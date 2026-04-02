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RotoWire > Prediction Markets > Polymarket

Polymarket Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus 2026

Author: Blake Weishaar
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Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026
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Fact Checked By: Tyler Huntington

Polymarket is the top predictions platform in terms of trading volume, giving users tons of options to trade on real world events. With the Polymarket promo code, new users will be able to claim a $20 sign-up bonus by depositing a minimum of $10. 

This guide covers everything about Polymarket including how it works, where it's legal, what you can trade, and how to get set up with one of the top dogs in the prediction markets space.

Polymarket Promo Code Details: July 2026

🎁 Polymarket Promo Code:ROTOWIRE
💰 Welcome Offer:Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus
📝 Terms & Conditions:New Customers Only, Must Deposit $10 to Claim Bonus
📍 States Available:48 States + DC (Minnesota and Nevada excluded)
📆 Last Verified:July 22, 2026

Polymarket lets you bet on real-world events including politics, economics and sports with real liquidity. Prediction Insiders uses an algorithm to identify the most consistently profitable players on Polymarket and delivers their plays directly to you in real time, with exact contract sizing and 1-click execution. Check out Prediction Insiders in the link below!

Table of Contents
What is the Polymarket Promo Code?
Polymarket Promo Code Pros & Cons
Additional Polymarket Promotions and Bonuses
Events Offered by Polymarket
What Is Polymarket?
How to Play on Polymarket
Is Polymarket Legit?
Polymarket Payment Options
Where is Polymarket Legal?
Polymarket Customer Service
Polymarket Mobile App Review
Final Thoughts on Polymarket
Table of Contents
What is the Polymarket Promo Code?
Additional Polymarket Promotions and Bonuses
What Is Polymarket?
Is Polymarket Legit?
Where is Polymarket Legal?
Expand +
What is the Polymarket Promo Code?
Additional Polymarket Promotions and Bonuses
What Is Polymarket?
Is Polymarket Legit?
Where is Polymarket Legal?
Polymarket Mobile App Review
Polymarket Promo Code Pros & Cons
Events Offered by Polymarket
How to Play on Polymarket
Polymarket Payment Options
Polymarket Customer Service
Final Thoughts on Polymarket
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What is the Polymarket Promo Code?

There Polymarket promo code is ROTOWIRE. New users can use this code to unlock a $20 bonus after making an initial $10 deposit. No complicated rollover, no hoops to jump through – use ROTOWIRE, deposit $10 and get $20 to start trading after claiming one of the best prediction markets promos.

Polymarket Promo Code Terms & Conditions

The general terms and conditions attached to the Polymarket welcome offer are straightforward:

  • New Polymarket customers only
  • Minimum first-time deposit of $10
  • 18+ years old
  • Must be physically located in an eligible US state. New York and Nevada are currently excluded.
  • Bonus is credited to your account instantly once your qualifying deposit is confirmed.
  • Bonus funds can be used across Polymarket's full market catalog.

How To Claim the Polymarket Promo Code

Here's how to claim the Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE

  1. ✅ Download the App
  2. ✅ Create Your Account
  3. ✅ Verify Your Identity
  4. ✅ Enter the Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE
  5. ✅ Make Your First Deposit of $10
  6. ✅ You'll immediately receive $20

Make sure to check out our interactive prediction markets map to determine if the Polymarket promo code is available in your state. 

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Additional Polymarket Promotions and Bonuses

Beyond the Polymarket sign-up bonus, there are a few other ways to build your bankroll.

Polymarket Refer-A-Friend Program

Polymarket offers a referral program that rewards existing users for bringing in new traders. With this program, you can earn a percentage of the fees generated from your friend's trades if they sign up using your unique referral link. 

Rewards earned through the Polymarket refer-a-friend program are unlimited, so the more that users you refer, the more you'll earn! And right now, Polymarket is offering a boosted rebate period. So for a limited time, you'll earn 30% of fees generated from direct referrals and 10% of fees generated from indirect referrals.

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What Is Polymarket?

Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Polygon blockchain. Users trade yes/no shares on the outcomes of real-world events including sporting events, elections, economic indicators, crypto prices, pop culture moments, and more. Founded in 2020 by Shayne Coplan, the platform quickly became the largest prediction market in the world by trading volume.

After a 2022 CFTC settlement forced it to exit the US market, Polymarket continued to operate globally and grew dramatically. In 2025, the company acquired QCEX, a CFTC-registered exchange, which paved the way for a regulated return to the US. Polymarket officially relaunched for US users in January 2026, initially with sports markets, and has been expanding its catalog since.

