traditional American odds. You are merely picking which side of a yes or no question you think will be right.
The Kalshi app is available for both Apple and Android users and has all the same features as the desktop website. It allows players to take their contracts with them on the go while being able to check out the ever-changing markets in real-time no matter where you are.
Players may even find themselves using the app even when they have desktop access because of its smooth response time, easy navigation and great interface. It's easy to make trades and check the status of them, and players can seamlessly add funds to their accounts or withdraw funds from correct predictions. The short is that Kalshi's mobile app feels a lot like those from sports betting sites.
Kalshi iOS App Rating & Review
Kalshi has an impressive 4.6 rating in the Apple App Store and more than 6,000 ratings and reviews. Players say they love how easy the app is to use and has a sleek and intuitive interface, making it simple to find what you're looking for and to trade contracts in a number of different markets.
Kalshi Android App Rating & Review
Android users will be able to download the Kalshi app in the Google Play Store. It has a solid 4.0 rating with more than 100,000 downloads, with most reviews mentioning that it's easy to make trades within the app and that navigation is simple. Players also love the unique aspect of everything Kalshi stands for, being able to predict real-world events that you can't do anywhere else.
If there's something happening in the world, Kalshi likely offers a market for players to trade contracts on its potential outcome. The list is ever-growing and wide-ranging, from something as significant as the Presidential Election all the way down to whether it will snow in New York City on a Tuesday.
Players can also suggest specific markets to Kalshi, adding a nice interactive touch to the platform and overall experience. Each market also has distinct rules and clarity on how the outcome is settled. With that in mind, here are some of the bigger events that players will have access to once they register and get started. Note that these events may vary on a state-by-state basis given the ongoing legal prediction markets challenges.
NFL
There are fewer options than what bettors might find with prediction markets for the NFL, but the biggest trading markets are available to be traded at Kalshi, such as which team would win the Super Bowl.
MLB
Kalshi offers a wide selection of MLB prediction markets, including game winners, spreads, totals, player props, World Series futures, divisional futures, individual award markets, and multi-leg combo contracts.
NBA
You can't forget the NBA when talking about Kalshi. In fact, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is an official parter of Kalshi. Individual NBA prediction contracts include game winners, spreads, totals, player props, playoff qualification markets, conference winner futures, NBA championship futures, and individual award markets.
NHL
You also can't forget the NHL, of which Kalshi is an official partner. Here, you can find a bevy of NHL prediction markets across game winners, spreads, props, futures and live contracts.
College Sports
One of the biggest differentiators between sports betting and predictions is that there are largely no constraints on a trading on college sports, so far. You can trade events on most college sports nationwide, and that includes college basketball prediction markets, where all eyes are on March Madness.
World Cup
The 2026 World Cup is set to be the highest-traded event in predictions history, with hundreds of millions in contracts already being spent. Kalshi is one of the top platforms to find prediction markets on the World Cup, so head over and check it out!
Presidential Election
Players were able to trade positions on the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, and markets have expanded into decision-making by Congress, international elections, voting and more. Trading markets on politics are some of the most popular options at Kalshi as those are legal markets in other countries (including Canada), and players can actually already purchase options on the winner of the 2028 U.S. Presidential Election.
Weather Events
Players can trade contracts on the temperature of major U.S. cities, including New York City, Chicago, Denver, Austin and more. They can also trade contracts on weather events like the inches of snow in a city over a month. The final result comes via the National Weather Service's Daily Climate Report, so there is no uncertainty over the outcome.
Pop Culture
With so much drama and headlines in the pop culture prediction markets space, Kalshi offers options on occurrences from the biggest celebrities. Examples include the song on the Billboard Top 100 at the end of a month, the most-streamed song on Spotify, winners at the Academy Awards and Rotten Tomatoes scores on new movies.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is an increasingly popular digital currency that is extremely volatile, with its value changing daily. Users can trade contracts on crypto prediction markets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others. Users can also trade options on real-world events surrounding Cryptocurrency such as legalization in other countries and market caps by the end of the year.
Finance & Economics
Kalshi is the top platform to go to for financial prediction markets. In fact, Kalshi's Fed rate markets are the most-watched contracts in finance. There's a ton of excitement to trade when it comes to Kalshi, and financial markets are no different.
