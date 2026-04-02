Polymarket offers the widest breadth of events among all platforms. Here's what you can trade on at Polymarket, but note that these could change given ongoing legal challenges, so make sure to check out our prediction markets legal timeline page for the most up-to-date information.

NFL

Polymarket covers the full slate of NFL prediction markets including regular season game winners, playoff matchups, Super Bowl champion futures, and individual player milestone markets. Game winner contracts open well in advance, allowing you to get in early on markets before they move. During the playoffs, liquidity deepens significantly as volume spikes.

MLB

The MLB predictions on Polymarket run from Opening Day through the World Series. You'll find individual game winner markets available daily throughout the season, alongside futures on division winners, pennant races, and the Fall Classic. The daily depth is particularly strong during postseason play.

NBA

NBA prediction markets are one of Polymarket's highest-volume sports categories. Regular season game markets, playoff bracket outcomes, MVP award markets, and Finals winner contracts are all available. As the playoff picture clarifies, you'll find pricing on individual series outcomes become sharper and more actively traded.

NHL

The NHL regular season and playoffs are fully covered on Polymarket. Stanley Cup winner futures run all season, with series-level contracts opening as each playoff round begins. Hockey prediction contracts tend to produce some of the most volatile in-market pricing swings, making it an interesting category for traders looking for movement.

World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is the first time that prediction markets have been prevalent, so trading volume for the event is expected to be massive. Polymarket is top among platforms offering prediction contracts on the World Cup, so make sure to join the fun!

College Sports

March Madness is Polymarket's centerpiece event for college basketball prediction markets, with bracket-level markets, Final Four probabilities, and national champion contracts running throughout the tournament. College football is also well-represented during bowl season and the CFP, with futures on conference champions and playoff contenders available early in the season.

Presidential Election

Election markets are one of Polymarket's signature categories and historically one of its most liquid. US Presidential elections attract massive global trading volume – the 2024 election saw record-breaking activity on the platform. Today, users will find active markets on the 2028 presidential primary race, likely nominees for both major parties, and related political milestones. These markets tend to be deep, fast-moving, and closely watched by political analysts worldwide.

Weather Events

Polymarket offers prediction markets on climate and major weather events – hurricane landfalls, seasonal temperature thresholds, and other meteorological milestones. These are some of the more unusual markets on the platform and attract traders with specific expertise in forecasting models. They're also a strong example of what makes Polymarket distinct: it prices any verifiable real-world outcome, not just sports.

Pop Culture

Award show winners, box office results, viral moments, and celebrity milestones all have a home on Polymarket. Oscar winner markets, Grammy categories, and major film opening weekend numbers are among the most active non-sports markets on the platform. If your read on pop culture is sharper than the market's, this is where you capitalize on it.

Cryptocurrency

Crypto prediction markets are where Polymarket has historically run its deepest liquidity. Bitcoin price targets, Ethereum milestones, altcoin performance benchmarks, and crypto regulatory outcomes are all available. These markets attract highly sophisticated traders and tend to move fast – wide participation from the global crypto community means pricing reflects a very broad pool of information.

Finance

Polymarket has the broadest finance prediction market catalog of any platform available today with over 250 active markets. You can trade between stocks, earnings outcomes, index milestones, IPO deadlines, M&A, gold and silver and more.

Mentions

Growing in popularity, prediction mention markets allow you to trade on whether a leader will mention a specific word or phrase in a speech, or if a specific word will be tweeted by Elon Musk. These are just two examples of an ever-expanding market, so check out what Polymarket has in store when it comes to mentions!

Tech & Science

Will a specific AI model hold the #1 ranking by end of month? Will a major tech company report above earnings expectations? Will a rocket launch succeed? Polymarket covers the technology and science space with markets on AI benchmarks, corporate earnings beats, space mission outcomes, and regulatory decisions affecting major tech platforms. These are among the most intellectually engaging technology markets on the app.

More Events Available on the Polymarket App

The categories above represent Polymarket's core verticals, but the full catalog goes much deeper. Economics, geopolitics, and entertainment are all actively traded. The best way to explore the full range is to browse the app directly — new markets are added continuously as newsworthy events develop.