With Polymarket being one of the top dogs in prediction markets, you might want to see how it stacks up against its major competitor Kalshi. Check out how the two compare in our review of Kalshi vs Polymarket

How Does Polymarket Work?

Every market on Polymarket centers on a question with a binary outcome. You buy shares in either "Yes" or "No" depending on whether you believe the event will occur.

Share prices fluctuate between $0.01 and $0.99, and each price directly reflects the market's collective probability estimate for that outcome. A "Yes" share priced at $0.65 means the market currently believes there's a 65% chance the event resolves in your favor. A "No" share at $0.35 reflects the remaining 35% probability.

When the market closes and the event resolves, winning shares pay out at exactly $1.00. Losing shares go to $0. Your profit is the difference between what you paid and that $1.00 payout, minus any fees.

Most importantly, you don't have to hold your position until resolution. You can buy and sell shares at any time as prices shift – locking in profits early, cutting losses, or scaling into a position as a market moves in your direction.

Polymarket Contracts Explained

A Polymarket contract is the individual yes/no share you purchase on a given market

Polymarket US charges a flat 0.10% taker-only fee on total contract value. There are no hidden spreads, no withdrawal fees, and no deposit minimums beyond the $10 threshold tied to the welcome offer. Markets are resolved by independent on-chain oracles that verify outcomes using publicly available data. 

How to Bypass the Polymarket Waitlist

Fortunately, the Polymarket waitlist is no longer an issue! The platform did away with its waitlist and is now fully back in the US. So you can head over through one of ouy PLAY NOW links and claim the $20 bonus with Polymarket invite code ROTOWIRE

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Is Polymarket Legit?

Yes. Polymarket is a legitimate, regulated prediction market app and site. After its initial CFTC settlement in 2022, the company spent years operating a fully legal global platform before engineering a proper regulated return to the US. Currently, Polymarket operates in the US under the same regulatory framework as other major US derivatives exchanges.

The platform is blockchain-based, which means every transaction is publicly verifiable on-chain. Trades settle on the Polygon network, market resolutions are handled by decentralized oracles, and withdrawals process within minutes of a market resolving.

Polymarket has been covered extensively by major financial and news publications, is used as a forecasting reference by policymakers and journalists worldwide, and has processed billions of dollars in trading volume. It is as legitimate as it gets in the prediction market space.

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Where is Polymarket Legal?

Polymarket is currently available to users in all US states except for New York and Nevada, both of which have taken regulatory stances restricting access. Users attempting to sign up or trade from those states will be blocked.

Outside of those two states, Polymarket is accessible across the country for users who are 18 or older. The platform uses location verification at registration, so your physical location at the time of sign-up matters — not just your billing address or residence.

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Polymarket Mobile App Review

The Polymarket app is clean, fast, and built for active traders. Whether you're checking a market probability during a game or entering a position on the next Fed decision, the experience is smooth from start to finish.

Onboarding is well-structured, as registration, identity verification, and first deposit are all handled within the app in a single flow. Once you're in, the home screen surfaces trending markets, your open positions, and a curated Ideas feed. Navigation is intuitive: browse by category, search by topic, or drill into any specific market for full contract details, current pricing, and trading volume history.

Polymarket runs on USDC, so if you're coming from traditional banking, you'll need to either purchase USDC through the app's integrated MoonPay onramp or transfer from an existing crypto exchange. Once that first deposit is done, everything else is instant.

Apple App Store Rating:4.7 ⭐️
Google Play Store Rating:2.4 ⭐️

Polymarket iOS App Rating & Review

The Polymarket iOS app carries a strong rating on the App Store, with users consistently praising the speed of the interface, the depth of available markets, and the reliability of settlement and withdrawals. Common positive feedback highlights how quickly winning funds are returned after market resolution. Criticism tends to center on the learning curve for first-time crypto users, though the app does a reasonable job of guiding new users through the USDC deposit process.

Polymarket Android App Rating & Review

The Android version mirrors the iOS experience with no meaningful gaps in functionality. It receives comparable ratings on the Google Play Store, with similar user feedback patterns – strong marks for market variety and payout speed, occasional notes on onboarding friction for non-crypto users. Updates are released in tandem across both platforms, so Android users aren't waiting on features already available to iOS.

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Polymarket Promo Code Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

✔️ Welcome bonus doubles your minimum deposit❌ Crypto-only deposits
✔️ No waiting period or playthrough requirement❌ Not available in NY or NV
✔️ Usable across all markets❌ No in-game trading yet
✔️ Fast withdrawals 
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Events Offered by Polymarket

Polymarket offers the widest breadth of events among all platforms. Here's what you can trade on at Polymarket, but note that these could change given ongoing legal challenges, so make sure to check out our prediction markets legal timeline page for the most up-to-date information. 