Mentions
Expecting a leader to say a specific word during a speech? You can trade that on mention markets! These events are growing in popularity, and are exciting to follow as well.
Tech & Science
It's impossible to look anywhere without seeing or reading about AI. Similarly, the healthcare and science industry is booming with weight-loss drugs and space travel. Users at Kalshi can trade options on the advancement of these technologies and science markets.
More Events Available on Kalshi App
Users will also have the chance to trade options on real-world events and a lot more. And as always, users can suggest their own ideas that they'd like to see markets on and Kalshi could offer it in the future.
Getting started with Kalshi requires users to register for an account to play. Here are the quick steps to get you up and running and purchasing your options in no time.
Click on any of the links in this review to begin the registration process for a new Kalshi account
Make sure the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE appears to unlock your welcome bonus account
Create your account by entering in your name, email, address and phone number
Verify that you are at least 18 years old by entering in the last four digits of your Social Security number
Make a qualifying first deposit to fund your new account
Kalshi Deposits and Payouts
Playing at Kalshi requires players to purchase contracts and make trades using real money. That means players will need to make deposits with one of a number of banking options and also set up a banking method to receive payouts. Many of the options are similar to what sports bettors find at NBA betting sites, meaning there are popular methods to choose from. Here's what players will have at their disposal.
Because Kalshi will be a little different than what many folks are accustomed to, it's important that it has elite customer service. Players naturally will have questions about how everything works, how markets are priced and payouts on correct predictions. Kalshi is still relatively new, so we expect their methods of outreach for customer support expand as it grows.
Email: Players can email [email protected] with any questions they need answered. Most players will get a response within a business day or two, and we've had good experience with a respectful staff that knows all the details of its operations.
Discord: While technically not a customer support method, players can chat with other players on the official Kalshi Discord server, both to ask questions and to discuss markets.
FAQ: Answers to less pressing questions that don't require immediate assistance
Kalshi is incredibly unique in the market but is fully legitimate and regulated. Kalshi offers contracts for its users to purchase on a number of different markets, from politics and sports to tech, weather and pop culture. Its vast array of markets means there's something for everyone, from markets that will end by midnight that day, all the way to the 2028 Presidential Election and beyond. Prospective players can gain an edge by signing up with the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE to begin purchasing contracts toward earning your up to $500 in site credit.
Prediction markets are an exciting way to trade on real-world outcomes, but it's important to stay in control of how you engage. Our Responsible Trading guide covers everything you need to trade safely – from setting deposit limits and taking trading breaks to recognizing warning signs and using self-exclusion tools when needed. If you or someone you know needs support, the National Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700. Trade responsibly.
The Kalshi promo code is ROTOWIRE and it earns new customers up to $500 in credit once they have traded $25 in contracts. You can sign up for the Kalshi promo code offer by tapping the buttons you see in this review.
Is Kalshi legit?
+
Yes, players at Kalshi trade contracts on a certain market that they believe in the outcome of, such as the Presidential Election or the future price of Bitcoin. If the contracts you purchase actually occur, you'll earn money equal to $1 per contract. There are certain fees attached to withdrawals, but bettors absolutely can earn money on Kalshi.
How can I get the Kalshi sign up bonus?
+
Players can earn the Kalshi bonus by using the Kalshi promo code ROTOWIRE during registration. Doing so unlocks up to $500 in site credit after players trade $25 in contracts, which can be purchased for anywhere from 1 cent to 99 cents. The Kalshi sign-up bonus is straightforward and easy to complete for all new players.
How do Kalshi contracts work?
+
Players may purchase contracts predicting the outcome of any number of real-world events. The cost is predicated on the likelihood of the event occurring, and the percentages often shift in real-time. Users who purchase an 88 cents contract would earn the additional 12 cents if the outcome occurs. If you bought an event at 20 cents and cashed in, it would be an 80-cent per contract profit.
Does Kalshi have a mobile app?
+
Yes, Kalshi offers a mobile app for both Apple and Android devices. Players can download the mobile Kalshi app for free on any device and make all the same trades and predictions that they can on the desktop website, which is important considering how quickly markets shift.
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018.
In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.