If there's something happening in the world, Kalshi likely offers a market for players to trade contracts on its potential outcome. The list is ever-growing and wide-ranging, from something as significant as the Presidential Election all the way down to whether it will snow in New York City on a Tuesday.

Players can also suggest specific markets to Kalshi, adding a nice interactive touch to the platform and overall experience. Each market also has distinct rules and clarity on how the outcome is settled. With that in mind, here are some of the bigger events that players will have access to once they register and get started. Note that these events may vary on a state-by-state basis given the ongoing legal prediction markets challenges.

NFL

There are fewer options than what bettors might find with prediction markets for the NFL, but the biggest trading markets are available to be traded at Kalshi, such as which team would win the Super Bowl.

MLB

Kalshi offers a wide selection of MLB prediction markets, including game winners, spreads, totals, player props, World Series futures, divisional futures, individual award markets, and multi-leg combo contracts.

NBA

You can't forget the NBA when talking about Kalshi. In fact, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is an official parter of Kalshi. Individual NBA prediction contracts include game winners, spreads, totals, player props, playoff qualification markets, conference winner futures, NBA championship futures, and individual award markets.

NHL

You also can't forget the NHL, of which Kalshi is an official partner. Here, you can find a bevy of NHL prediction markets across game winners, spreads, props, futures and live contracts.

College Sports

One of the biggest differentiators between sports betting and predictions is that there are largely no constraints on a trading on college sports, so far. You can trade events on most college sports nationwide, and that includes college basketball prediction markets, where all eyes are on March Madness.

World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the highest-traded event in predictions history, with hundreds of millions in contracts already being spent. Kalshi is one of the top platforms to find prediction markets on the World Cup, so head over and check it out!

Presidential Election

Players were able to trade positions on the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, and markets have expanded into decision-making by Congress, international elections, voting and more. Trading markets on politics are some of the most popular options at Kalshi as those are legal markets in other countries (including Canada), and players can actually already purchase options on the winner of the 2028 U.S. Presidential Election.

Weather Events

Players can trade contracts on the temperature of major U.S. cities, including New York City, Chicago, Denver, Austin and more. They can also trade contracts on weather events like the inches of snow in a city over a month. The final result comes via the National Weather Service's Daily Climate Report, so there is no uncertainty over the outcome.

Pop Culture

With so much drama and headlines in the pop culture prediction markets space, Kalshi offers options on occurrences from the biggest celebrities. Examples include the song on the Billboard Top 100 at the end of a month, the most-streamed song on Spotify, winners at the Academy Awards and Rotten Tomatoes scores on new movies.

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is an increasingly popular digital currency that is extremely volatile, with its value changing daily. Users can trade contracts on crypto prediction markets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and others. Users can also trade options on real-world events surrounding Cryptocurrency such as legalization in other countries and market caps by the end of the year.

Finance & Economics

Kalshi is the top platform to go to for financial prediction markets. In fact, Kalshi's Fed rate markets are the most-watched contracts in finance. There's a ton of excitement to trade when it comes to Kalshi, and financial markets are no different.

Mentions

Expecting a leader to say a specific word during a speech? You can trade that on mention markets! These events are growing in popularity, and are exciting to follow as well.

Tech & Science

It's impossible to look anywhere without seeing or reading about AI. Similarly, the healthcare and science industry is booming with weight-loss drugs and space travel. Users at Kalshi can trade options on the advancement of these technologies and science markets.

More Events Available on Kalshi App

Users will also have the chance to trade options on real-world events and a lot more. And as always, users can suggest their own ideas that they'd like to see markets on and Kalshi could offer it in the future.