NFL

Polymarket covers the full slate of NFL prediction markets including regular season game winners, playoff matchups, Super Bowl champion futures, and individual player milestone markets. Game winner contracts open well in advance, allowing you to get in early on markets before they move. During the playoffs, liquidity deepens significantly as volume spikes.

MLB

The MLB predictions on Polymarket run from Opening Day through the World Series. You'll find individual game winner markets available daily throughout the season, alongside futures on division winners, pennant races, and the Fall Classic. The daily depth is particularly strong during postseason play.

NBA

NBA prediction markets are one of Polymarket's highest-volume sports categories. Regular season game markets, playoff bracket outcomes, MVP award markets, and Finals winner contracts are all available. As the playoff picture clarifies, you'll find pricing on individual series outcomes become sharper and more actively traded.

NHL

The NHL regular season and playoffs are fully covered on Polymarket. Stanley Cup winner futures run all season, with series-level contracts opening as each playoff round begins. Hockey prediction contracts tend to produce some of the most volatile in-market pricing swings, making it an interesting category for traders looking for movement.

World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is the first time that prediction markets have been prevalent, so trading volume for the event is expected to be massive. Polymarket is top among platforms offering prediction contracts on the World Cup, so make sure to join the fun!

College Sports

March Madness is Polymarket's centerpiece event for college basketball prediction markets, with bracket-level markets, Final Four probabilities, and national champion contracts running throughout the tournament. College football is also well-represented during bowl season and the CFP, with futures on conference champions and playoff contenders available early in the season.

Presidential Election

Election markets are one of Polymarket's signature categories and historically one of its most liquid. US Presidential elections attract massive global trading volume – the 2024 election saw record-breaking activity on the platform. Today, users will find active markets on the 2028 presidential primary race, likely nominees for both major parties, and related political milestones. These markets tend to be deep, fast-moving, and closely watched by political analysts worldwide.

Weather Events

Polymarket offers prediction markets on climate and major weather events – hurricane landfalls, seasonal temperature thresholds, and other meteorological milestones. These are some of the more unusual markets on the platform and attract traders with specific expertise in forecasting models. They're also a strong example of what makes Polymarket distinct: it prices any verifiable real-world outcome, not just sports.

Pop Culture

Award show winners, box office results, viral moments, and celebrity milestones all have a home on Polymarket. Oscar winner markets, Grammy categories, and major film opening weekend numbers are among the most active non-sports markets on the platform. If your read on pop culture is sharper than the market's, this is where you capitalize on it.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto prediction markets are where Polymarket has historically run its deepest liquidity. Bitcoin price targets, Ethereum milestones, altcoin performance benchmarks, and crypto regulatory outcomes are all available. These markets attract highly sophisticated traders and tend to move fast – wide participation from the global crypto community means pricing reflects a very broad pool of information.

Finance

Polymarket has the broadest finance prediction market catalog of any platform available today with over 250 active markets. You can trade between stocks, earnings outcomes, index milestones, IPO deadlines, M&A, gold and silver and more. 

Mentions

Growing in popularity, prediction mention markets allow you to trade on whether a leader will mention a specific word or phrase in a speech, or if a specific word will be tweeted by Elon Musk. These are just two examples of an ever-expanding market, so check out what Polymarket has in store when it comes to mentions!

Tech & Science

Will a specific AI model hold the #1 ranking by end of month? Will a major tech company report above earnings expectations? Will a rocket launch succeed? Polymarket covers the technology and science space with markets on AI benchmarks, corporate earnings beats, space mission outcomes, and regulatory decisions affecting major tech platforms. These are among the most intellectually engaging technology markets on the app.

More Events Available on the Polymarket App

The categories above represent Polymarket's core verticals, but the full catalog goes much deeper. Economics, geopolitics, and entertainment are all actively traded. The best way to explore the full range is to browse the app directly — new markets are added continuously as newsworthy events develop.

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How to Play on Polymarket

Getting started on Polymarket takes about five minutes once you have your ID handy:

  1. Download the Polymarket app
  2. Create your account 
  3. Verify your identity 
  4. Enter the promo code ROTOWIRE
  5. Fund your account 
  6. Browse and trade
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Polymarket Payment Options

Deposit Options

Polymarket is a crypto-native platform. All deposits are made in USDC on the Polygon network. There are two ways to get funds into your account:

  • MoonPay — Polymarket's integrated fiat-to-crypto onramp lets you purchase USDC directly using a debit card, credit card, or bank transfer. This is the easiest path for users without an existing crypto wallet.
  • Crypto Transfer — If you already hold USDC on Polygon, you can transfer directly from any compatible wallet to your Polymarket account address.

