2026 Daytona 500 Odds: Chevy Driver Leading Field to Season Opener

The 2026 Daytona 500 is set to drop the green flag for NASCAR's regular season opener this upcoming Sunday. Find out the top drivers and betting odds for the big race.

The Daytona 500 odds are set for the 68th running of the Great American Race. Find out who the favorite is, top drivers odds post qualifying, how you can tune in, and more below ahead of NASCAR's 2026 season kicking off.

Add us on Google Choose as preferred source

Top Driver Odds For the 2026 Daytona 500

Ryan Blaney +1200 Joey Logano +1200 William Byron +1400 Denny Hamlin +1400 Austin Cindric +1600 Chase Elliott +1600 Kyle Busch +1600 Brad Keselowski +1800 Kyle Larson +1800 Alex Bowman +2000 Bubba Wallace +2200 Christopher Bell +2200 Chase Briscoe +2200 Chris Buescher +2200 Ryan Preece +2500

These odds are from BetMGM Sportsbook and last updated on February 13, 2026.

Busch Wins Pole, Team Penkse Leads Favorites

All week the Team Penske camp led by Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano have been favorites to win the 500. Not much has changed now that the disaster was diverted in the duels and the field is set. Logano and Blaney finished 1-2, respectively, in the first duel on Thursday night, cementing themselves barring any car changes in third and fifth on the grid.

The two Team Penske drivers will line up directly behind Kyle Busch who recorded his first ever pole for the Daytona 500 on Wednesday night. If the pole didn't give him enough confidence to finally win the big race then it did the sportsbooks; previously as low as +2200 odds to win, his odds now dip only as far as +1600.

Other Drivers With Top Odds to Win

Drivers like Denny Hamlin and William Byron are two clear-favorites based on past success, not only just at Daytona International Speedway but the two combined have won a combined five Daytona 500's over the last decade.

Byron, who currently has +1600 odds at bet365 and Caesars to win, is the defending two-time winner of the race. While the "box score" may not show his dominance, he's found himself in the right place at the right time to take advantage of all the chaos, a skill in an of itself when it comes to super speedway racing.

Following his crash in the first duel on Thursday night, the odds got slightly tougher as he'll have 200 laps to drive from the back to the front.

Like Byron, Hamlin has finds himself in the latter half of the grid this year but he's no stranger from winning from the back. Of his three wins Hamlin has won from 21st, 11th, and 10th. This year, which could very be his last attempt at the 500, he'll start 22nd. While the extra motivation to win is there, the trophy is ultimately up for grabs for anyone in the field.

Currently Hamlins' odds to win the Daytona 500 are set at +1500 on FanDuel but only +900 at DraftKings. Strongly recommend utilizing FanDuel leading up as they've consistently had the top value available for NASCAR odds this week.

Top Driver Odds to Win the 500

BetMGM DraftKings FanDuel bet365 Caesars Ryan Blaney +1200 +1000 +1100 +1200 +1200 Denny Hamlin +1400 +900 +1500 +1200 +1200 Joey Logano +1200 +1000 +1000 +1200 +1200 William Byron +1400 +1400 +1600 +1800 +1800 Kyle Busch +1600 +1000 +1300 +1200 +1200

Each drivers' longest odds are highlighted in bold under the corresponding sportsbook as of the morning of Friday, February 13. Click the sportsbook in the top row to begin betting today.

My Pick to Win the Daytona 500

My pick to win the Daytona 500 this year is Ryan Blaney. The defending winner the last time the Cup Series went to Daytona last August, Blaney has been not only one of the most consistent super speedway racing but a front runner in nearly each 500 attempt throughout his career.

Last year Blaney was on the brink of being in position to win the race before an aggressive block directly behind him led to crashing late in the race. This year, if he can avoid trouble like he did this last August, Blaney can win from anywhere in the field in the closing laps.

Currently Blaneys' longest odds to win, or the best value available to pick him to win, sit at +1200 across a number of different sportsbooks. These are the longest his odds have been since the market went live.

Again, make sure to monitor all sports betting sites to find the best lines and maximize potential payouts. You should also make sure to utilize all the tools RotoWire has available such as the odds a driver might crash at Daytona this weekend.

Hint: it doesn't look great for Blaney.

One (No Longer) Dark Horse to Watch

Few drivers have had the career Kyle Busch has had, winning over 100 races across the top three series with one race still eluding him: the Daytona 500. Since coming over to RCR Busch has retained his ability to lead laps at super speedways but finishing the deal has been a problem; his last win at Daytona came way back in 2008.

Prior to qualifying you could've gotten odds at +2200 on FanDuel. Post qualifying and the duels? Odds for Busch to win the 500 are set at +1600 on BetMGM following his pole. He's no longer a dark horse but another favorite to watch for.

Key Facts For This Year's Great American Race

Pole Winner: Kyle Busch Defending Winner: William Byron Green Flag: 2:30 p.m. ET Laps/Miles: 200 Laps / 500 Miles Watch: FOX Listen: PRN, SiriusXM In-Car Cameras: HBO MAX

Tracking 2026 Daytona 500 Lines & Odds

When it comes to betting on the Daytona 500, line shopping is a must. As you'll see below, a number of the top drivers have different odds across each sportsbook. Finding the best value using a tool like Odds Jam is a no brainer.

You'll find top available odds for a number of sports including F1 in the motorsports category with Odds Jam. You can sign up and start betting smarter below.

Top Sportsbooks to Bet on Daytona 500

Looking for value with Daytona 500 betting odds? Two of the top choices include FanDuel Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook. Both sportsbook promos not only offer great odds for some of the top favorites to win but each with great welcome bonuses available if you're looking to bet for the first time or on a new book.