Daytona 500: Are Duel Race Results Good Indicator For Sunday?

Analyze NASCAR betting value: How well Daytona 500 Duel race results predict success — discover key trends, odds insights & what bettors need to know.
February 12, 2026
Daytona 500: Are Duel Race Results Good Indicator For Sunday?
February 12, 2026

The season for NASCAR betting gets underway with the biggest way with Sunday's Daytona 500, the most prestigious Cup Series race, at Daytona International Speedway.

But first, the unique format for setting the grid in the Daytona 500. Kyle Busch earned the pole in Wednesday's single-car qualifying and Chase Briscoe earned the second spot for Sunday. But tonight's two 150-mile qualifying races set the rest of the field for the 500-mile main event.

How much will a good run tonight translate to Sunday? RotoWire.com found out by looking back at the past decade of Duel races.

How Duel Race Winners Fared In Daytona 500 Since 2016

Year

Duel 1 winner, Daytona 500 Finish

Duel 2 winner, Daytona 500 Finish

2025

Bubba Wallace, 29th

Austin Cindric, eighth

2024

Tyler Reddick, 29th

Christopher Bell, third

2023

Joey Logano, second

Aric Almirola, 21st

2022

Brad Keselowski, ninth

Chris Buescher, 16th

2021

Aric Almirola, 34th

Austin Dillon, third

2020

Joey Logano, 26th

William Byron, 40th

2019

Kevin Harvick, 26th

Joey Logano, fourth

2018

Ryan Blaney, seventh

Chase Elliott, 33rd

2017

Chase Elliott, 14th

Denny Hamlin, 17th

2016

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 36th

Kyle Busch, third

If you're just starting as a NASCAR bettor, check out the best sports betting promo codes to use when you sign up with an operator.

The two 150-mile Duel races are set for tonight (7 p.m., FS1) on the 2.5-mile DIS superspeedway oval. The field of 45 cars trying to get into the 500 will be divided into two Duels depending on their single-car qualifying time.

Over the past 10 years, nobody has won a Duel race and gone on to capture the Daytona 500. The driver who came closest was Joey Logano, who won Duel No. 1 in 2023 and went on to finish second in the main event. At Caesars Sportsbook, Logano has +1400 Daytona 500 odds as he tries to capture the Harley J. Earl Trophy for the second time (he won the 500 in 2015).

But of the 20 Duel winners in the past 10 years, eight have finished 25th or worse in the 500. Daytona's pack racing, often with dozens of cars dicing within inches of each other at about 200 mph, is largely responsible for crashes that take contenders out of the running.

How Daytona 500 Winners Finished In Duel Races

Year, Winning Daytona 500 Driver

Duel Race Finish

Daytona 500 Grid Position

2025, William Byron

Second, Duel No. 1

fifth

2024, William Byron

Eighth, Duel No. 2

18th

2023, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16th, Duel No. 1

31st

2022, Austin Cindric

Second, Duel No. 1

fifth

2021, Michael McDowell

Ninth, Duel No. 1

17th

2020, Denny Hamlin

11th, Duel No. 1

21st

2019, Denny Hamlin

Fourth, Duel No. 2

10th

2018, Austin Dillon

Sixth, Duel No. 2

14th

2017, Kurt Busch

Third, Duel No. 2

eighth

2016, Denny Hamlin

Fifth, Duel No. 1

11th

The 2026 Cup Series season also launches a new NASCAR fantasy campaign and you can get all the insight here at RotoWire.com.

As we established, a good finish in the Duels doesn't necessarily indicate that a car will finish well in the Daytona 500. The inverse is also true: A poor finish in the Duels, which leads to a start deep in the pack for Sunday's 500-miler, does not end any driver's hopes to win the "Great American Race" either.

Seven times in the past 10 years, a driver starting 10th or worse emerged as the Daytona 500 winner. The most extreme example in the past decade was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished 16th in his Duel race and started 31st in the Daytona 500. Stenhouse only led 10 laps in the 500, but they were the final 10 laps.

At BetMGM Sportsbook, Team Penske teammates Logano and Ryan Blaney are +1200 co-favorites in Daytona 500 odds. Top qualifier Kyle Busch is at +1600, tied for fifth on the operator's board. The Daytona 500 pole-sitter has won the race nine times since 1959, but not since Dale Jarrett in 2001.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
Jim Tomlin has more than 30 years of experience at such publications as the Tampa Bay Times, FanRag, Saturday Down South and Saturday Tradition. He now lends his expertise in sports, betting and the intersection of those two industries to Rotowire.com, among other sites.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NASCAR fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Daytona 500: Are Duel Race Results Good Indicator For Sunday?
Daytona 500: Are Duel Race Results Good Indicator For Sunday?
Analyze NASCAR betting value: How well Daytona 500 Duel race results predict success — discover key trends, odds insights & what bettors need to know.
Today
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: America 250 Florida Duels at DAYTONA
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: America 250 Florida Duels at DAYTONA
The top DFS picks and best bets for the America 250 Duels at Daytona, including why C.J. Radune thinks Bubba Wallace has a strong chance to make it back-to-back years with a Duel victory.
Today