There is no fixed minimum deposit outside of the $10 threshold required for the Polymarket welcome offer

Withdrawal Options

Withdrawals are processed in USDC back to your connected crypto wallet. Settlement is typically near-instant once a market resolves – winning funds clear to your balance within minutes, and you can initiate a withdrawal to your external wallet at any time. Polymarket US charges no withdrawal fees. From your wallet, USDC can be converted to USD through any major exchange or spent directly where USDC is accepted.

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Polymarket Customer Service

Polymarket's primary support channel is its in-app help center, which covers account setup, deposit and withdrawal troubleshooting, identity verification issues, and market resolution questions. For more complex issues, users can submit a support ticket directly through the app or reach the team via Polymarket's official channels on X and Discord.

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Final Thoughts on Polymarket

Polymarket is the most liquid and diverse prediction market platform in the world, and its regulated US relaunch makes it legitimately accessible to American traders for the first time in years. The fee structure is hard to beat, and the range of markets available goes well beyond anything a traditional book offers.

And don't forget to claim the Polymarket promo code ROTOWIRE that gets new users a $20 bonus after making a $10 deposit. 

If you're interested in prediction markets and want to be ready the moment the offer launches, get your account set up now. Verification takes a few minutes and you'll be positioned to claim the bonus the moment the code goes live.

Prediction markets are an exciting way to trade on real-world outcomes, but it's important to stay in control of how you engage. Our Responsible Trading guide covers everything you need to trade safely – from setting deposit limits and taking trading breaks to recognizing warning signs and using self-exclusion tools when needed. If you or someone you know needs support, the National Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700. Trade responsibly.

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Polymarket Promo Code FAQ

What is the Polymarket promo code?

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The Polymarket promo code is ROTOWIRE. This will allow new users to claim the Deposit $10, Get $20 welcome offer right away!

Is Polymarket legit?

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Yes. Polymarket is a fully legitimate prediction market platform. It operates in the US through QCEX, a CFTC-registered designated contract market and clearinghouse acquired by Polymarket in 2025. All transactions are processed on the Polygon blockchain and are publicly verifiable. 

Where is Polymarket legal in the US?

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Polymarket is available in most US states, with the exception of New York and Nevada as of July 2026. Users must be physically located in an eligible state at the time of registration. Age verification and location checks are conducted during the sign-up process.

How can I get the Polymarket sign up bonus?

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To get the Polymarket promo code, you can simply create a new account, enter the promo code when prompted during registration, and make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Your $20 bonus will be credited to your account instantly. You must be 18 or older and located in an eligible US state to qualify.

How do Polymarket contracts work?

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Each Polymarket contract is a yes/no share priced between $0.01 and $0.99. The price reflects the market's current probability estimate for that outcome. When the event resolves, winning shares pay out at exactly $1.00 and losing shares go to $0. You can buy or sell your position at any time before resolution. Polymarket US charges a flat 0.10% taker-only fee on total contract value.

Does Polymarket have a mobile app?

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Yes. Polymarket is available on both iOS and Android. The app supports account creation, identity verification, deposits via MoonPay or crypto transfer, trading across all available markets, and withdrawals — all from a single, well-designed interface. It is also accessible via desktop browser for users who prefer to trade on a larger screen.

How to bypass the Polymarket waitlist?

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You can bypass the Polymarket waitlist by using the promo code ROTOWIRE. Note that the waitlist is only for Android users, as there is no waitlist on iOS. 

Blake Weishaar
Author: Blake Weishaar
Contributor since July 2025
Blake is a Senior Sports Betting Expert at RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry but specializing in the regulatory, legislative and nuts-and-bolts side. For over a decade, Blake has been at the forefront of the gambling industry on the editorial and consulting side, prominently covering the rapid expansion of sports betting since the repeal of PASPA in 2018. In his own time (not there is much), Blake roots for his favorite teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Capitals and Maryland Terrapins. You may also hear him touting his winning betslips on the NFL, MLB and NBA. For fantasy, his creed is taking RB back-to-back, but he still bears the shame of drafting CMC with the number 1 overall pick for the 2024 season, which resulted in perhaps one of the worst fantasy seasons in history. Outside of sports, he frequents the gym and the local golf courses.
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