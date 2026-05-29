Cracker Barrel 400

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 300

Cracker Barrel 400 Race Preview

Daniel Suarez added his name to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series winner's list last week in a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600. He survived two restart battles late in the running to hold the lead as the rain intensified and brought the race to a halt just 27 laps short of full distance. With the win, there have now been eight different race winners so far this season with Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott the only drivers to claim multiple. Reddick remains at the top of the standings after adding another top-five finish to his tally last week. His gap remains a healthy one, 122 points clear of Denny Hamlin in second. This week the series turns its attention to Nashville Superspeedway, a concrete oval where tire management and track position are likely to figure prominently. Ryan Blaney won last year's visit to the track, and only Ford and Chevrolet have won in the five prior series visits. With Toyota still holding a clear advantage over the rest of the garage in 2026, that seems like a statistic ripe for change in this week's Cracker Barrel 400.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 5

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-5 starters: 3

Winners from top-10 starters: 3

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 132.914 mph

Previous Nashville Winners

2025 - Ryan Blaney

2024 - Joey Logano

2023 - Ross Chastain

2022 - Chase Elliott

2021 - Kyle Larson

Nashville Superspeedway's 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval presents a constantly evolving challenge as the race unfolds. The surface gradually builds rubber, widening the groove and opening up more racing lanes, but tire wear remains a factor throughout, especially on longer green-flag runs. Drivers must carefully manage their grip and avoid overdriving early in a fuel stint if they want to stay competitive deep into a run. Four-tire stops will usually be the preferred strategy due to that wear, though late cautions can encourage teams to gamble on two tires in an attempt to steal track position. Starting up front still carries weight, with three of the five races won by drivers who rolled off inside the top five, but restarts often decide the outcome. Winning the race off pit road at the right moment and controlling track position in a short run to the finish could ultimately be the winning difference on Sunday.

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DraftKings Value Picks for the Cracker Barrel 400

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Tyler Reddick - $10,700

Kyle Larson - $10,500

Christopher Bell - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chase Briscoe - $9,700

Chase Elliott - $9,500

William Byron - $9,300

Ty Gibbs - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carson Hocevar - $8,700

Bubba Wallace - $8,500

Joey Logano - $8,200

Ross Chastain - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Austin Cindric - $6,900

Erik Jones - $6,700

Josh Berry - $6,600

Zane Smith - $6,500

Optimal DraftKings Lineup for the Cracker Barrel 400

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Ty Gibbs - $9,000

Bubba Wallace - $8,500

Joey Logano - $8,200

Erik Jones - $6,700

Zane Smith - $6,500

Not only has Denny Hamlin (DK $11,000, FD $14,000) been looking likely to win in recent weeks, he has also been close to doing so at Nashville, too. The veteran Toyota driver is one of the prime candidates to end the manufacturer's winless streak at this track having led at least 70 laps in each of the last four visits. Hamlin has been knocking on Victory Lane's door recently as well as at Nashville specifically, which makes him one of the most confident picks this week.

Not far off from Hamlin is Ty Gibbs (DK $9,000, FD $10,000). The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate snagged his first series win a few weeks ago and added three top-10 finishes in the six races since. Gibbs doesn't have the best Nashville series record to look back on, but he has only had three attempts and some promise has been seen. In 2024, he started eighth and led two laps. His average finish at the track is just 22.7, but his 2026 statistics suggest he has much more potential than that this weekend.

Another Toyota to look at this week is Bubba Wallace (DK $8,500, FD $8,200). His effort to get the most out of his ride took a hit again a week ago at Charlotte when early contact ruined his chances. However, recently at Nashville, things have been clicking. Wallace has two top-10 finishes from the last two races there and four of his five starts have ended in top-15 finishes. Wallace will be looking to have a clean race this week, which should result in a top finish if it happens.

Joey Logano's (DK $8,200, FD $8,500) 2026 troubles have been well documented. However, this week's stop at Nashville should be an opportunity for him to right the ship. After five consecutive finishes outside of the top 20, Logano has slipped to 18th in the standings. He plugged the hole with a top-10 finish last week at Charlotte and will be looking for another at Nashville. In five starts at the oval, Logano has a win and four top-10 finishes. He finished fourth in last year's race, too. This will be an important race for the No. 22 team as they look to work their way back into The Chase positions.

Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones (DK $6,700, FD $6,500) appears to be a nice value option this week, too. The Toyota driver is 22nd in points and scored two top-15 finishes in the last four races. He is even better at Nashville. His five starts there have produced three finishes of 11th or better with a seventh-place run in last year's race. With Toyota's current advantage, this stop at Nashville could prove to be a productive one for the No. 43 team.

Zane Smith (DK $6,500, FD $5,500) has been impressive so far in 2026. The Front Row Motorsports driver has four top-10 finishes already this season with two coming in the last four races. His 10th-place finish at Charlotte a week ago came with 31 laps led, too. Smith is a talented driver that is maximizing his equipment each week. At Nashville, he finished second or fourth in all three of his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, and he was the runner-up finisher in the Cup Series race at the track in 2024. His average Cup Series finish from two starts is 7.5 despite an average starting spot of 31.5.

NASCAR Betting Picks for the Cracker Barrel 400

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 2:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Denny Hamlin +400

Top-Five Finish - Christopher Bell +100

Top-10 Finish - Bubba Wallace +165

This could be a tough week to bet against Denny Hamlin. The Toyota driver has been at the top of his game lately, and a win feels well within reach based on recent form. He is pushing to close the gap on Tyler Reddick in the standings, and both drivers have consistently run near the front all season. With two top-five finishes and an All-Star Race win in the last four weeks, Hamlin clearly has momentum on his side. Toyota has never won at this track, but the manufacturer has shown speed in practice and qualifying, and if that continues this weekend, Hamlin could be the one leading the field to Victory Lane.

Another wager to consider this week is Christopher Bell to finish in the top five. Speed has not been the No. 20's issue this season, but executing full race distances without trouble has been. That tide is starting to turn for the better, though. Bell scored his first top-five since March a week ago at Charlotte, which could be the sign that his slump is behind him. Bell has also finished in the top 10 in four of five Nashville starts. There is little doubt this team will have the speed to contend this weekend and avoiding trouble throughout the distance should land him among the contenders at the finish.

Continuing the Toyota theme, Bubba Wallace stands out as a good option to finish inside the top 10 this week. The 23XI Racing driver has had his share of bad luck, but the speed in his equipment has kept him within reach of the top 10 in the standings. He also has two prior top-10 finishes at Nashville, both coming in the last two races here. This is a track where Wallace appears to be getting more comfortable, and the urgency to snap his current run of finishes outside the top 20 is only growing. Avoiding trouble will be the key again this week, but if he manages that, the speed of the car should be enough to put him back inside the top 10 on Sunday.

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.